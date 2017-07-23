

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE BATTLEGROUND PPV 7/23/17

Jul 23, 2017 - 6:42:30 PM



By Marc Middleton Jul 23, 2017 - 6:42:30 PM



- We go backstage to Kayla Braxton in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by Mike & Maria Kanellis later tonight. Fans can use the #AskMariaAndMike hashtag to submit their questions. We go back to the panel to hype tonight's matches. Renee leads us to a video package for tonight's Flag Match. We go backstage to Dasha Fuentes and John Cena. Cena says the Flag Match is like no other match we've had in WWE. He goes on and says we'll see some amazing thing tonight but we will remember either the American Flag standing tall or Cena laying flag on his back. Cena says he can't stand in the WWE ring and say he's the best without succeeding tonight. He says damn right, he is ready. We go back to the panel. Lawler and Sam predict Cena to win. Otunga says he wants to see Cena win but he believes Rusev will get it. The panel plugs tonight's matches, the WWE Network and SummerSlam weekend. Renee sends us to a break.



- Back from the break and Renee leads us to a video package for tonight's Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to crown a new #1 contender. We come back and Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella has joined the panel. She talks about how she's already beaten everyone in the match tonight. She goes with Natalya as the winner but says she better watch her back if she does win. Sam picks Charlotte to win while Lawler goes with Natalya as well. Renee sends us to another break. We come back to video of WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at a Philadelphia Phillies game earlier today. We also see footage of AJ's recent title win at Madison Square Garden. Dasha is backstage with AJ now and he's confident going into tonight's first title defense. We cut to Kevin Owens backstage watching the interview. Tom Phillips approaches and Owens cuts a promo on taking his title back tonight. We go back to the panel to discuss the match. Lawler believes Owens will win and Sam goes with AJ. We see Mike & Maria getting ready backstage as Renee plugs the WWE Network and sends us to another break.



- Back from the break and Renee sends us to Kayla in the Social Media Lounge with Mike & Maria Kanellis. The happy couple is really into each other, not paying much attention to Kayla. Maria is asked when she will be back in the ring and she dodges the question, talking about how she's always in the ring with her man, showing the power of love. Mike is asked about his strategy for tonight and he says his strategy is to punch Sami in the head as hard as he can, which did the trick on SmackDown last Tuesday. They're also asked about how someone else can find true love. Maria goes on and says unfortunately that won't happen for most people because there is just one Mike and one Maria. She says their love is one of a kind. Kayla wishes Mike good luck but he says he doesn't need luck because he has love. We go back to the panel and Lawler cracks a joke about how expensive divorce is. The panel goes over tonight's card again. Renee sends us to the ring for a match.



Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English



Aiden English is in the ring under a spotlight as fans boo. English introduces himself and sings a song but the boos continue. English is interrupted as the music hits and out comes Tye Dillinger. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.



The bell rings and the "10" chants start up. They lock up and English applies a headlock. English drops Tye with a shoulder and poses for more boos. They trade holds and Tye sends English into the corner. Tye taunts English with a 10 and the chants start back up. English tries to come from behind but gets caught. English still takes control but Tye comes out of the corner and floors him. Tye stomps away in the corner as fans get behind him.



English quickly turns it around with a shot to the jaw from the apron. English comes right in and nails a knee that sends Tye into the corner head first. English unloads as fans boo. English keeps control and drops Tye out of the corner again. English stands tall and poses as fans boo some more. We go to break.



Back from the break and English is covering for a 2 count. English keeps control and grounds Tye in the middle of the ring. English sings a little song while keeping Dillinger grounded. Dillinger finally nails a dropkick as fans start to rally for him. Tye unloads but English avoids a Tye Breaker and retreats to the floor. Dillinger follows but English suckers him in. They end up back in the ring and Tye hits a big spinebuster for a close 2 count. They go to the top but English fights off a superplex. English headbutts Dillinger to the mat.



English nails a crossbody but Tye rolls through for a close 2 count. English avoids another Tye Breaker and plants Tye face first for a close cover. English throws a fit in the middle of the ring now. They trade shots and pin attempts. More back and forth. English nails the Director's Cut for the pin.



Winner: Aiden English



- After the match, Aiden stands tall and celebrates as we go back to the panel.



- We get more discussion on tonight's matches. Renee shows us Facebook video from earlier today with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers arriving. Announcers from WWE India approached him for comments and he spoke in Punjabi about defeating Randy Orton tonight. We get a video package for tonight's Punjabi Prison match and Renee shows us tweets from Jinder and Orton. That's it for the pre-show.



- The 2017 WWE Battleground pay-per-view opens with a video package.



- We're live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Tom Phillips welcomes us. We see the Punjabi Prison structure above the ring. Tom is joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.



SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Usos



We go right to the ring as The New Day comes out.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



