WWE nXt Results

September 27th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Opening Segment



Before the opening nXt theme, nXt General Manager William Regal announces there will be a Fatal 4-Way match, at Takeover: Houston, to determine the new nXt Women’s Champion. One of those spots is already claimed by the winner of the Mae Young Classic, Kairi Sane. The other three will be determined by a series of matches that will take place in the coming weeks.



After the opening theme, the members of SAnitY descend upon the ring from all different directions. Crowd’s actually chanting for them.

Eric Young gets on the mic and talks about writing the book on chaos. Tonight, Adam Cole’s going to be brought to the edge of SAnitY. That means Cole’s first singles match on nXt TV is going down TONIGHT!



Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Oney Lorcan



Lorcan gets interviewed backstage before his entrance. Lorcan doesn’t like what Lars did to No Way Jose. He’s ready for a fight!



Lorcan immediately jumps on Lars with a side headlock, but, off the ropes, Lars hits him with a shoulder tackle. Lorcan’s able to get a dropkick in on Lars but it doesn’t faze Lars. Lorcan gets tossed through the ropes for his efforts.



Lars rolls him back in and Lorcan attacks with running forearm smashes, which send Lars to the floor but he’s still standing. Flying body attack over the ropes but Lars catches Lorcan! Lars is thrown like a lawn dart, head-first on to the ring apron.



Lorcan’s chucked into the turnbuckle. Lars runs from the opposite one…right into a European uppercut. Hard slaps from Lorcan to Lars’ face. Lars yells at him. Lorcan slaps back. Running European uppercut, once, twice and…Lars with a lethal lariat to Lorcan. Crowd’s hyped. Side spinebuster by Lars and the match is over.



Winner: Lars Sullivan via pinfall in 3 minutes



Post-match, while Lars is trying to catch his breath, he snaps and heads back into the ring to attack Lorcan. Danny Burch arrives on the scene and yells at Lars to drop him. Burch pulls Lorcan to safety. Good to see that alliance continuing.



Two cool points for Oney Lorcan. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Lars was going to win. He’s getting built up as a monster right now and needs the wins. How rare it is to see a guy lose while giving such a tremendous effort though. Instead of being squashed, Lorcan lost by being outmatched and outmuscled…yet he looked fantastic delivering his trademark running uppercuts.



One cool point for Lars Sullivan for being a beast.





Backstage, in the locker room area, Ruby Riot is interviewed. She’s asked if Nikki Cross is her friend. Riot says no and she’s not even sure why Cross showed up to help her against the Iconic Duo. Riot’s happy to fight them again but if Cross shows up again, she’d better stay out of her way.





Second Segment



Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery vs. Demitrius Bronson & Patrick Scott



Knight manhandles Scott. Dozovic and Knight double team Bronson. Bronson gets a few splashes in on Dozovic until Dozovic catches him for an overhead belly to belly suplex.

Dozovic does a little dancing before he lays an elbow drop on Scott who rushed in to help his partner.



Knight literally throws Scott to Dozovic, and they execute the Compactor on top of Bronson for the pinfall victory!



Winners: Heavy Machinery via pinfall in 3 minutes



One cool point for Heavy Machinery who continue to show off their consistently effective double team moves and their infectious enthusiasm. These guys are pulling their weight and ought to be #1 contenders again soon.





GM Regal is taking questions from reporters outside the WWE Performance Center. Johnny Gargano exits from the doors behind him and Regal stops him. He asks about the request of Gargano to wrestle Andrade “Cien” Almas in a rematch from Takeover: Brooklyn. Regal says, in 2 weeks, Gargano will get his wish.



Up Next: Liv Morgan vs. Vanessa Borne





Third Segment



Earlier today, Roderick Strong is interviewed about his upcoming title match with nXt Champion Drew McIntyre. Strong is the guy that keeps getting back up, keeps moving forward. He’s battled for this opportunity his whole life. He knows he’s indestructible and McIntyre doesn’t have the tenacity to beat him. He’s coming at the champ with everything he has and he will become the new nXt Champion.



Singles Match: Liv Morgan vs. Vanessa Borne



Borne gets an inset video to say a few words about why she should be the nXt Women’s Champion.



Morgan shows off some flexibility to start this match, evading a clothesline by bending over backward without leaving her feet. Borne doesn’t appreciate this though and she continues the onslaught of forearms. Snap suplex for a 2 count.



Borne slams Morgan’s head into the mat multiple times but only gets a 1 count out of it.

In the corner, Borne stomps Morgan but leaves her there to catch her breath. Morgan fights back to get a pinfall attempt. Hard clothesline by Borne and a 2 count for her.

Morgan with a drop toe-hold on Borne into the ropes. O’Connor roll for a pin. Borne kicks out immediately.



Step up enziguri and a kip up by Morgan. She hits Borne with an awkward two foot stomp, followed by a running bulldog and a leaping double knees to the face. That combo is enough to get the victory for Morgan.



Winner: Liv Morgan via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for Morgan for that impressive body bend but minus one for the awkward stomp near the end of the match. Ranallo says this will catch the attention of GM Regal but I’m not sure it will be for good reasons.





Recap: Last week, Aleister Black’s first promo was interrupted by

Velveteen Dream. We see the highlights of this encounter and staredown.



Earlier today, we see Aleister Black training at the Performance Center. He’s asked about Velveteen Dream. Black says there’s always one that thinks they’re more unique, more special than the rest. He refuses to acknowledge a child that throws a tantrum to get attention. Being bizarre won’t be enough to get Black’s attention.





Up Next: Kassius Ohno vs. Fabian Aichner



Promo: Aichner gets a promo package of highlights from his Cruiserweight Classic matches and studio shots.





Fourth Segment



Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. Fabian Aichner



Ohno continues to rock the Sacramento Kings inspired wrestling jersey and trunks.



Snapmare takeover pinfall attempt by Ohno is the first big moment of this match. Aichner transitions it into an armbar though and tries to wear Ohno down that way. It doesn’t last too long though. Ohno hits a massive big boot, sending Aichner collapsing out of the ring. Upon re-rentry into the ring, Aichner evades Ohno’s somersault attack. Ohno lands on the ring apron and delivers another kick soundly to the face of Aichner. It doesn’t seem to affect him though because when Ohno runs the ropes, Aichner’s waiting for him with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.



Aichner runs, jumps up on to the top rope with no assistance, and splashes into Ohno!!! Crowd chants “NXT!” after that impressive feat. Commentary booth is just as excited as they show the replay.



Delayed vertical suplex by Aichner for a 2.5 count. Aichner stands up and is holding his shoulder. He jaws at Ohno and prepares for a powerbomb. Ohno drops to his knees. Aichner tries again. Ohno flips up but comes back down and attempts an inside cradle.

Pinfall is unsuccessful.



Off the ropes, power slam by Aichner on Ohno. This prompts Aichner to climb the turnbuckle. Double springboard…misses the moonsault! Ohno charges from the corner with an elbow to the head. Shotgun kick. Knees to the head, followed by a cravate suplex. McGuinness says this might be it.



Cyclone kick by Ohno! 1-2-3.



Winner: Kassius Ohno via pinfall in 6 minutes



One cool point for Ohno for the volume of his kicks. They’re always delivered viciously to his opponents. The win’s helpful in keeping Ohno relevant amidst a very competitive singles roster.



One cool point for Aichner, for showing off his agility in jumping on to the ropes. That’s the kind of thing that will get him over with the fans. He looked good in his nXt TV debut.







Final Segment



nXt Champion Drew McIntyre is interviewed backstage about his upcoming match with Roderick Strong. He says it may be his first title defence but it won’t be his last. They will wrestle next week in a championship match.



Recap: A highlight package is shown on Kairi Sane’s performance in the Mae Young Classic. It’s interspersed with clips that showcase who she is and what we can expect from her in the ring.





Singles Match: Eric Young w. SAnitY vs. Adam Cole w. O’Reilly & Fish



Cole grabs a mic and asks how this place survived without him, O’Reilly and Fish? He asks if anyone can feel what’s new. He asks the audience to close their eyes. What they feel is change. They are unstoppable and undisputed. This is their era of nXt.



Commercial Break



SAnitY arrives to the ring on the other side of the commercial. They take their sweet time to walk down.



Highlights from this match are:



Cole demanding that Young fight him,

Young’s swinging neckbreaker on Young,

the rising angst between the two teams at ringside,

leaping roundhouse kick by Cole,

Young finally breaks from the submission hold,



a fight between the two groups finally happens and as it does, Young spots them from the top turnbuckle. He throws himself at the melee below for a giant splash!



Upon re-entering the ring, Cole flies at Young with a front kick to the upper body. 1-2-3! Cole wins his first match in nXt.



Winner: Adam Cole in 6 minutes



One cool point for Cole who gets the debut victory in what could be the first of many for him and his team.



One cool point for Young who is such a solid hand in the ring. He throws himself with reckless abandon around (and out of) the ring.



This feud is far from over and should extend well into Takeover: Houston’s card. Plenty of singles and tag combinations are available for matching up



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!



