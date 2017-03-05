

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE FASTLANE PPV 3/5/17

Mar 5, 2017 - 6:41:08 PM



Mar 5, 2017 - 6:41:08 PM



Rosenberg says Fastlane will be special. Booker hypes WrestleMania 33. Renee leads us to a promo for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Booker predicts Reigns will win and Renee agrees. We go backstage to Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. Brian Kendrick walks up and says Dar has a golden opportunity tonight because he gets to team with a former champion. Kendrick hopes Dar doesn't make the same mistake Akira Tozawa made when he turned down Kendrick's offer to learn under him. Kendrick says they will make him pay tonight. Dar says he will do anything to win a match for the beautiful Alicia Fox. Kendrick hopes Alicia doesn't melt down out there. She gets upset but Dar calms her down and says they will all go out and win together, then come back and celebrate together. Kendrick says he doesn't do crazy and walks off.



Renee hypes tonight's RAW Tag Team Title match. Cesaro and Sheamus join the panel now. Sheamus says they should be defending tonight because they were robbed several times. Cesaro gets a pop from the crowd and goes on a rant about how fans would rather see them in the ring, not talking on the panel. Everyone on the panel predicts the champions will retain tonight. We take another break and come back to Mick Foley in the back. He's on the phone with Stephanie McMahon. Her flight is delayed but Foley tells her not to worry. Stephanie goes on about how big tonight is. Jinder Mahal walks in and Foley puts Stephanie on hold. Jinder reveals that he and Rusev are no longer a tag team. Jinder says their potential has been ruined by Rusev's attitude. Rusev comes in with his new haircut and Lana. Jinder wants a chance to prove himself in singles competition. Rusev accuses Jinder of stealing his ideas because he was coming in to ask Foley for the same. Foley is sending them both to the ring and will also send out some suitable competition. He jokes about a Best of 7 Series between the two. Foley walks off and leaves Stephanie hanging.



Renee leads us to a quick video on the feud between Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn. The panel discusses that match. We get more hype for tonight's show and see Joe getting ready for his interview with Charly. We take a break and come back to Charly and Joe in the Social Media Lounge. Joe says Triple H brought him in to make an impact and that's what he did in taking out Seth Rollins. Joe is asked how he plans on destroying Sami tonight. Joe says he's done it once and will do it again, he's going to keep punishing Sami until he breaks him. Joe talks about how disrespectful he can get and says Sami is going to find out tonight. Joe is asked his plan for WrestleMania 33. Joe says whatever he does at WrestleMania, his presence will be felt full force and without reproach. Joe says his actual plan for WrestleMania will be revealed soon enough. Charly wraps the interview and sends us back to Renee.



Renee reveals that a look at Seth Rollins' rehab will be shown on RAW tomorrow night. We get more discussion and a promo for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. Peter goes with Charlotte but Renee and Booker pick Bayley to retain. Back to another break.



Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar



We go to Austin Aries, Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary. Aries says we're starting off with the main event. He leads us to a video package on his debut in the cruiserweight division. Rich Swann makes his way out first. His partner Akira Tozawa is out next. Brian Kendrick is out first for his team. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox.



Kendrick starts out with Tozawa as fans are still finding their seats. Kendrick immediately tags Dar in. Tozawa takes control but Dar cuts him off. Kendrick comes in for a double team attempt but Swann makes the save. They send their opponents out and go for a double dive but Alicia gets in the way and Swann and Tozawa stop in the ring. We go to a break.



Back from the break and Kendrick is in control of Tozawa. Kendrick with a 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams. Swann and Dar go at it. Swann drops Dar with a big kick.



Tozawa gets the tag as does Kendrick. Tozawa nails Kendrick with a kick. Kendrick rolls Tozawa up for 2. Tozawa comes back and hits a senton for a 2 count. Tozawa goes for the German but Kendrick tags in Dar. Tozawa sends Dar to the floor. Swann tags in and Kendrick gets dumped to the floor. Swann and Tozawa run the ropes and take out their opponents on the floor. Tozawa with a Shining Wizard on Kendrick. Dar with a knee to Tozawa. Swann with a knee to Dar's head. Fox cheers Dar on. Swann goes to the top but lands on his feet. Dar ends up with a 2 count on Swann. Swann kicks Dar in the mouth. Kendrick runs in and takes a kick as well. Tozawa with the snap German on Kendrick. Swann goes up top and hits a Phoenix Splash for the win.



Winners: Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann



- After the match, we go to replays and come back to Swann celebrating with Tozawa.



- We go back to the panel. They plug the WWE Network and tonight's show to wrap the Kickoff.



- The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as the 2017 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view kicks off with a video package.



- We're live from Milwaukee with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.



Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn



We go right to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. We get a look at what led to this match. Samoa Joe is out next.



Sami dodges strikes to start. The "ole!" chant starts up as they stare each other down. Joe connects with a kick. Sami takes a breather in the corner. They lock up and Sami goes behind and applies a headlock. Joe gets out and drops Sami with a kick. Joe with more kicks now. More back and forth. Sami takes Joe down with a head scissors. Sami fights Joe into the corner. The referee separates them. Sami goes right back to work. Joe drops Sami with a right. Joe with more right hands that knock Sami down. Joe goes on and drops Sami with an enziguri. Sami is slow to get up. Joe continues beating Sami around as the referee checks on him. Sami fights back but Joe slams him on his front. Joe with a submission now.



Joe turns it into a 1 count. Joe keeps control of Sami. Sami gets fired up and fights back until Joe takes his knee out. Joe covers for a 2 count. Sami makes another comeback and hits a clothesline that stuns Joe. Sami looks to go for the Blue Thunderbomb but Joe fights him. Sami nails the Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count. More back and forth. Joe hits the inverted atomic drop and the big boot. Joe with the senton and a 2 count.



Joe keeps control and hits a powerslam for another pin attempt. Sami with another comeback. Sami goes to the top but Joe cuts him off. Sami fights off Joe as he looks to go for the Musclebuster. Joe nails an enziguri and stuns Sami while he's on the top. Joe climbs up for a superplex but Sami fights him. Sami unloads with forearms to the back. Sami goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Joe hangs on. Sami drops Joe face first into the turnbuckle. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but Joe blocks it and slams him. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch for the win as Sami takes a nap.



Winner: Samoa Joe



- After the match, Joe says "I told you so" to Sami and stands tall as we get replays. Joe walks up the ramp and stops to look back as Sami recovers in the ring.



- Back from a break and Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women's Champion Bayley. She admits she's nervous and says Charlotte does have the advantage going into their match tonight. She also believes Charlotte will bring Dana Brooke to ringside. Bayley says as usual the odds are stacked against her but she's up for the challenge. Bayley says if Charlotte is as good as she says she is, she will leave Dana in the locker room so they can find out who the better woman is. Nia Jax appears. She says Bayley has so much to worry about tonight. Nia just wants to let Bayley know that she's going to rip her friend to shreds tonight. If Charlotte somehow doesn't take the title from Bayley tonight, Nia will. She walks off.



RAW Tag Team Title Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



Back to the ring and out come Enzo Amore and Big Cass with mics. A big "how you doin?" chant starts before Enzo begins the introductions. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.



Cass starts off with Anderson and takes control. Cass works over Anderson int he corner. Enzo tags in for a double team as Cass launches him into Anderson. Gallows comes in but gets dumped to the floor. Cass tosses Enzo over the top onto their opponents. Enzo gets another "how you doin?" chant going. Enzo brings Anderson back into the ring. Anderson runs into an elbow. Enzo with a right next. Gallows misses a clothesline on Enzo, allowing Anderson to drop him. Anderson with a big knee. Anderson mounts Enzo with rights before tagging in Gallows. Gallows drops Enzo with a big blow. Gallows with another big shot to Enzo before standing tall.



Gallows keeps Enzo grounded now. Anderson tags back in for more double teaming. Anderson with more offense and a pin attempt. Anderson keeps Enzo down with a chinlock now. Enzo tries for a tag but Anderson pulls him away from Cass. Enzo manages to side step and send Anderson to the floor. Anderson still manages to grab his leg and stop a tag. Enzo drops Anderson with an enziguri on the floor. Gallows ends up running into the ring post as Enzo dodges him. Enzo goes back in for a tag but Anderson knocks him out of mid-air. Anderson with a 2 count. Anderson beats Enzo around the ring as fans try to rally for Enzo. Gallows tags back in with big shots in the corner.



Enzo side steps a corner attack and rolls out of the way when Gallows tries to drop an elbow. Anderson tags back in but Enzo moves out of the way when he leaps into the corner. Cass finally gets the tag. He runs over Anderson a few times and nails a big fall-away slam. Cass with a running splash on Anderson and another fall-away slam. Cass with another splash and a side slam. Cass drops the Empire Elbow and stands tall for a pop. Cass knocks Gallows off the apron for a 2 count. He gets hung up on the top rope and Anderson rolls him up for 2. Cass with a big boot on Anderson. Enzo tag sin and goes to the top for the big double team but Gallows breaks the pin by pulling Enzo out. Cass goes out and beats on Gallows. Gallows sends him into the apron and then the barrier. Enzo leaps off the apron and sends Gallows to the floor. Enzo comes back in but Anderson kicks him in the face for the pin while Enzo had his foot on the bottom rope.



Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson



- After the bell, Anderson and Gallows immediately retreat to the ramp and get their titles. Cass isn't happy. We go to replays and see how Enzo's foot was on the bottom rope but Gallows shoved it off. Anderson and Gallows taunt Enzo and Cass from the stage as we go to another break.



- Mick Foley is backstage on the phone with Stephanie McMahon. She's watching from her phone as her plane is still stuck on the tarmac. Stephanie needs Foley to make sure everything goes off according to plan. Stephanie says she won't be making it tonight. Foley tells her to relax but she says she's going to remain on the phone with him all night. Stephanie is heard ragging on the pilots. She wants to talk about Samoa Joe and tells Foley to take her off speakerphone. He brings up Joe being kept away from ringside later tonight but it sounds like Stephanie hangs up on him.



- Cole leads us to a video package for the next match.



Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax



We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as we get a look at some of the international announcers at ringside. Sasha Banks is out next.



The bell rings and they immediately go at it. Nia takes control early on and dominates. Sasha makes a comeback but Nia drops her and talks some trash before covering for a 2 count. Nia keeps control and launches Sasha across the ring. Nia with more offense and another pin attempt. Nia talks some more trash before sending Sasha into the corner. Sasha blocks Nia but gets her face smashed into the turnbuckle. Nia with a Torture Rack now. Nia does squats with Sasha and keeps the hold locked.



Sasha turns the hold into a guillotine but Nia counters. Sasha goes for the guillotine again but Nia overpowers her. Sasha ends up on Nia's back with a sleeper hold applied. Nia slams her to the mat. Nia runs into a strike. Sasha with a knee and boots. Sasha keeps control and drops Nia with a DDT into the Banks Statement.



Nia powers up but Sasha fights off her shoulders. Sasha charges but Nia floors her. Nia drops the big leg drop to Sasha's back. Nia talks trash and rag dolls Sasha by her hair. Nia scoops Sasha onto her shoulders but Sasha slides out and rolls her up with a bridge for the win.



Winner: Sasha Banks



- After the bell, Sasha rolls to the floor as Nia is left looking shocked. They stare at each other as we go to replays. We come back to Sasha playing to the crowd while an angry Nia looks on.



- Back from a break and the announcers lead us to the pre-show segment with Jinder Mahal and Rusev, who are no longer teaming together.



- We go to the ring and out first comes Jinder Mahal. Rusev is out next with Lana. They argue in the ring about who's wrestling the first match. They start brawling. Rusev sends Jinder to the floor. Jinder sends Rusev into the ring post. Jinder knocks Rusev over the barrier and goes back into the ring. Out comes Cesaro.



Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal



Jinder stands tall in the ring as Cesaro makes his way out. Sheamus is out next. Cesaro heads to the ring as Sheamus waits on the stage. Back and forth to start. Jinder with offense but Cesaro drops him for a 1 count. Cesaro with a double stomp to the chest.



Cesaro with a gutwrench and more offense until he sells a back injury. Cesaro goes for the big suplex from the apron but can't get it. Jinder nails Cesaro and turns it around. Mahal with a dropkick to the back. Jinder takes control and drops knees on Cesaro. Jinder with more offense and pin attempts as we see the WrestleMania 33 banner hanging.



Jinder with a knee before whipping Cesaro into the corner. Cesaro manages to hit the suplex finally. Cesaro with the running uppercuts in the corner now. Cesaro hits the Swiss-19 and goes to the top. Cesaro nails the crossbody for a 2 count. Jinder avoids the Cesaro Swing and drops Cesaro with a superkick. Rusev recovers at ringside and Jinder is distracted, allowing Cesaro to hit the big uppercut for the win.



Winner: Cesaro



- After the match, Cesaro makes his exit. Rusev enters the ring and sends Jinder into the ring post. Rusev unloads on Jinder in the corner now. Rusev yells and floors Jinder with a big kick. The music hits and out comes Rusev's opponent - Big Show.



Big Show vs. Rusev



Big Show hits the ring and boots Rusev. Fans chant USA as Show works Rusev around the ring. Show takes it to the corner and drops Rusev with a big chop. Rusev rolls to the floor for a breather.



Rusev tries to walk away but Show comes from behind and shoves him into the barrier. They come back into the ring and Rusev fights but Show drops him. Show stands on Rusev and drops him with a headbutt. Rusev tries to crawl out of the ring but Show whips him into the corner and hits a splash. Show keeps the offense going and talks a bit of trash. Rusev comes back swinging. Rusev tries to knock Show off his feet now. Rusev dazes Show but Show comes right back with a clothesline. Show with another corner splash. Show runs the ropes but Rusev takes his knee out. Show clutches his knee now.



Rusev keeps Show down with kicks now. Rusev with a 2 count. Rusev drops an elbow on the knee and keeps focusing on the knee. Show breaks it with a shot to the face. Show catches Rusev with a big side slam for a close 2 count. Show ends up going for the chokeslam but Rusev avoids it and goes back to the knee. Rusev with big kicks to the face to take Show down. Rusev with another big kick to the head for a 2 count.



Rusev is frustrated but ready to put Show away now. He stomps on the back and goes for The Accolade but Show shoves him out of the ring. Rusev comes right back at him but Show nails a chokeslam. Show drops his straps and hits another chokeslam. Fans want one more chokeslam and Show delivers. Show drags Rusev to the corner and sits him up to where his head is resting on the bottom turnbuckle. Show kisses his fist and connects with a knockout punch while Rusev is down. Show drags Rusev out of the corner and covers for the win.



Winner: Big Show



- After the match, Show stands tall as his music hits and the referee checks on Rusev. Show makes his way to the back and we go to a commercial.



- Charly is backstage with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. He goes on about how Bill Goldberg has only beaten one man in the past 5 years while Owens has defeated everyone put in front of him. Owens says he's the best and this will be The Kevin Owens Show for as long as he wants it to be.



WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Neville



Austin Aries joins Graves and Cole for commentary. Aries leads us to his video package again. Jack Gallagher makes his way out first as JoJo makes the introductions. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next.



We get a look at more international announce teams as Neville makes his way out. The bell rings and we get back and forth to start. Gallagher with some of his unorthodox offense. Neville drops him with shoulders. Gallagher ends up sending Neville to the floor. Neville pulls Gallagher to the floor and the brawl. Neville sends Gallagher into the barrier. Neville brings it back in and goes to the top. Neville with a missile dropkick for a 2 count.



Neville stands tall and gets some boos. Neville sends Gallagher into the corner and stomps away. Neville puts the boots to Gallagher and the referee warns him. Gallagher comes back with uppercuts but Neville knees him and nails a suplex. Neville takes Gallagher out of the corner for another pin attempt. Neville keeps Gallagher grounded now. Gallagher fights up and out with forearms. Gallagher ducks a shot and nails two dropkicks. Neville rolls to the floor but Gallagher runs the ropes and flies through the second rope. Gallagher brings it back into the ring but Neville hits him. Gallagher takes Neville to the top for a big back superplex. Gallagher covers for a close 2 count.



Neville gets Gallagher hung up over the top rope. Neville drops Gallagher on his face. Neville goes for a German but Gallagher rolls him up for a 2 count. Neville drops Gallagher on his head with a German. Neville goes to the middle rope and hits the Phoenix Splash but Gallagher kicks out just in time. Neville nails Gallagher while he's on his knees but Gallagher keeps getting up. Neville with a shot to the jaw and a kick to the gut. Gallagher side steps and connects with a headbutt. Neville comes back with a kick to the face. Gallagher drops him with another big headbutt. Gallagher covers for a close 2 count.



Neville avoids the running kick in the corner. Neville kicks Gallagher to the apron. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Neville brings Gallagher up for the superplex but Gallagher sends Neville to the mat. Neville gets right to his feet. Gallagher has Neville on the top. Gallagher with another big headbutt. Neville is out cold on the top now. Gallagher climbs up but Neville sends him to the mat. Neville stands up and hits Red Arrow for the win.



Winner: Neville



- After the match, Neville stands tall and raises the title as we go to replays. Neville makes his exit as Gallagher sits at ringside with his head down. We go to another break.



- Charly is backstage with a surprise guest, Paul Heyman. Heyman says they've never met so he introduces himself after she asks if Brock Lesnar is nearby. Heyman says Lesnar has the right to be here tonight but he's not saying. Heyman brings up tonight's main event and how Goldberg is facing his client at WrestleMania 33. Heyman says the ultimate winner of tonight's Universal Title match is his client.



- We go to the ring and out comes The New Day.



Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are out with an ice cream cart. Woods talks about how fans made Booty-O's cereal possible when all they had was a dream and a t-shirt. Kofi says now they stand before everyone with another t-shirt and another dream - New Day ice cream. Kofi says the WWE Universe has the chance to have their voices heard again. Woods says that's why they have brought this New Day bike cart. He says they're riding the bike all the way down the road to being our hosts at WrestleMania. Their music hits as Big E hugs the ice cream cart.



- We go back to the announcers. They lead us to a promo for Reigns vs. Strowman.



Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman



Back to the ring and Roman Reigns makes his way out to a loud mixed reaction. Reigns waits for a second but out next comes Braun Strowman.



The bell rings and they size each other up. The crowd seems fired up for this one. They're slow to really get going but Braun knocks Reigns in the mouth to knock him off the apron early on. Braun laughs as Reigns looks back at the ring. Reigns comes back in and rocks Braun with strikes. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop but Braun stops it. Reigns with a boot to the face and more big rights. Reigns clotheslines Braun over the top but he lands on his feet.



Reigns ends up on the floor and goes for a clothesline off the steel steps but Braun won't go down. Braun charges but Reigns side steps and Braun goes into the steps. Reigns fights back but Braun rolls him back in. Reigns with a knee to the face as Braun comes back in. Reigns works Braun over in the corner now. Reigns mounts Braun with rights in the corner as fans count along. Braun with a huge spinebuster out of the corner. Braun flattens Reigns in the corner and tosses him across the ring. Braun stands tall for a pop.



Braun keeps control and keeps Reigns grounded with a vice grip now. Reigns powers up and goes for a Samoan Drop but can't get it. Braun hits a Samoan Drop of his own. Braun smiles before getting to his feet. Braun with a splash for another 2 count. Braun keeps Reigns grounded again. Braun unloads with forearms to the chest and keeps Reigns down. Braun tries to put Reigns to sleep now. Reigns gets out of a chinlock and nails right hands to the gut. Braun goes right back to the ribs. Reigns with a clothesline but Braun won't go down. Reigns with another clothesline. Reigns ducks a clothesline but gets caught and slammed on his face. Braun with a 2 count. Braun sends Reigns back out and follows. Reigns fights back but Braun clubs him to the floor in front of the announcers. Braun takes apart the Spanish announce table for a pop.



Braun scoops Reigns for a powerslam through the table but Reigns counters and sends him into the ring post. Reigns goes for a Drive By but Braun blocks it and sends him back into the post. They bring it back in and Braun goes for a spear in the corner but Reigns moves and Braun hits the post. Reigns unloads on Braun in the corner now. Reigns with a clothesline in the corner and more big shots in the corner. Braun is dazed. Reigns runs the rope but Braun grabs him for a chokeslam. Reigns blocks it and nails a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Both Superstars are down now. Reigns is up first. Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Braun sends him into the turnbuckle. Braun drops Reigns with a big blow to the chest. Braun with a big slam on Reigns' face for another 2 count.



Braun goes for a running big boot in the corner but Reigns moves and Braun gets hung up, falling over to the floor. Braun sells a knee injury as the referee counts. Reigns rolls out and hits the Drive By. Braun is still standing. Reigns goes for a spear but Braun scoops him and nails the powerslam through the announce table. Fans chant "holy shit" now.



Braun rolls Reigns back in and continues to sell the knee injury. Reigns nails the spear as Braun comes in. Reigns with a close 2 count. Reigns can't believe it. More back and forth. Braun smacks his head on the turnbuckle as Reigns moves. Reigns nails a Superman punch but Braun is still standing. Reigns with another Superman punch, knocking Braun onto the second rope. Reigns runs the ropes and ducks forearms but Braun floors him. Braun climbs to the top rope while Reigns is in the middle of the ring. Braun leaps out for a huge splash but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns nails the spear for the win.



Winner: Roman Reigns



- After the match, we get replays as both recover. Reigns gets to his knees in the ring while Braun is down on the outside. Reigns gets up as we see the WrestleMania 33 banner in the background. Reigns climbs the corner and poses to a mixed reaction.



