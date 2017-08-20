

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

Aug 20, 2017



- We go backstage to Corbin and what looks like Kayla Braxton. Corbin says John Cena will regret what he did on SmackDown because Corbin is going to hurt him. They're having some sound issues it appears. Corbin also botched his promo. We go back to the panel for talk on Cena vs. Corbin. We get a break and a promo for Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt. The panel discusses the match next. Lawler, Otunga and Lita all pick The Demon to win. We get a promo for tonight's WWE United States Title match. We go backstage and Dasha Fuentes is with SmackDown General Manager Shane McMahon, who will be the special referee for tonight's US Title match. Shane talks about things possibly getting physical tonight and says one thing he can guarantee - there will be a winner. We go back to the panel for discussion on the match. Lawler believes Shane will be a big part of the match outcome. Otunga and Lita go with AJ while Lawler picks Owens to win. Renee sends us to the ring.



The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas



Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcome us. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out first with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as JoJo does the introductions. There are still a lot of empty seats as Cole shows us a large group of fans still waiting to get inside of the Barclays Center. Jason Jordan is out next, followed by The Hardys. They head to the ring together.



Matt Hardy starts things off with Axel and they go at it. Axel takes it to the corner but Matt fights out. Jeff Hardy tags in for some double teaming with Matt. Jeff with Poetry In Motion. Jeff takes Axel back down and dropkicks him for a 2 count. Jason Jordan tags in but Axel gets the upperhand and in comes Dallas.



Dallas works Jordan over but Jordan turns it around. Jordan with a dropkick for a 2 count. A "delete!" chant tries to get going as Jordan tags in Matt for a bit of double teaming on Bo. The babyfaces triple team Axel and Dallas. Jeff looks to keep it going on Dallas but Axel pulls him to safety. The Miztourage re-groups on the floor as we go to a break.



Back from the break and Jeff is in control of Bo. Jeff with a dropkick for a 2 count. Bo blocks a Twist of Fate but Jeff comes right back. Jeff goes to the top but Axel knocks him off. Bo stomps away on Jeff now. Miz tags in and keeps the boots to Jeff. Miz with a running boot to the face and a 2 count on Jeff.



Miz keeps control of Jeff and mocks Jordan, taking his time. Jeff kicks Miz away but Axel tags in and goes right to work on Jeff. Axel works Jeff over and drops a knee to the back before keeping him grounded. Jeff finally hits an inverted enziguri on Axel. Matt and Miz tag in now. Matt unloads into the corner. Matt with a clothesline to Miz and a bulldog, which also took out Bo. Matt also knocks Axel off the apron. Matt drops an elbow on Miz and covers for a 2 count. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate and goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but it's blocked. Miz comes back and drops Matt for a 2 count.



Miz with the "yes!" kicks to Matt now. Matt ducks the roundhouse and hits a Side Effect for a 2 count. Jordan and Axel come in next. Jordan takes control and unloads. Jordan drives Axel into the corner and tosses Bo across the ring. Jordan with more offense and a big throw to Axel for a 2 count. Bo drops Matt after sending Jason to the floor. Jeff makes the save but Axel tosses him to the floor. Jordan with a belly-to-belly on Axel. Miz tags himself in but Jordan didn't see it. Miz grabs Jordan in mid-move for a Skull Crushing Finale and the pin.



Winners: The Miztourage



- After the match, The Miztourage celebrates as we go to replays. Miz raises the title and talks trash at ringside. There are still a lot of empty seats, especially at ringside.



- We go back to the panel and get a look at the Social Media Lounge with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose getting ready. Back to another break. We come back to a video package for tonight's RAW Tag Team Title match. We back to the Lounge with Charly, Ambrose and Rollins. Ambrose says he's feeling really aggressive tonight, he's in a mood. Ambrose says he and Rollins scorch everything in their way when they channel their energy in the same direction, and tonight the RAW Tag Team Champions are in the way. They're asked what their tag team name is but Rollins says they don't need a name but after tonight, you can call them the champs. Ambrose says coming up with a name can cause tension and they're just focused on tonight, but he jokes that he does have a list of names that Rollins can check out later. Rollins expects it to be electric out there tonight. He says it's cool to be fighting alongside Dean again. Ambrose says he's feeling 100% confident. They talk more about tonight's match before Charly sends us to ringside.



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Akira Tozawa



We go to the ring with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on commentary now. Neville is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see how Neville recently lost the title on RAW. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa is out next with Titus O'Neil.



The bell rings and the "ah!" chant starts up. They lock up and Neville takes control. Neville drops Tozawa with a shoulder. Neville with more offense and an early pin attempt. Neville keeps control and lands a dropkick, yelling about how this is his ring. Tozawa comes back and dropkicks Neville to the floor. Tozawa says this is his ring as another "ah!" chant starts. Neville looks on from the floor as fans continue to find their seats.



Neville takes his time getting back in but Tozawa runs over him and unloads in the corner. Tozawa keeps control, hitting a kick to the chest and a senton. Tozawa runs the ropes but gets sent to the apron. Neville drops Tozawa over the top rope and sends him to the floor as Titus looks on. Neville comes out and sends Tozawa into the LED board at ringside. We go to a break.



Back from the break and Neville drops Tozawa with a dropkick. Neville goes to the top for another big shot for a close 2 count. Neville works Tozawa over and keeps him grounded now. Titus looks worried as he tries to rally fans for Tozawa. Tozawa fights up but Neville counters. Tozawa tosses Neville over the top rope. Tozawa runs the ropes and takes out Neville on the floor.



Neville makes it back in first but Tozawa is right behind him, fired up. Tozawa with a big forearm in the corner, and another. Tozawa goes for another but Neville swings and misses. Tozawa with more offense before dumping Neville on his face. The "ah!" chant starts again as Tozawa goes to the top but changes his mind when Neville moves out of the way. Neville dumps Tozawa to the apron. Tozawa springboards in but Neville catches him on his shoulder. Tozawa turns that into an octopus submission in the middle of the ring.



The hold is turned into a roll-up for a close 2 count. Tozawa comes right back with a Shining Wizard for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Tozawa drops Neville with a big kick to the ear. Tozawa charges but Neville drops him with an enziguri. Tozawa with a hurricanrana and another big kick. Both cruiserweights are down now. Titus encourages Tozawa. Neville goes to work on the previously injured shoulder of Tozawa now. Tozawa counters and rocks Neville with a right. Tozawa with a boot next. Tozawa drops Neville with another right. Titus tells Tozawa to go to the top and he does. Neville jumps up and cuts him off. They trade shots up top. Tozawa blocks a superplex and sends Neville to the mat. Tozawa goes for the big senton but Neville gets his knees up.



Neville goes back to the top as Titus yells at Tozawa to get up. Neville hits Red Arrow for the pin and the title.



Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville



- After the match, Neville raises his title and stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Neville stands tall in the ring as Titus checks on Tozawa at ringside.



