WWE *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE EXTREME RULES PPV 6/4/17
By Marc Middleton
Jun 4, 2017 - 7:13:05 PM
- The 2017 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with Renee Young welcoming us. She's joined by Sam Roberts and the returning David Otunga. They talk about tonight's show and send us to a video package for tonight's WWE Intercontinental Title match. Renee wants predictions but Sam wants to know who she is going for and she obviously picks her husband to win. Otunga goes with Ambrose to retain but Sam goes with Miz.
- We also got a look at Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge earlier. She will be joined by RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys later tonight. Back from a break and Renee leads us to a video for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. We come back and Nia Jax has joined the panel. Nia believes Alexa Bliss will retain tonight and says Bayley needs a miracle to win. Nia later mentions how she and Bliss have talked about Nia getting a title shot after tonight. She says it doesn't matter who wins tonight because they're just keeping the title warm for her. We come back from a break and get a video for tonight's WWE Cruiserweight Title match. Otunga and Roberts both believe Neville will retain tonight.