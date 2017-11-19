





*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV 11/19/17

- Captain Becky Lynch is backstage with the rest of Team SmackDown. Natalya interrupts with a whistle and asks who's excited to see her decimate & dominate tonight. Becky says they don't have time for antics and asks Natalya to shut up. Becky goes back to her speech with everyone else chiming in. Lana mentions how Tamina Snuka will take care of Nia Jax tonight. Becky says they will prove SmackDown is the show tonight. They all appear to be on the same page as we go back to the panel. Shawn and Rosenberg predict Team RAW will win the women's match but Lawler and Renee disagree. We get hype for Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair as Bliss joins the panel. She mentions preparing for a match against Natalya and not Flair, but she's ready. Bliss goes on until Flair joins the panel, live from the backstage area. They have some heated words before Flair challenges Bliss to add her to "the stable" tonight. Bliss insists she will humiliate Flair tonight. Renee leads us to another break.



Elias vs. Matt Hardy



We go to ringside as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for our first match of the night. JoJo is in the ring to introduce Elias, who has a guitar and a spotlight. Elias plugs Survivor Series and knocks Houston before beginning his latest song as fans boo. Elias calls Texans the worst part about the USA in the song. The music interrupts and out comes Matt Hardy.



Back and forth to start as they trade holds. Hardy takes Elias down first. Hardy hits a side Russian leg sweep and goes to the top for an elbow drop. Hardy with the first pin attempt. Elias retreats to the ropes as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Hardy remains in control. Matt drops Elias and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Elias uses the top rope to drop Hardy with a shot to the neck now. Elias takes control and works on the left arm and shoulder now, slamming it against the apron. Elias brings it back in the ring and works Hardy over, taking a second to show off some. They go to the corner and the referee warns Elias. Elias continues working on the arm, sending Matt back down a few more times. Elias with another pin attempt.



Elias keeps Hardy grounded with an arm submission now. Elias drives Hardy's shoulder into his knee and we get a replay. Hardy ends up hitting a Side Effect on the apron, falling to the floor as Elias rolls back into the ring. The referee counts but Hardy makes it back in. They trade shots and Hardy unloads with his one good arm. Fans chant "delete!" as Hardy unloads with head shots into the turnbuckles. Hardy with a running clothesline and a bulldog.



Elias misses a shot and Hardy nails another Side Effect for a 2 count. Elias sends Hardy to the corner but Hardy elbows him and drops him. Hardy with an elbow drop from the second rope for a 2 count. Matt looks to put Elias away now as fans pop. Elias blocks the Twist of Fate and sends Matt shoulder-first into the steel ring post. Elias nails Drift Away for the win.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Elias stands tall and has his arm raised. We go to replays.



The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show opens live from Houston, Texas as fans enter the Toyota Center. Renee Young welcomes us and she's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Peter Rosenberg. They talk about tonight's RAW vs. SmackDown theme and run down the matches. Renee leads us to a video for tonight's six-man match with The Shield vs. The New Day. Shawn, Lawler, Renee and Rosenberg all predict The Shield to win. Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz later. Fans can submit questions with the #AskTheMiz hashtag. Charly sends us to Sam Roberts, who is outside with a bunch of fans chanting. Sam talks about last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event and tonight's pay-per-view. We go back to Renee for more hype on tonight's show.