WWE No Mercy PPV Results 9/24/17

- Renee leads us to a video package for the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match. We come back and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has replaced Otunga on the panel. Angle says he is proud of tonight's card and says it feels like WrestleMania because of the WrestleMania caliber matches - Cena vs. Reigns and the WWE Universal Title match. Angle mentions that the winner of Cena vs. Reigns will be the man. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz interrupts the discussion and says they should be talking about him because when he steps into the ring, it's always a WrestleMania worthy moment. Angle wishes Miz good luck in the match against Jason Jordan tonight. Miz says Angle wasn't there for Jordan's first words or other firsts but he will be there tonight to console Jordan when he's crying & embarrassed after the match. Lawler, recalling his past with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, tries to warn Miz to be careful what he says about someone's parents but Miz just brags about how he's the greatest. Miz drops the mic and leaves. Renee thanks Angle for joining the panel and sends us to another break.



- We see fans filing into the Staples Center as Renee brings up Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt. Balor is live from backstage as we go to split screen. Renee asks how Balor feels going into this match as himself, not The Demon. Balor says he created The Demon and it doesn't control him, he controls it. Balor admits anyone who faces Wyatt should be hesitant but he's proved time and time again that he's an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, and he's going to do that one more time tonight at No Mercy against Wyatt. We go back to the panel for talk on the match. Otunga picks Balor to win while Lawler predicts Wyatt will win. Roberts agrees with Otunga. Renee shows us recent happenings between Sheamus & Cesaro and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose. Otunga believes we will see a title change but Lawler and Roberts disagree. Renee plugs tonight's WWE Cruiserweight Title match and sends us backstage to Mike Rome. He's with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Neville knocks Enzo Amore and says he's a lot of things but he's certainly not an athlete, and here on WWE 205 Live we believe in athletics. Neville goes on about disfiguring Enzo tonight and says now that's entertainment, mate. We go back to the panel for discussion on the match. Lawler says that promo told him that Neville will get the job done tonight. All three agree that Neville will retain tonight. We see Charly and Alexa backstage preparing. Back to a break.



- We get a promo that confirms Asuka's RAW brand debut for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view. We go to Charly Caruso and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in the Social Media Lounge. Bliss says Asuka's arrival will be good for the division and they have never faced each other. Bliss says she's excited to prove she's the best of the division tonight in the Fatal 5 Way, then takes a few fan questions, including a marriage proposal from a fan that she shuts down. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight's women's match. Lawler predicts Nia Jax to take the title but Sam and Otunga pick Bliss to retain The panel runs down tonight's card next. We go to the announcers for tonight's Kickoff match.



Apollo Crews vs. Elias



Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T are on commentary now. JoJo introduces Elias, who is in the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. Elias sings a song knocking LA and the people until the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews with Titus O'Neil.



Back and forth with light action to start. Elias with a headlock. Crews tries to turn it around but Elias takes him down with a headlock. Crews with a leg scissors before taking Elias down with a headlock of his own. They trade holds on the mat until Crews hits a pair of deep arm drags into an armbar. Crews gets up and nails a dropkick after some rope running. Titus cheers Crews on.



Elias ends up taking Crews' legs out and sending him to the floor as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Elias has taken control. Elias drops Crews with clothesline and takes him back to the mat. Crews fights back but Elias nails a mule kick out of the corner. Elias with a 2 count. Elias continues to dominate until Crews hits a suplex. Titus tries to rally for Crews. Crews gets up and hits a clothesline and a big boot to the face. Crews with more offense and a splash in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.



Crews scoops Elias on his shoulders but Elias fights out. Crews stuns Elias with an enziguri and Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Titus talks trash to Elias. Crews brings Elias back into the ring and goes to the top but has to roll through as Elias moves. Elias nails Crews into the corner and hits the Drift Away for the win.



Winner: Elias



- After the match, Elias stands tall as his music plays. Elias attacks Crews and stomps on him but Titus hits the ring. Elias retreats to the floor and laughs at Titus, raising his hand in victory. Titus checks on Crews as Elias makes his exit.



- Back to the panel for more plugs on tonight's pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Renee says we have a sold out crowd for tonight as we see more fans finding their seats. We get a video package on tonight's WWE Universal Title match. Rome is backstage outside of Brock Lesnar's locker room. Paul Heyman pops out and gives Braun Strowman props as being better and badder than any of Lesnar's other opponents. Heyman goes on and says we will see if Lesnar can be The Beast Among The Monster tonight. We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight's main event. Lawler and Roberts predict Lesnar will retain but Otunga believes we will see a new champion. Renee wraps the pre-show.



- The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view kicks off with a video package. Tonight there will be no mistakes, no holding back and no mercy.



- We're live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with a sold out crowd. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jason Jordan vs. The Miz



We go right to the ring as JoJo introduces WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. He's with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We see footage from the Six Pack Challenge on Monday's RAW that determined Miz's opponent for this match. #1 contender Jason Jordan is out next.



They show some of the international announce teams at ringside as Jordan makes his way to the ring. Graves talks about how Miz dedicated this match to his unborn child earlier today. No formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it. Jordan with a quick pin attempt. Jordan with a fireman's carry takedown for another quick pin attempt. They tangle with Miz on the mat until Jordan powers Miz up for a vertical suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jordan with a Northern Lights Suplex for another 2 count.



Miz goes to the floor for a breather but Jordan follows and brings it back in. Axel and Dallas surround Jordan and distract him. Jordan re-enters the ring but Miz kicks him and sends him to the floor. Axel and Dallas laugh at him. Miz rams Jordan into the barrier and then the apron. Miz brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Miz with knees to the back now. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as some fans chant for the son of Kurt Angle. Miz cuts Jordan off and drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. Miz keeps Jordan grounded as a "who's your daddy?" chant starts. Miz ends up knocking Jordan to the floor.



Jordan turns it around on the floor as the referee counts. Jordan rolls Miz into the ring and goes to the top rope. Jordan with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Miz comes back and drops Jordan, taking his time before keeping up the attack. Miz with the "yes!" kicks while Jordan is on his knees. Jordan catches the last kick and throws Miz across the ring to some boos. Jordan is also down. Jordan gets up first and unloads for a close 2 count. They tangle and Jordan blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Jordan with a 2 count. Jordan hits a pair of nice suplexes and holds the second for a 2 count. Axel and Dallas bring Miz to the floor for a breather. Jordan comes through the rope and attacks them both. Jordan takes them down on the floor again, all at once. Jordan brings Miz back into the ring and catches him in a Crossface submission.



Miz reaches for the bottom rope but Jordan tightens the hold. Miz finally grabs the rope and breaks the hold. Jordan ends up going shoulder-first into the corner. A "this is awesome" chant starts up. They're both slow to get to their feet now. Jordan is up first in the corner. Miz charges for his corner clothesline but Jordan catches him with a belly-to-belly. Jordan keeps control with a spear in the corner and more offense but Dallas gets on the top rope for interference. Jordan drops him into the ring. The referee is distracted by Dallas while Jordan rolls Miz up for the 3 count. Miz kicks out, kicking Jordan into a cheap shot from Axel on the apron. Miz nails the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.



Winner: The Miz



- After the match, Miz clutches the title and recovers as we go to replays. Renee Young enters the ring for words with Jordan. He admits he's disappointed... that he just couldn't overcome the odds of The Miz and The Miztourage. Jordan says he still doesn't respect The Miz and he would like a rematch. Some fans are booing Jordan. Jordan says it's funny because when Kurt Angle comes out, the people lovingly chant "you suck" at him. But as far as The Miz is concerned, Jordan says Miz really does suck. Jordan walks off.



- Back from the break and Cole leads us to a video package on the next match, Man vs. Man.



Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt



We go to the ring and out first comes Bray Wyatt. Finn Balor is out next.



Wyatt attacks from behind while Balor is wrapping up his entrance. Wyatt takes Balor to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then face first into the announce table a few times. Wyatt works Balor over and talks some trash as fans boo. Wyatt returns to the ring and poses as referees check on Balor on the floor as he clutches his ribs in pain. Wyatt taunts Balor from the apron as Balor is helped up by referees. Wyatt laughs in the ring and bows to the crowd as Balor is helped to the ramp to make his exit.



Wyatt takes the mic and tells LA to look what he just did to their hero Balor. Wyatt tells Balor to run away and calls him a little coward. Wyatt says the man Balor was to face tonight is no man, he's a God. Wyatt screams for Balor to look to him. Wyatt says Balor is not a demon, not even a man... he's a coward. Wyatt drops the mic. Balor has made it to the stage now. Balor stops and takes off his jacket as fans pop. Balor heads back tot he ring but referees try to talk him out of it. Balor hits the ring and attacks Wyatt as the bell finally rings.



Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail early but it's blocked. Balor tosses Wyatt to the floor and dropkicks him through the ropes, sending Wyatt into the barrier. Balor runs and dropkicks Wyatt into the barrier. Balor brings it back in but is slow to get to the top. Wyatt rocks him with a right hand. Wyatt brings Balor to the mat with a superplex. Balor clutches his ribs again.



Wyatt goes for a pin but keeps control, taking his time working Balor over. Wyatt taunts some more and keeps up the attack on the apron. Balor tries to fight back but Wyatt brings him down on the apron. Wyatt with some offense on the floor before bringing it back in. Wyatt keeps Balor grounded now. Balor tries to fight back again. Balor with boots to the face in the corner. Balor keeps the offense going until Wyatt shuts him down. Balor clutches his ribs again and fights back with a shot to the chest in the corner. Balor counters but Wyatt kicks him. Wyatt tosses Balor back to the floor. Balor pulls Wyatt down in between the apron cover and the ring. Balor unloads on Wyatt while he's trapped now. Balor plays to the crowd on the apron and gets a pop. Balor with a big shot to the face to drop Wyatt on the floor.



Balor slams Wyatt's face into the announce table a few times. Balor brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Wyatt turns upside down and taunts Balor, causing Balor to freeze on the top rope in shock. Balor rolls through coming off the top but comes right back with a Slingblade. Wyatt rocks Balor and slams him with the Uranage. Wyatt with the running senton for a close 2 count. Balor ends up hitting the overhead kick but Wyatt grabs him for Sister Abigail. Balor counters and drops Wyatt, then hits the double stomp. Wyatt kicks out at 2.



Balor with a running dropkick in the corner while Wyatt is down. Balor goes to the top but Wyatt cuts him off and climbs up. Balor fights back and sends Wyatt to the mat. Balor nails Coup de Grace to the back of the neck as Wyatt is getting up. Wyatt still kicks out at 2. Balor is slow to get up but he picks Wyatt up but Wyatt counters. Balor avoids the counter and bounces off the ropes but Wyatt floors him with a big right hand for a 2 count. Wyatt launches Balor across the ring with a suplex and changes the expression on his face to pissed off. Wyatt launches Balor again.



Wyatt goes to the second rope but wastes time. Balor jumps up and kicks Wyatt in the head. Balor climbs up but Wyatt shoves him to the mat. Balor charges with a dropkick into the corner. Balor waits for Wyatt to get up and hits another dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the win.



Winner: Finn Balor



- After the match, Balor recovers as we go to replays. Balor stands tall and hits the corner to pose as his music plays.



- We get a new promo for Asuka's red brand debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with The Bar, asking if they have made any adjustments since SummerSlam. Sheamus talks about how they are alpha-males and that they don't adjust to the world, the world adjusts to them. Cesaro says Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are the kind of guys that need adjustments. Sheamus says they will fall to pieces tonight and turn on each other once the match starts getting tough. Cesaro says Rollins and Ambrose are facing a real tag team tonight. They don't just set the bar, they are The Bar.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



We go to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions - Seth Rollins first, then Dean Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next as we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena tonight.



Sheamus and Ambrose at it to start as Cesaro provides a distraction when the bell rings. Sheamus ends up on the floor early on but he tosses Rollins into the barrier. Ambrose follows and takes Sheamus down. The Bar turns it around and Sheamus brings Ambrose back into the ring. Cesaro tags in as Ambrose gets sent back to the floor. Cesaro sends Ambrose into the barrier. Cesaro then swings Ambrose into the edge of the ring and the steel steps. The referee has words for Cesaro. Cesaro brings Ambrose back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.



Ambrose gets sent to the corner as Sheamus comes back in. Sheamus distracts the referee while Cesaro gets in some cheap shots. Cesaro comes back in and keeps up the attack on Ambrose, upsetting the referee again. The referee checks on Ambrose to see if he wants to continue the match. Ambrose does. Cesaro immediately nails a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Sheamus tags back in for a quick double team and some showing off. Sheamus with a kick to the chest while Ambrose is down. Sheamus with more offense before dropping Ambrose for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ambrose grounded for a minute before Ambrose fights up. Sheamus takes him back to the corner and tags Cesaro for a quick double team. Cesaro with a 2 count after a headbutt. Cesaro with an armbar now.



Ambrose blocks a Neutralizer from Cesaro and finally makes the tag to Rollins. Rollins unloads on both opponents and nails a Blockbuster on Cesaro. Rollins jumps out and drops Sheamus on the floor. Rollins with a Slingblade and a big kick to the face to Cesaro. Rollins covers for a 2 count. Cesaro with a back elbow. Rollins kicks him. They bump heads, causing the referee to check on Cesaro. Sheamus with a cheap shot on Rollins. Sheamus tags back in and unloads on Rollins. Sheamus with three straight Irish Curse backbreakers for a 2 count. We see a replay showing how Cesaro lost a few front teeth earlier when Ambrose launched him into the corner, hitting the ring post. Sheamus keeps Rollins grounded now. Cesaro knocks Ambrose off the apron but turns around to a back drop. Sheamus tags in and thrusts Rollins into the corner. Sheamus ends up covering for a close 2 count and arguing with the referee.



Rollins finally is able to fight back on Sheamus. Sheamus grabs him but Rollins slides out. Sheamus ends up running shoulder first into the ring post. Cesaro and Rollins go at it now. Cesaro gets dumped over the top to the floor. Ambrose finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Sheamus. Ambrose with stomps in the corner. Cesaro comes over but gets sent back to the floor. Ambrose runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Sheamus into the barrier. Ambrose brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Cesaro comes over but gets knocked back. Sheamus climbs up for a super White Noise but Ambrose fights it and sends him to the mat. Ambrose nails the big elbow drop but Cesaro breaks the pin.



Thee referee orders Cesaro out of the ring after cheap shots. Cesaro tags in for a double team power move but Rollins comes in. They take him out. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring on Ambrose now. Cesaro turns that into the Crossface. Ambrose finally gets the bottom rope. Sheamus tags back in for the double Irish Cross, nailing it for a 2 count. Rollins ran in to break the pin but Cesaro stopped him. Cesaro tags in. He and Ambrose trade shots in the middle of the ring. Ambrose nails a big clothesline and looks for a tag but Rollins is not on the apron. Sheamus tags in and grabs Ambrose. Cesaro has Rollins in the corner. Sheamus drops Ambrose with White Noise. Cesaro follows up by powerbombing Rollins onto Ambrose from the top. Cesaro covers for the pin but Ambrose still kicks out at 2. Everyone is shocked.



Cesaro with a double stomp to the spine on Rollins while on the apron. Sheamus tags in but misses a Brogue Kick as Ambrose collapses on his back. Ambrose suckers Sheamus in for a roll-up for a 2 count. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but accidentally hits Cesaro with it. Rollins ends up hitting a knee to the face on Sheamus, sending him into a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose for the pin.



Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose



- After the match, the champs recover as we go to replays while their music hits. Ambrose and Rollins stand tall in the ring with their titles before hitting the corners. Sheamus and Cesaro stumble up the ramp and to the back.



- We get a video package for tonight's Fatal 5 Way after the break, which included plugs for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.



Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women's Title: Emma vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss



We go to the ring and out comes Bayley first. Emma is out next, followed by Nia Jax and then Sasha Banks. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out last. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.



The bell rings and they go at it. Nia ends up splashing Bliss on accident in the corner, sending her to the floor. Emma, Bayley and Sasha triple team Nia to dropkick her out of the ring. Sasha and Bayley team up to send Emma to the floor so they can go at it with each other.



They barely get going as Nia pulls Sasha out of the ring and launches her into the barrier. Bayley goes at it with Nia in the ring but Nia shrugs her off and headbutts the injured shoulder. Emma comes in and attacks Nia but Nia catches her and plants her into the mat. Bliss comes in and argues with Nia. Bliss goes for a DDT but Nia catches her and drops her. Nia yells at Bliss about hitting her and launches her across the ring. Nia splashes Bliss in one corner and Emma in the other. Bliss kicks Nia and knocks her down to one knee. Bliss yells in Nia's face that she's nothing without Bliss. Nia catches Bliss and puts her on her shoulders, using her to knock Sasha off the top. Nia grabs Sasha and Bliss on her shoulders at the same time for a double Samoan Drop. Nia covers for a pin but Bayley breaks it up.



Bayley attacks but Nia manhandles her. Bayley counters that and applies a guillotine submission. Nia tries to dump Bayley over the top but she hangs on and uses the ropes. Nia ends up getting triple teamed tot he floor. Emma suplexes Banks but Bliss tries to steal the pin. Emma stops it. Emma and Bliss have words in the middle of the ring. Emma gets slapped. Emma unloads and drops Bliss for a close 2 count. Emma with shots to Sasha in the corner now. Nia comes back to the apron and hits Emma. Nia tries to suplex Emma to the floor but Emma fights her. Emma slides under her legs and tries to powerbomb Nia from the apron to the floor. Bayley and Sasha assist to drive Nia to the floor. She lands hard on the back of her neck.



Emma ends up getting a close 2 count on Bliss in the ring now. Bliss comes right back with a pin of her own. Bliss wit some trash talking to Emma. Bayley catches Bliss and launches her into the corner. Emma with a butterfly suplex to Bayley. Emma with the low splash on Bayley in the corner for a 2 count. Emma and Sasha go at it now. Sasha with a bulldog. Sasha with knees to Emma for a 2 count as Bliss breaks it up. Bliss and Banks go at it now. Bans with the Backstabber into the Banks Statement.



Bayley breaks the hold and saves Bliss. Bayley with a 2 count on Bliss. Bayley hits the Bayley-to-Belly on Bliss for a 2 count as Banks breaks it up. Bayley stops Sasha's pin on Bliss next. Nia comes back in and she's not happy. She drops Banks and hits the big leg drop for a 2 count as the pin is broken by others. Nia ends up hitting the ring post shoulder first as Bliss side steps. Bayley gets launched into Emma, knocking her off the apron. Bliss takes advantage and drops Bayley with a DDT for the pin.



Winner: Alexa Bliss



- After the match, Bliss takes her title as we get replays and the others recover. We come back to Bliss on the stage for a post-match interview. She says there are a lot of stars in Hollywood and in WWE but there's only one true champion, the true goddess Alexa Bliss. Bliss walks to the back.



- Back from a break and the announcers lead us to a video for the next match.



John Cena vs. Roman Reigns



We go to the ring and out first comes John Cena to a mixed reaction. Cena takes in the various reactions from the crowd until the music finally hits and out comes Roman Reigns.



The bell rings and they lock up. Reigns with a headlock first. They hit the ropes and Reigns drops Cena with a shoulder but Cena gets right back up. Cena smiles and plays to the crowd as Reigns shakes his head. Cena toys with the crowd and acts like he's going to leave the ring. He hops off the apron and walks up the ramp, saying he's just listening to the fans. Reigns comes after Cena and drops him at the top of the ramp with a right hand. Reigns says he came to fight as Cena rolls down the ramp. They enter the ring and Reigns drops Cena with another right hand, and another.



Cena tries to fight back but Reigns slams him to the mat for the first pin attempt of the match, a 2 count. Cena ends up on the floor and Reigns follows. Reigns whips Cena but he counters and sends Reigns into the steel steps. Reigns ends up sending Cena into the steel steps as well. Reigns with a Drive By as some fans boo. Reigns takes his time but rolls Cena back into the middle of the ring for a pin attempt. Reigns drops Cena with more right hands. Cena comes back with a right of his own but Reigns delivers another kick and keeps control for another pin attempt. Reigns keeps Cena grounded now.



Cena powers up and delivers a shoulder tackle. He goes for another but Reigns blocks and drops him. Cena manages to make another comeback attempt with shoulder tackles now. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, after fans did the taunt with him, but Reigns jumps up and delivers a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Reigns unloads in the corner and goes for a clothesline but Cena ducks and slams Reigns to the mat. Cena hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle in a hurry this time. Cena scoops Reigns on his shoulder but Reigns escapes and drops Cena with a big boot. Reigns waits in the corner for Cena to get up. Cena counters the Superman Punch and gets Reigns locked in the STF.



Cena pulls Reigns back into the middle of the ring and tightens the hold. Reigns overpowers Cena and lifts him for a big sit-down powerbomb. Cena kicks out at 2. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns comes off the ropes but Cena catches him in mid-air. Cena puts Reigns on his shoulders and hits the Attitude Adjustment but Reigns kicks out just in time.



Reigns waits for Cena to get up after another close pin attempt. Reigns nails the Superman Punch but Cena kicks out at 2. Reigns gets up and stares out at the crowd but gets mostly boos in return. Reigns goes for the spear but Cena side-steps and Reigns nails the ring post with his shoulder. Cena stands on the bottom rope and goes to suplex Reigns from the apron into the ring. They end up on the second rope as Cena goes for a Super Attitude Adjustment. Cena nails the Super AA and covers for the pin but Reigns kicks out just in time again. Cena argues with the referee about the call.



Cena gets up first and goes to the floor to take apart the Spanish and German announce tables. Cena places Reigns on top of one table and stands up on it with him. Cena goes for an AA through the other table but Reigns slides off his shoulders. Reigns spears Cena from one announce table through the other. They're both down now.



Reigns brings it back into the ring but Cena kicks out at 2. Reigns waits as Cena gets up. Cena blocks the attack and nails two Attitude Adjustments in a row. Reigns still kicks out at 2 and no one can believe it, including Cena. Cena stares at Reigns crawling and looks unsure about what to do next. They get up and Cena walks over to Reigns but Reigns nails a Superman punch out of nowhere. Reigns follows right up with a spear for the pin.



Winner: Roman Reigns



- After the match, Reigns sits up and recovers while his music plays. Cena is still down on his back as we go to replays. The referee raises Reigns' arm as many fans boo him. Cena is up now. He walks over to Reigns and raises his arm to more boos. Reigns' music starts playing again as Reigns and Cena nod in a show of respect to each other. Reigns exits the ring first while Cena takes a seat in the corner as we go to more replays. Reigns takes his time walking to the back. The music stops and Cena is still sitting in the corner. Some fans boo and some applaud as Cena sits up on his knees in the middle of the ring. Cena takes it all in and exits the ring as a "thank you Cena" chant starts up. Cena speaks to a young fan at ringside and gives him a wristband. Cena stops at the foot of the ramp and looks back at the ring with a smirk on his face. Cena's music hits as he marches up the ramp to the stage. He stops and looks back at the crowd, walking back to the ramp to salute everyone. Cena turns to leave but stops again. He raises his arms in the air for a pop from some. Cena finally heads to the back.



- The latest Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal is for boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.



- Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone when The Miz and The Miztourage walk in. Miz pokes at Angle for Jason Jordan's loss but says he wants to make an offer for RAW. Miz offers to host a special edition of MizTV on RAW this week with guest Roman Reigns. Miz says the win over John Cena is equivalent to The Undertaker's Streak ending at WrestleMania. Miz says he wants the first interview with Reigns, plus he wants to ask about some rumors he's heard on Reigns and The Shield. Angle grants the segment and says Miz will be opening the show.



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Enzo Amore vs. Neville



We go to the ring as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on commentary now. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out first. Enzo Amore is out next with a mic. Enzo talks about how ugly Neville is and about how he will take the title from him tonight. He ends it with the "SAWFT" line before entering the ring.



Neville gets physical first after backing Enzo into the ropes. Neville slams Enzo on his front side and goes to work, then working on the arm. Neville ends up nailing a big kick to take out Enzo's legs and send him to the floor. The referee counts but Enzo makes it back at the 5 count. Neville approaches but Enzo drops him over the top rope. Enzo fights in but Neville catches a kick in the corner. Enzo counters and drops Neville. Enzo goes for the DDT but of the corner but Neville catches him and sends him into the turnbuckle.



Neville stomps away on Enzo in the corner now. Neville charges with a kick in the corner and dumps Enzo out to the floor under the bottom rope. Enzo follows and sends Enzo into the barrier. Enzo gasps for air as Neville returns to the ring and the referee counts. Enzo makes it back in at the 9 count.



Neville keeps control and keeps Enzo grounded now, mocking him. Enzo looks to make a comeback but Neville nails a superkick for another pin attempt. Neville toys with Enzo and takes his time. Neville drops Enzo and goes to the top for a Red Arrow. Neville stares out at the crowd and goes for a Phoenix Splash instead. Enzo moves and Neville hits the mat hard.



Enzo goes right to the top for a huge DD-G but Neville kicks out at 2. Enzo goes for a dive tot eh floor but Neville meets him at the ropes with a kick. Neville tosses Enzo over into the timekeeper's area and the referee starts counting. Enzo slowly recovers and grabs the Cruiserweight Title. Enzo raises the title and stumbles around the barrier. Enzo runs into the ring with the title. Neville had chased him but comes back in. Enzo raises the title and the referee warns him not to use it. The referee takes the title and places it outside of the ring but Enzo nails Neville with a low blow kick while the referee isn't looking. Enzo covers for the pin and the title.



Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Enzo Amore



- After the match, Enzo celebrates with the title as we get replays. An upset Neville recovers as Enzo makes his exit.



- Back from a break and the announcers lead us to a video for the main event.



WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar



We go the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Braun Strowman. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. JoJo does formal ring introductions but Heyman interrupts her to do his own grand entrance for The Beast.



The bell rings and Lesnar goes for it but Braun shuts him down. Lesnar laughs and charges again but Braun stops the takedown and tosses him. Lesnar goes to the corner and isn't smiling now. Lesnar ducks a shot and nails the first German suplex. Braun pops right back up and nails a chokeslam. Braun hits the running powerslam for a close 2 count. Braun is dazed now as Heyman yells at ringside.



Braun with a big shot in the corner now. Braun unloads in the corner now. Brock tries for a shot at Braun but it's blocked. Braun with a headbutt. Lesnar scoops Braun out of nowhere for a F5 but it's blocked. Braun nails Lesnar from behind and sends him to the floor. Braun has a cut on his cheek now. Braun follows on the floor and ends up sending Lesnar into the ring post. They bring it back into the ring and Braun drives Brock from corner to corner.



Lesnar moves out of the corner and Braun hits hard. Lesnar takes advantage and applies the Kimura Lock but Braun fights it. The hold brings Braun down to the mat as Lesnar tightens the hold. Braun gets right back up and hits a spinebuster for a 2 count. Lesnar comes back and hits another German suplex, and another, and another. Lesnar yells out for a pop after the last suplex. Lesnar with another German suplex as Heyman cheers him on.



Lesnar with another German, the 6th in the match. Lesnar scoops Braun for the F5 but Braun slides out. Braun scoops Lesnar for the running powerslam but Braun collapses before being able to make the pin. Braun gets up and delivers another powerslam but he can't make the pin. Lesnar jumps up and nails the F5 for the pin.



Winner: Brock Lesnar



- After the match, Lesnar gets to one knee and talks with Heyman as the referee hands him the title. We go to replays. Brock stands tall with the title as his music plays. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back as No Mercy goes off the air.



