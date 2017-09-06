





nXt Posted in:

WWE nXt Results- September 6, 2017 (Ohno vs. Itami NO DQ & Asuka's Return?)

By

Sep 7, 2017 - 12:47:27 AM



By JCool Sep 7, 2017 - 12:47:27 AM rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr WWE nXt Results

September 6th, 2017



On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.

Opening Segment



Zelina Vega joins the announce team for the opening match.



Singles Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (w. Zelina Vega) versus Cezar Bononi



They lock up and Almas backs Bononi into the corner and he chops Cezar and then kicks Bononi. Almas with a knee to the midsection followed by a back elbow and drop kick to the temple. Almas kicks Bononi and then he connects with a knee to the head after Bononi gets in a punch. Bononi with more punches but Almas with a knee and punch. Bononi with a clothesline and punch but Almas with a waist lock. Bononi with an elbow and chop.



Bononi with an atomic drop and then hits a drop kick as Almas comes out of the corner. Almas escapes a slam attempt and Bononi with an inside cradle for a near fall. Almas has a kick blocked but Almas with a back elbow and then he puts Bononi in the ropes and hits a pair of back breakers while Bononi hangs in the ropes. Almas with a kick and then he is told to finish Bononi by Vega. Almas with La Sombra and the three count.



Winner: Andrade "Cien" Almas



Recap: We take a look back at the attack on Drew McIntyre by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly from last week’s show.



Backstage, nXt GM William Regal is in his office and he says that there will be no more jumping people in the car park or the PC. All fighting will happen in the ring. They can be part of NXT but they will do it in the ring.



Second Segment



We are back and we are outside Asuka’s locker room but The Velveteen Dream appears. He says he would not speak until the ambiance is right . . . and it is not. Watching Takeover the Dream was compelled and he will speak . . . soon.



Singles Handicap Match: Lars Sullivan vs.x Max Stardom, Joe Black, and Jax



Sullivan wants all three men in the ring with him for the match. Sullivan with clotheslines to Jax and Blake followed by a biel to Stardom. Sullivan with an overhead belly-to-belly throw to Blake. Sullivan with more tosses and then he punches Stardom. Blake hits Sullivan from behind and then Sullivan sends Blake into Stardom. Sullivan with splashes and a uranage to Jax. Sullivan with a uranage to Blake. Sullivan does the same to Stardom for the three count.



Winner: Lars Sullivan



After the match, Sullivan continues the attack on Stardom and Blake. No Way Jose makes his way to the stage.



Jose says in Brooklyn, you attacked him from behind. You single-handedly put an end to the biggest conga line in BK. You are tough. Let’s see how tough you are when his back isn’t turned and he is looking you in your eyes.



Jose punches Sullivan and Irish whips Sullivan but Sullivan with a clothesline and he connects with crossfaces. Sullivan with more crossfaces. Sullivan with a uranage



We go to comments from Johnny Gargano. He says Brooklyn was amazing and a night

he will never forget. He is asked about Zelina Vega throwing the DIY shirt and its effect on the match. Johnny says he lost focus and it was his fault he lost.



Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli show up and they mention they haven’t seen him since they almost broke up DIY. Tino says he does not think Johnny can make it as a singles wrestler.



Johnny says they watched him from their couch and he makes a challenge for one of them. Johnny is asked who would he rather face and he says it does not matter.



Promo: We have a video package for Sonya Deville. She says she never asked for this, she was born for this. She was born to fight. Failure is not an option. Put your hair up and square up.



We go to commercial.



Third Segment



We are back and Sanity sent a video with Eric Young saying he wanted to welcome the trio of former ROH wrestlers to NXT. You dance different and so do they. You will look back at Takeover and realize that was a huge mistake. They do not care where you are from and who you think you are or who you think you will be in this universe. All they care about is . . .CHAOS, shouts Wolfe.



Match Number Three: Zeda versus Sonya Deville



Deville with a waist lock and take down. Deville with more waist lock take downs. Zeda with a rollup for a near fall. Deville goes for a take down but Zeda stays on her feet. Deville with another waist lock take down. Zeda with an elbow but Deville with a spear and Zeda rolls to the floor. Sonya sends Zeda back into the ring. Zeda with a kick but Sonya with a round kick and a sliding knee. Sonya forces Zeda to tap out to a triangle.



Winner: Sonya Deville



Fourth Segment



We are back and we see footage from earlier today at the Performance Center where

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan are working out. Ruby Riot shows up and she says she needs a handicap match against Billie and Peyton because we know the other will get involved. GM Regal says he will put Ruby in a tag match if she can find a partner. Ruby says as long as she is across the ring from them, she is in.



NO DQ Grudge Matchr: Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami



Itami goes to the floor when the bell rings and Ohno follows so Itami returns to the ring. Ohno with a shoulder tackle and then he catches Itami and slams him followed by a leg drop. Ohno with a chop. Ohno follows with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Ohno with a chop. Ohno goes to the apron on an Irish whip and Itami with a forearm and then he sends Ohno into the ring post. Itami follows Ohno to the floor.



Itami slams Ohno’s head into the ring steps. Itami does it again. Itami with kicks to Ohno as they return to the ring. Itami with more kicks in the corner. Itami with a hesitation drop kick for a near fall. Itami goes to the floor and he gets a chair from under the ring. Itami pushes it into the ring in reach of Ohno so Ohno blocks Itami and then Ohno takes the chair and tosses it to Itami but Itami throws it at Ohno as Ohno tries for a rolling elbow.



We go to commercial.



We are back and Itami kicks Ohno and he taunts Ohno. Itami with more kicks and Ohno wants him to kick him harder. Ohno has a kick blocked but Ohno with a boot to the head.



Ohno with clotheslines and a Shining Wizard. Ohno hits a back senton. Ohno sets for the KO but Itami with an arm wringer and he tries to get Ohno on his shoulders but Itami is unable to hit it. Ohno gets Itami on his shoulders and then sends Itami to the mat and follows with a rolling elbow that forces Itami to the floor.



Ohno goes to the floor and Itami crawls up the ramp. Ohno with a boot to the head. Ohno with a forearm as they continue the match on the ramp. They make it to the stage and



Ohno kicks Itami in the head. Ohno sets for a suplex onto the apron but Itami coutners with a fisherman’s suplex on the ramp. They return to the ring. Itami has the chair as he kicks Ohno. Itami with a hesitation drop kick onto the chair and Itami gets a near fall.

Itami wants to be shown respect but Ohno slaps Itami. Ohno has a rolling elbow blocked and Itami tries to kick Ohno low but Ohno blocks it. Itami with a thumb to the eye and Ohno with a low blow and then he hits a rolling elbow for the three count.



Winner: Kassius Ohno



Final Segment



We are back and William Regal introduces the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka.

Asuka says she has been in NXT for almost two years. She has fought so many great superstars. She says she loves NXT. She says she grew up so much here and she is grateful for NXT.



William Regal says that since she became the NXT Women’s Champion, she has defended that title with honor and you have been willing to risk everything to defend that title. Regal says Asuka is one of the greatest champions in WWE history. William says the NXT Universe has seen it and others are seeing it.



William says they have started negotiations with the General Managers of Raw and Smackdown. That is a bittersweet moment because Asuka will be stepping down as NXT Women’s Champion. This is a wonderful opportunity for Asuka and the rest of the world will know . . .

Nobody in the world is ready for Asuka.



The other women come out onto the stage to show their respect for Asuka. The rest of the roster join the women on the stage.



Asuka tells the crowd they are NXT. She says she is NXT. Wherever she goes, NXT goes with her.



Ember Moon makes her way to the front of the stage and she makes her way to the ring.

Ember enters the ring and she offers her hand to Asuka. Ember pulls it away and then they hug.



Triple H makes his way to the ring with the official NXT rose caddy and Hunter gives the roses to Asuka and hugs her.



We go to credits.



Credit: PWInsider.com

On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.Zelina Vega joins the announce team for the opening match.Singles Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (w. Zelina Vega) versus Cezar BononiThey lock up and Almas backs Bononi into the corner and he chops Cezar and then kicks Bononi. Almas with a knee to the midsection followed by a back elbow and drop kick to the temple. Almas kicks Bononi and then he connects with a knee to the head after Bononi gets in a punch. Bononi with more punches but Almas with a knee and punch. Bononi with a clothesline and punch but Almas with a waist lock. Bononi with an elbow and chop.Bononi with an atomic drop and then hits a drop kick as Almas comes out of the corner. Almas escapes a slam attempt and Bononi with an inside cradle for a near fall. Almas has a kick blocked but Almas with a back elbow and then he puts Bononi in the ropes and hits a pair of back breakers while Bononi hangs in the ropes. Almas with a kick and then he is told to finish Bononi by Vega. Almas with La Sombra and the three count.We take a look back at the attack on Drew McIntyre by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly from last week’s show.Backstage, nXt GM William Regal is in his office and he says that there will be no more jumping people in the car park or the PC. All fighting will happen in the ring. They can be part of NXT but they will do it in the ring.Second SegmentWe are back and we are outside Asuka’s locker room but The Velveteen Dream appears. He says he would not speak until the ambiance is right . . . and it is not. Watching Takeover the Dream was compelled and he will speak . . . soon.Singles Handicap Match: Lars Sullivan vs.x Max Stardom, Joe Black, and JaxSullivan wants all three men in the ring with him for the match. Sullivan with clotheslines to Jax and Blake followed by a biel to Stardom. Sullivan with an overhead belly-to-belly throw to Blake. Sullivan with more tosses and then he punches Stardom. Blake hits Sullivan from behind and then Sullivan sends Blake into Stardom. Sullivan with splashes and a uranage to Jax. Sullivan with a uranage to Blake. Sullivan does the same to Stardom for the three count.After the match, Sullivan continues the attack on Stardom and Blake. No Way Jose makes his way to the stage.Jose says in Brooklyn, you attacked him from behind. You single-handedly put an end to the biggest conga line in BK. You are tough. Let’s see how tough you are when his back isn’t turned and he is looking you in your eyes.Jose punches Sullivan and Irish whips Sullivan but Sullivan with a clothesline and he connects with crossfaces. Sullivan with more crossfaces. Sullivan with a uranageWe go to comments from Johnny Gargano. He says Brooklyn was amazing and a nighthe will never forget. He is asked about Zelina Vega throwing the DIY shirt and its effect on the match. Johnny says he lost focus and it was his fault he lost.Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli show up and they mention they haven’t seen him since they almost broke up DIY. Tino says he does not think Johnny can make it as a singles wrestler.Johnny says they watched him from their couch and he makes a challenge for one of them. Johnny is asked who would he rather face and he says it does not matter.We have a video package for Sonya Deville. She says she never asked for this, she was born for this. She was born to fight. Failure is not an option. Put your hair up and square up.We go to commercial.Third SegmentWe are back and Sanity sent a video with Eric Young saying he wanted to welcome the trio of former ROH wrestlers to NXT. You dance different and so do they. You will look back at Takeover and realize that was a huge mistake. They do not care where you are from and who you think you are or who you think you will be in this universe. All they care about is . . .CHAOS, shouts Wolfe.Match Number Three: Zeda versus Sonya DevilleDeville with a waist lock and take down. Deville with more waist lock take downs. Zeda with a rollup for a near fall. Deville goes for a take down but Zeda stays on her feet. Deville with another waist lock take down. Zeda with an elbow but Deville with a spear and Zeda rolls to the floor. Sonya sends Zeda back into the ring. Zeda with a kick but Sonya with a round kick and a sliding knee. Sonya forces Zeda to tap out to a triangle.Winner: Sonya DevilleFourth SegmentWe are back and we see footage from earlier today at the Performance Center whereDanny Burch and Oney Lorcan are working out. Ruby Riot shows up and she says she needs a handicap match against Billie and Peyton because we know the other will get involved. GM Regal says he will put Ruby in a tag match if she can find a partner. Ruby says as long as she is across the ring from them, she is in.NO DQ Grudge Matchr: Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo ItamiItami goes to the floor when the bell rings and Ohno follows so Itami returns to the ring. Ohno with a shoulder tackle and then he catches Itami and slams him followed by a leg drop. Ohno with a chop. Ohno follows with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Ohno with a chop. Ohno goes to the apron on an Irish whip and Itami with a forearm and then he sends Ohno into the ring post. Itami follows Ohno to the floor.Itami slams Ohno’s head into the ring steps. Itami does it again. Itami with kicks to Ohno as they return to the ring. Itami with more kicks in the corner. Itami with a hesitation drop kick for a near fall. Itami goes to the floor and he gets a chair from under the ring. Itami pushes it into the ring in reach of Ohno so Ohno blocks Itami and then Ohno takes the chair and tosses it to Itami but Itami throws it at Ohno as Ohno tries for a rolling elbow.We go to commercial.We are back and Itami kicks Ohno and he taunts Ohno. Itami with more kicks and Ohno wants him to kick him harder. Ohno has a kick blocked but Ohno with a boot to the head.Ohno with clotheslines and a Shining Wizard. Ohno hits a back senton. Ohno sets for the KO but Itami with an arm wringer and he tries to get Ohno on his shoulders but Itami is unable to hit it. Ohno gets Itami on his shoulders and then sends Itami to the mat and follows with a rolling elbow that forces Itami to the floor.Ohno goes to the floor and Itami crawls up the ramp. Ohno with a boot to the head. Ohno with a forearm as they continue the match on the ramp. They make it to the stage andOhno kicks Itami in the head. Ohno sets for a suplex onto the apron but Itami coutners with a fisherman’s suplex on the ramp. They return to the ring. Itami has the chair as he kicks Ohno. Itami with a hesitation drop kick onto the chair and Itami gets a near fall.Itami wants to be shown respect but Ohno slaps Itami. Ohno has a rolling elbow blocked and Itami tries to kick Ohno low but Ohno blocks it. Itami with a thumb to the eye and Ohno with a low blow and then he hits a rolling elbow for the three count.Final SegmentWe are back and William Regal introduces the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka.Asuka says she has been in NXT for almost two years. She has fought so many great superstars. She says she loves NXT. She says she grew up so much here and she is grateful for NXT.William Regal says that since she became the NXT Women’s Champion, she has defended that title with honor and you have been willing to risk everything to defend that title. Regal says Asuka is one of the greatest champions in WWE history. William says the NXT Universe has seen it and others are seeing it.William says they have started negotiations with the General Managers of Raw and Smackdown. That is a bittersweet moment because Asuka will be stepping down as NXT Women’s Champion. This is a wonderful opportunity for Asuka and the rest of the world will know . . .Nobody in the world is ready for Asuka.The other women come out onto the stage to show their respect for Asuka. The rest of the roster join the women on the stage.Asuka tells the crowd they are NXT. She says she is NXT. Wherever she goes, NXT goes with her.Ember Moon makes her way to the front of the stage and she makes her way to the ring.Ember enters the ring and she offers her hand to Asuka. Ember pulls it away and then they hug.Triple H makes his way to the ring with the official NXT rose caddy and Hunter gives the roses to Asuka and hugs her.We go to credits.Credit: PWInsider.com