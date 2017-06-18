

WWE Money In The Bank PPV Results 6/18/17

Jun 18, 2017 - 6:36:17 PM



By Marc Middleton Jun 18, 2017 - 6:36:17 PM



- We come back and go to Dasha in the Social Media Lounge. She's with The Usos and they really don't want to answer any fan questions but they do. They mention possibly going at it with The Hardys. We get a discussion on tonight's SmackDown Tag Team Title match. Sam believes The New Day can win but Booker goes with The Usos. We take a break and come back to Renee talking about tonight's SmackDown Women's Title match. We get a video showing what led to Lana getting a title shot. Booker predicts Naomi to retain but Sam goes with Lana. Renee agrees with Booker. We take another break.



- We get a video package and discussion on tonight's WWE Title match. Booker picks Jinder Mahal to retain but Sam goes with Randy Orton. Renee leads us to a break with a promo for Great Balls of Fire.



The Hype Bros. vs. The Colons



Back from the break and we go to Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton at ringside. They show us Zack Ryder's return to TV from this past week. Ryder hits the ring with partner Mojo Rawley as The Hype Bros. have officially reunited. The Colons are waiting in the ring.



Ryder starts off with Epico but Epico gets the upperhand and mocks him. Ryder comes back with a dropkick for a 2 count. Mojo tags in for some double teaming. Mojo with a clothesline for a 2 count. Epico turns it around as Primo comes in. Primo works Mojo over and takes him to the corner.



Primo keeps control but Mojo stops him from tagging. Mojo scoops Primo and slams him. Ryder comes back in for more double teaming. Ryder readies for a Broski Boot but Epico pulls him to safety. Ryder takes them both out and brings Primo back in. The Colons turn it around and take out Ryder's knee as we go to commercial.



Back from the break and Ryder tries to tag but Epico stops him and continues working on the knee. Epico runs into a big boot but drops Ryder and covers for a 2 count. Primo tags in for some double teaming. Primo works on Ryder's knee and talks some trash. Ryder finally gets in a neckbreaker. Mojo gets the hot tag and unloads on Primo. Mojo hits the Hyper Drive but Epico breaks the pin. Ryder drops Epico in the corner and hits a Broski Boot. Primo misses in the corner and gets rocked by Mojo. Ryder tags in and nails the Rough Ryder for the pin.



Winners: The Hype Bros.



- After the match, Ryder and Mojo stand tall as we go to replays. The celebration continues as Tom sends us back to the panel.



- We go back to the panel for discussion and a video on tonight's main event. Sam goes with Sami and Booker goes with AJ to win the match. That's it for the pre-show.



- The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view opens with a video package.



- We're live from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.



MITB Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch



We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. There are ladders all over the place. Greg Hamilton does the introductions for the first-ever Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the women's division. Becky Lynch is out next. Tamina Snuka is out next as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth and Natalya is last. We get a video package for the match.



The bell rings and they scramble for ladders on the floor. Tamina dominates early on and is in the ring alone with a ladder. Charlotte runs in and unloads on Tamina, dropping her with a big boot. Natalya with a discus clothesline on Flair. Flair fights her off and tosses her. Becky is also in the mix. Tamina splashes Becky in the corner. Carmella comes in but Tamina hits her with a Samoan Drop. Carmella rolls back out of the ring. Tamina grabs a ladder and drops Natalya. Tamina lays a ladder across the middle rope in the corner and catapults Natalya into it. Tamina stands tall and poses to boos.



It comes down to Natalya and Becky fighting for a ladder after Becky dropped Tamina with it. They both drop Tamina when she comes back up. Becky drops Natalya and kicks Carmella off the apron. Becky turns around to Natalya scooping her and slamming her on top of a ladder. Natalya positions a ladder and climbs up for the briefcase. She gets her fingers on it but Flair runs up and grabs her. Natalya kicks Flair to the mat. Charlotte tries again but Natalya sends her down and keeps going for the briefcase. Flair brings Natalya down with an Electric Chair. Carmella stops Flair and ends up at the top of the ladder with her. They trade shots. Tamina pushes the ladder over and they land hard.



Natalya hits Tamina with a ladder now. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Natalya goes for a ladder but Becky grabs her. Natalya drops her and goes for a Sharpshooter, locking it in. Carmella breaks it with a superkick to Natalya's face. Flair tosses Carmella and goes at it with Natalya. Natalya with a butterfly suplex. Natalya looks up. Becky whips Natalya into a ladder in the corner and sends her to the floor. Becky climbs a ladder but Carmella stops her, sending her into the corner. Becky blocks a shot into the steel. Carmella takes Becky down and looks to climb as Ellsworth cheers her on. Carmella climbs but Flair pulls her down and boots her. Tamina drops Natalya on the floor. Flair climbs the ladder and touches the case but Tamina hits her from behind. They fight on the ladder. Tamina headbutts Charlotte to the mat.



Charlotte ends up sending Tamina to the floor and ramming her back into the steel steps. Charlotte goes back in but Natalya grabs her leg. Flair kicks Natalya away and goes to the top rope. Charlotte leaps and takes out both Natalya and Tamina from the top on the floor. Carmella climbs the ladder but Becky brings her down with a powerbomb. Fans chant for Becky as she climbs up now. Ellsworth comes in and tips the ladder, causing Becky to hit the top rope. Fans boo Ellsworth. He tries to wake Carmella up now. Ellsworth looks up as a "yes!" chant starts. He climbs for the briefcase. Ellsworth unhooks the briefcase to a big pop. He drops it down to Carmella and the bell rings.



Winner: Carmella



- Ellsworth starts skipping around and celebrating. We see the referees arguing at ringside. Ellsworth goes over and argues with them. Ellsworth takes the mic from Hamilton and announces Carmella as the winner and the first Miss Money In the Bank. Carmella stands tall and raises the briefcase. Carmella stands on the ladder with the briefcase as her music hits. We go to replays and come back to Ellsworth leaving with Carmella as they celebrate. The other Superstars don't look happy at ringside.



- Lana is backstage with Dasha Fuentes. She says the other women were lucky she wasn't in the ladder match. She also talks about how she will prove her doubters wrong and win the title tonight.



SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Usos



We go to the ring and out comes The New Day with promos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next.



Jimmy Uso starts off with Kofi Kingston as Big E waits on the apron. Back and forth until Uso takes control. Jey Uso comes in and rocks Kofi. Big E ends up getting the tag and splashing Uso on the apron. Big E with a 2 count. The Usos go on to turn it around as Jimmy destroys Kofi on the floor. Uso brings it back in but quickly tosses Kofi back to the floor. Xavier Woods cheers Kofi on. The Usos double team Kofi and suplex him into the ring post. Big E comes over as the referee counts. Uso brings Kofi back into the ring and keeps him grounded.



The Usos keep control and come off the top. They stare Big E down and stand tall as some fans boo. Kofi fights The Usos off but he gets pulled to the floor and worked over. Fans try to rally for The New Day as Uso brings Kofi back in. More back and forth now. Big E finally gets the tag. He plants Jey into the mat and covers for a 2 count. Big E tries to rally the fans now. Big E scoops Uso for the Big Ending but it's blocked. Kofi tags in as Big E spears Jimmy off the apron. Kofi takes out Jey from the apron. Big E rolls Jimmy back in. He ducks Trouble In Paradise. More back and forth. Kofi crashes from the top. The Usos tag and double team Kofi, taking out his leg from the back.



Jey applies the half-crab to Kofi in the middle of the ring. Jimmy runs the ropes and dives out onto Big E. Big E catches him and suplexes him on the floor. Big E runs in but Jey breaks his submission and drops Big E. Kofi counters a superkick and drops Jey into a submission of his own. Jimmy comes over and Kofi breaks it. Kofi decks Jimmy. Kofi ends up hitting SOS on Jey for a close 2 count.



Big E tags in but Kofi goes down off a superkick. Jey climbs to the top for the splash on Kofi but Big E catches him on the way down as he's the legal man. Big E hits a Big Ending for the close pin as Jimmy breaks it just in time. Jimmy works over Big E. Woods gets on the apron with his trombone. Big E clotheslines Uso off the distraction but gets rolled up for a 2 count. Big E goes to spear Uso off the apron but they double team him with knees. Big E dumps them over the top on the opposite side of the ring now. Kofi tags in and goes to the top, leaping down to take out both of his opponents.



Kofi brings Jey back into the ring. Big E scoops him for the Midnight Hour and they hit it but Jimmy pulls Jey out of the ring right before the 3 count. Fans boo. The referee counts as The Usos head over to the timekeeper's area. They get their belts and leave as the 10 count hits.



Winners by Count Out: The New Day



- The Usos leave with their titles as they still retain. The New Day looks on from the ring as we go to replays.



- We see WWE Hall of Famers Sgt. Slaughter and Bob Orton backstage. They're here to watch the WWE Title match.



SmackDown Women's Title Match: Lana vs. Naomi



We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Lana is out next for her blue brand in-ring debut.



Hamilton does formal ring introductions. Naomi takes Lana to the corner and unloads early on. The referee warns her and backs her off. Lana runs Naomi over and slams her by her hair. Naomi gets up and drops Lana with a kick. Naomi keeps control and takes Lana head first into the turnbuckle. Lana moves and Naomi misses a crossbody. Lana with a 2 count. Fans chant for Rusev as Lana keeps control and kicks Naomi off the apron.



Lana brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Lana with knees to the back now. Naomi fights up but Lana slams her right back to the mat. Lana nails a suplex into the bottom rope and Naomi clutches the knee. Lana with another suplex into the middle rope. Lana bends the knee around the bottom rope and keeps control of the match. Lana keeps Naomi grounded and focuses on her knee.



Naomi fights out and ends up hitting a Rear View for a 2 count. Lana rolls to the floor and kicks Naomi in the face. Lana comes back in and drops Naomi. Lana hits her sitdown spinebuster for a 2 count. The music hits and out comes Carmella with her MITB briefcase. Ellsworth is with her. She walks to the timekeeper's area but changes her mind on cashing in. Lana covers Naomi for a 1 count. Lana mounts Naomi and works her over now. Lana goes for her finisher again but Naomi counters and turns it into a submission. Lana taps for the bell.



Winner: Naomi



- After the match, Naomi stands tall with the belt as Carmella raises the briefcase and taunts her from ringside. Naomi celebrates and raises the title as Carmella leaves with Ellsworth and we go to replays.



- The announcers lead us to another edition of The Fashion Files. A mystery team challenges Breezango to a match.



- We go to the ring and out comes Mike Bennett with Maria Kanellis. There are hearts all over the place. They're introduced as Mike and Maria Kanellis.



Maria introduces herself, for those of us who don't know her. Mike introduces himself as Mike Kanellis. Maria says no, we aren't seeing things... the First Lady is back in WWE. Maria says for the past 7 years she's been searching for the perfect partner. Mike says and she found him. And now, Maria says they are here to educate everyone on SmackDown the power of love. Their cheesy love song hits again as they dance at the entrance.



- We get a video package for tonight's WWE Title match.



WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal



We go to ringside and Hamilton introduces the St. Louis Legends in the front row - Greg Gagne, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Orton and Ric Flair. JBL gives a shout-out to Harley Race, who couldn't be here due to his recent fall at home. The Singh Brothers are out next to introduce the WWE Champion. Jinder Mahal makes his way out. Randy Orton is out next to a big hometown pop.



We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. Orton takes control early on and unloads but Jinder avoids the RKO. Jinder regroups with The Singh Brothers at ringside. Jinder comes in but Orton tackles him and unloads with strikes. Orton drops Jinder over the top rope and starts stomping. Orton keeps control and sends Jinder to the floor, following up with a clothesline.



Orton stares at The Singh Brothers and they scatter. Fans chant for Orton as he slams Jinder's face into the announce table. Orton brings it back into the ring and catches Jinder for the draping DDT but The Singh Brothers distract from the apron, allowing Jinder to send Orton over the top to the floor. Jinder follows and targets the knee. Jinder works Orton over and breaks the count. Orton fights back. Jinder whips Orton shoulder-first into the steel steps.



They end up back in the ring with Jinder taking Orton to the corner. The referee counts and warns Jinder as he keeps control. Orton goes back out in front of the Legends. Jinder follows and they trade shots. Orton slams Jinder on top of the barrier and he falls on the Legends. Orton brings Jinder back over and sends him into the announce table but Jinder blocks it. Jinder turns it around and slams Orton's knee into the announce table. They come back in and Jinder keeps Orton grounded, working on the knee. Orton fights up and looks to take back control. Orton with a fall-away slam.



Orton follows to the floor but Jinder kicks him. Jinder slams Orton's knee into the top of the barrier. Jinder stands tall but fans boo. Jinder rolls Orton back into the ring but shows off instead of covering him. Jinder blocks a RKO and drops Orton with a kick. Jinder with a 2 count and more offense to the knee. Jinder with a submission now. Jinder keeps control and applies a Figure Four as Flair looks on. Orton finally turns the Figure Four before it's broken. Jinder keeps up the attack and works Orton around the ring. Jinder goes for another Figure Four but Orton resists. Orton tries to come back but Jinder clotheslines him.



Jinder takes Orton to the top and climbs up for a superplex. Orton fights back and headbutts him to the mat. Orton brings Jinder to the top now. Orton with the superplex for a 2 count. They get back to their feet and trade shots. Orton with a big uppercut. Jinder fires back as the crowd goes along with them. Orton drops Jinder with a big clothesline. Orton rallies and catches Jinder with the powerslam. Orton with the second rope draping DDT now. Orton stands tall and gets a pop. Orton readies for the RKO and nails it. One of The Singh Brothers place Jinder's foot on the ropes to break the pin. Fans boo. Orton tells the referee what happened. They have words. The referee sends The Singh Brothers to the back.



The Singh Brothers stop and stare the Legends down and get mocked. They stop and talk before turning back to the Legends. Both brothers go over and talk trash to the Legends now. They grab Orton's dad as fans boo. Orton makes the save and nails them both. Orton sends one into the ring post and uppercuts the other. Orton tosses one brother into the timekeeper's area and slams the other on top of the barrier. Orton drags Singh over and drives him into the top of the announce table. Orton grabs the Samir and takes apart one of the other announce tables. Orton grabs Sunil and works him over, placing him on top of the table. Orton with a big RKO on the floor to Samir. Orton climbs on top of one announce table. He runs over to the other announce table as Sunil stands up on it and puts him through it with the RKO for a big pop.



Orton returns to the ring but Jinder nails him and hits the Khallas for the pin.



Winner: Jinder Mahal



- After the match, Jinder takes the WWE Title and poses in the corner as the referee checks on Orton. The referee raises Jinder's arm as a disappointed crowd looks on. We go to replays. Orton recovers on the mat as Jinder stands tall with the title on the ramp.



Breezango vs. The Ascension



Back from the break and out comes Tyler Breeze with Fandango. Our next comes the mystery tag team - The Ascension.



Back and forth to start. Konnor and Viktor with some offense throughout the short match but Breezango gets the win.



Winners: Breezango



- After the match, Konnor and Viktor seemed shocked & upset as Breeze and Fandango make their exit.



- We get a video package for tonight's main event.



MITB Ladder Match: AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens



We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles for tonight's main event. Dolph Ziggler is out next followed by Sami Zayn. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next. Shinsuke Nakamura comes out next but Baron Corbin attacks him from behind at the entrance.



Corbin grabs a ladder and nails Nakamura with it. Corbin keeps up the assault on Nakamura as referees come to break it up. They check on Nakamura as Corbin heads to the ring. Trainers are also out to check on Nakamura. Corbin wants the bell rang now. The bell rings and 5 of the 6 Superstars go at it. Corbin tosses Owens to the floor. Sami and AJ also clear the ring and go at it with Corbin. Sami goes out to work over Ziggler. Owens nails Sami and sends Ziggler into a ladder. Owens and Sami trade shots on the floor. Owens drops Ziggler as fans chant for Nakamura. Sami sends a ladder into Owens' face. Corbin sends Sami into the barrier. AJ rocks Ziggler. We see trainers helping Nakamura to the back.



Ziggler drops AJ at ringside. Sami slams Owens' face into the apron a few times. Sami runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Owens on the floor. Corbin and Ziggler use a ladder to double team AJ on the floor. Corbin decks Ziggler. Corbin slides a ladder into the ring but Ziggler superkicks him to the floor. Ziggler comes in with the ladder but Sami knocks him back to the floor. Sami goes to position the ladder but Owens pulls it to the floor. Sami runs out and clotheslines Owens on the floor. Sami brings another ladder in but AJ comes from behind and decks him. AJ tosses Sami to the floor. AJ brings the ladder in but Ziggler stops him. AJ blocks a ladder shot and rams Ziggler back into a ladder at the announce tables. Ziggler runs up a ladder and blocks AJ from nailing a Phenomenal Forearm to the floor. Corbin catches Ziggler in a Deep Six on the floor.



Sami uses the top to moonsault onto Corbin on the floor. Sami clutches his knee. Owens superkicks AJ in the ring and works him over. Owens talks trash to some boos. Owens grabs a ladder and rams it into AJ. Sami also takes a ladder shot from Owens. Owens knocks Corbin and Ziggler off the apron with the ladder. Owens stands tall and raises the ladder but AJ drops him into it. AJ and Owens trade shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Owens resists. Owens back-drops Styles over the top to the floor. Owens looks up at the briefcase and grabs the ladder.



Owens opens the ladder but Sami runs in and stops him. Owens gets knocked to the apron but hangs on. Owens goes to the top for a dive on the others but Sami cuts him off. Sami launches Owens from the top onto a ladder in the ring. Sami stands the same ladder up but it's broken due to Owens. Sami dumps that ladder and brings another into the ring. Sami looks to climb but Ziggler runs in and stops him. Ziggler lays a ladder in the corner and tosses Sami onto it. Ziggler climbs up but Sami pulls him down. Sami runs up the ladder but Ziggler superkicks him to the mat. Sami catches another kick and drops Ziggler with a Blue Thunderbomb. Sami climbs the ladder but Corbin comes from behind. Corbin slams Sami's face into the rungs of the ladder and he goes to the mat. Sami charges but gets a face full of ladder. AJ with kicks to Corbin now. AJ with a low forearm.



Fans chant for AJ as he positions a ladder and climbs up. Corbin climbs the other side and they trade shots at the top. AJ with a headbutt and a right hand, and another to knock Corbin down. Ziggler climbs up Corbin's back and meets AJ at the top. AJ gets knocked to the mat from up high. Ziggler grabs the briefcase but gets knocked down by Corbin. Corbin climbs up but Ziggler leaps and nails a Zig Zag. Ziggler climbs up but AJ stops him. Sami climbs the other side. AJ, Sami and Ziggler are all up top now. AJ gets double teamed and knocked to the mat. Sami and Ziggler trade shots now. Sami unloads and looks at the briefcase but changes his mind. Sami hits a big sunset flip powerbomb from the top of the ladder instead. Ziggler rolls to the floor as fans chant "holy shit" and we get a replay.



Owens pulls Sami out and goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Sami avoids it. They trade shots on the apron now. Sami with a big boot as the "ole!" chants start up. Sami with a full nelson suplex on the apron, sending Owens flying to the floor. Sami struggles to get over to the ladder that's still standing. Sami climbs up as the chants continue. AJ leaps in out of nowhere with a Phenomenal Forearm, knocking the ladder over with Sami. Corbin brings AJ out and sends him over the announce table. Styles ends up leaping out at Corbin but he gets caught. Corbin chokeslams Styles onto a ladder that's bridged from the steel steps to the announce table. Sami with a Helluva Kick to Corbin int he corner. Everyone is down but Sami now. Sami positions a ladder and climbs for the briefcase.



Ziggler runs in and grabs Sami's boot but Sami kicks him away. Sami gets his fingers on the case but Owens runs in and stops him. Owens with a low blow. Owens climbs the ladder and grabs the briefcase but Styles grabs his leg. Styles pulls Owens down but Owens rocks him. Owens dumps AJ to the apron and drops him. Owens grabs AJ and tries to powerbomb him from the apron to the bridged ladder but AJ fights it off. AJ counters and launches Owens from the ladder to the apron with a fireman's carry. Owens and AJ fall from the ladder to the floor. Corbin is also down. AJ returns to the ring and positions a ladder as fans chant his name. AJ climbs up but here comes Ziggler. Ziggler pulls the ladder away but AJ is hanging from the chain of the briefcase. AJ falls to the mat without the briefcase and Ziggler laughs at him.



Corbin positions the ladder now. Nakamura's music hits and out he comes to a big pop. Corbin grabs the ladder and waits for him. Nakamura slowly walks to the ring. Corbin tosses the ladder but misses. Fans sing Nakamura's theme song as he hits the ring and unloads on Corbin. Nakamura with the knees in the corner and a kick to knock Corbin from the apron. Ziggler runs into boots in the corner from Nakamura. Nakamura with a Kinshasa from the top to Ziggler. Another Kinshasa for Ziggler. Sami runs in but Nakamura nails him. Nakamura with the reverse exploder suplex on Sami. Nakamura with a Kinshasa to Sami next. Fans chant for Nakamura as he goes outside for a ladder. He tries to bring the ladder in but Owens grabs it. Nakamura slides the ladder in but Owens is still trying to stop him. Owens takes a Kinshasa on the floor next.



Nakamura returns to the ring and grabs the ladder to position it under the case. Nakamura is slow to climb but when he starts, AJ meets him on the other side of the ladder. They stare each other down as the crowd pops. They both carry the ladder to the side and stare each other down for a fight in the middle of the ring. They go at it and trade strikes. Nakamura applies a submission from behind and brings AJ down to one knee. Nakamura turns that into another exploder. Nakamura goes for a Kinshasa to AJ but AJ blocks it with a forearm. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Styles positions the ladder and looks to climb again. Nakamura meets him at the top and they trade shots. Nakamura gets the upperhand as fans do dueling chants for the two. AJ fights back. They both reach for the case. Corbin runs in and pushes the ladder over, sending both into the ropes.



Corbin stands the ladder back up and climbs up to retrieve the briefcase for the win.



Winner: Baron Corbin



- After the match, Corbin stands up high with the briefcase as his music hits. We go to replays. Corbin stands tall with the briefcase while the other competitors are down around the ringside area. MITB goes off the air with Corbin raising the briefcase.



- After the match, Corbin stands up high with the briefcase as his music hits. We go to replays. Corbin stands tall with the briefcase while the other competitors are down around the ringside area. MITB goes off the air with Corbin raising the briefcase.