

PPV, WWE

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE PPV 7/9/17

By

Jul 9, 2017 - 6:18:37 PM



By Marc Middleton Jul 9, 2017 - 6:18:37 PM



- Renee hypes some of tonight's matches and sends us to a video package for the Ambulance Match. Rosenberg goes with Roman Reigns but Otunga believes Braun Strowman will get the rubber match win. The panel plugs the WWE Network, Battleground and tonight's matches again. Renee sends us to a break. Back from the break and Mike Rome is with Seth Rollins backstage. Rollins says Bray Wyatt is one dangerous dude but his greatest enemy always will be the truth. Wyatt wants to play mind games but Rollins says his past year has been one big mind game. Rollins says Wyatt is not a God, he's just a man, and by the end of tonight one man will be paying for his sins - Bray Wyatt. Rosenberg talks about the match but the graphic interrupts and we cut backstage to Wyatt. Wyatt says no matter how hard Rollins fights tonight, he will still feel Wyatt. Wyatt says he will set Rollins' lack of faith on fire and from the ashes, make him a believer. Wyatt laughs and says Rollins is going to burn tonight. Rosenberg and Otunga both predict Wyatt to win tonight. Renee brings up tonight's Iron Man tag team match. Otunga believes the champions will retain but Rosenberg goes with The Hardys.



- Back from another break and we get a video for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. We come back and Dana Brooke has joined the panel. Dana says Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss really despise each other and it goes back to their days in WWE NXT. Dana goes on but Emma appears and needs to talk to Dana in the back. Right now. Dana wraps up with the panel and is off to see what Emma has to say. Renee hypes tonight's WWE Intercontinental Title match next. Otunga believes The Miz will retain and Rosenberg agrees. We see Charly backstage getting ready with Heyman. Back to a break. We come back to a video for Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass. Renee sends us to Charly in the Social Media Lounge with Heyman for fan questions. When asked if Joe is Lesnar's most dangerous opponent, Heyman says there's no doubt. He talks about how ruthless Joe is and says this is no cake walk, this won't be a quick trip to Suplex City. Heyman says this is a fight for Lesnar's well-being, his legacy and survival in WWE. We go back to the panel and Renee sends us to the ring.



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Neville



Vic Joseph is on commentary with Corey Graves. Out first comes WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Akira Tozawa is out next with Titus Worldwide leader Titus O'Neil.



Tozawa gets a big "Ah!" chant going before they lock up. Back and forth to start. Tozawa nails a big kick to the face and a senton. Neville ends up on the apron but Tozawa kicks him to the floor. Tozawa with another "Ah!" chant. Tozawa runs the ropes for a dive but Neville meets him with a kick. Neville comes back into the ring and stomps as Titus looks on. Neville sends Tozawa to the floor and launches him into the barrier. We go to a commercial.



Back from the break and Neville drops Tozawa in the ring. Neville runs the ropes and hits a sliding kick for another 2 count. Titus tries to rally fans for Tozawa but Neville works him over. Neville talks some trash and mushes Tozawa. Tozawa fights back with chops. Tozawa keeps control but Neville ducks a kick. Tozawa with a suplex. Tozawa stands tall and is fired up now.



Tozawa goes to the top but Neville rolls out of the way to the floor. Tozawa runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Tozawa goes back in and nails another dive. Tozawa brings it back in for a close 2 count as Titus cheers him on. Tozawa ends up caught on Neville's shoulders. Tozawa counters and turns that into the Octopus Stretch. Neville makes it to the rope and breaks the hold. Tozawa with another "Ah!" chant. Tozawa goes to the top but Neville gets to his feet. Tozawa rolls through. More back and forth now. Neville with a big dropkick to the chest for a 2 count. Neville with a big forearm in the corner.



Neville goes to the top but wastes some time as fans boo. Neville misses from the top and Tozawa rolls him up for 2. Tozawa keeps on and hits a Shining Wizard. Tozawa keeps control with more offense but gets crotched on the top. Neville kicks the rope and adds insult to injury. Titus isn't happy as Neville waits for Tozawa. Neville with a kick to the gut for the pin.



Winner: Neville



- We go back to the panel for more hype on tonight's matches and the WWE Network. Renee leads us to a video package for tonight's WWE Universal Title match.



- The first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view kicks off with a video package.



- We're live from Dallas with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.



Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt



We go right to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Seth Rollins is out next to a pop.



We see some of the international announce teams at ringside. JoJo is doing ring announcing. The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and trade holds. Wyatt goes down but laughs. They lock up again and Wyatt takes it to the corner. Wyatt turns up[side down in the corner. Rollins ends up going for the running knee but Wyatt goes to the apron, then to the floor. Rollins runs for a dive but Wyatt meets him with a big right hand. Wyatt comes back in and takes control. Wyatt stands tall as fans boo. Rollins sends Wyatt into the turnbuckle face first. Rollins knocks Wyatt to the apron but Wyatt catches him as he approaches. They trade shots on the apron. Wyatt launches Rollins face first into the steel steps.



Wyatt follows up and sends Rollins into the barrier. Wyatt brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. More back and forth now. They go to the top for a big superplex and another 2 count by Wyatt. Wyatt keeps control and spikes Rollins on the apron for another close 2 count. Wyatt goes for the running senton but Rollins rolls out of the way. Rollins gets up first and sends Wyatt to the floor as he charges. Wyatt comes right back in but Rollins ducks a clothesline. Wyatt blocks a Falcon Arrow. Rollins counters with a knee and nails a dropkick. Rollins nails a suicide dive to the floor and gets a big pop.



Rollins brings it back into the ring and springboards in with a big right hand. Rollins with a 2 count. Rollins keeps control and hits more offense and a Slingblade for a 2 count. Rollins with elbows to the jaw. Wyatt catches a kick and goes for Sister Abigail but Rollins fights it off. Rollins with an enziguri. Wyatt with a huge clothesline. Rollins nails a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Wyatt crotches him. Wyatt drops Rollins from the top into his knee for another close 2 count.



Wyatt nails the Uranage for a 2 count. Wyatt yells at Rollins to get up and fight him. Rollins gets up and unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring. Wyatt goes for the knee and retreats to the floor. Wyatt ends up getting a cheap thumb to the eye as Rollins got careless. Wyatt runs back in and hits Sister Abigail for the win.



Winner: Bray Wyatt



- After the match, Wyatt stands tall as we go to replays. Wyatt poses on his knees as Rollins recovers and sells the eye poke. Wyatt makes his exit.



- Charly Caruso is backstage with The Hardys, who are very confident about taking back their titles tonight.



- We get a video package for the next match.



Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass



We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore with a babyface promo. Big Cass is out next with a new theme song.



The bell rings and Enzo charges. Cass clubs him in the back, sending him to the mat. Enzo comes back swinging but Cass takes control. Cass takes Enzo to the corner and talks some trash as he unloads. The referee warns him and fans boo.



Cass ragdolls Enzo a bit and slaps him around in the corner. Cass with a fall-away slam out of the corner and fans boo some more. Cass with a big running splash in the corner. Cass smirks and talks some more trash. Enzo fights out of the corner but Cass rocks him back into it. Cass lays Enzo on top of the turnbuckle and beats on him some more. Cass boots Enzo around as fans try to rally for him. Cass with more offense in the corner. Fans with more boos.



Cass talks some trash and motions for Enzo to bring it. Cass scoops Enzo and presses him high in the air before launching him out to the floor. Cass raises his arm and smiles as fans continue to boo him. Enzo has trouble standing back in the ring now. Cass bounces off the rope and floors him with a big boot. Cass covers for the easy win.



Winner: Big Cass



- After the match, Cass stands tall and looks down at his former partner. Cass makes his exit as Enzo is helped up to his feet.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



