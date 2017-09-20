





WWE nXt Results- September 20, 2017 (The Trio vs. UK Crew)

Sep 21, 2017 - 12:59:30 AM



By JCool Sep 21, 2017 - 12:59:30 AM After almost 100 editions of the Cool Points column, I’ve decided to try something a little different for this evening’s show. If you feel prompted to share some feedback on the format and content change, I’d be glad to read it over the next few days. Thanks!

WWE nXt Results

September 20th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.





Opening Segment



Footage from WWE.COM shows us that after Gargano’s match with Moss, Sabbatelli challenged Gargano to this match. He said last week was a fluke.



Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli w. Riddick Moss



Sabatelli starts this match by shoving Gargano around and jawing at him. Gargano takes offense to it but it doesn’t translate into any momentum. Sabbatelli whips him hard into the turnbuckle and follows it up with a sidewalk slam, and a 2 count pinfall.

Rear chinlock by Sabbatelli slows down the pace of the match, allowing Gargano to gain some energy. He begins unleashing the left hook over and over and over. Enziguri knocks Sabbatelli off of his feet.



As he attempted a springboard move over the ropes, Sabbatelli catches him for a powerslam! Stops Gargano cold and Tino’s back in charge. As he’s jawing at him again, Gargano kicks him hard in the face. And Tino’s stunned enough for Gargano to lock in that crossface submission of his called the Gargano Escape. There’s no escape for Sabbatelli.



Winner: Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 3 minutes



One cool point for Gargano who now has a 2 match winning streak, following Takeover: Brooklyn. He continues to gain appreciation and respect from the FSU fans.





Backstage, Roderick Strong knocks on nXt General Manager William Regal’s door and strides into the office. He beat Roode and now he wants a title shot against Drew McIntyre. GM Regal grants it to him and it will happen in two weeks’ time.



Coming Up: Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair and Lars Sullivan vs. No Way Jose





Second Segment



Recap: We see footage from 2 weeks ago when Asuka relinquished the nXt Women’s Championship. With no champion at present, all the ladies on the roster want a shot at the title.



A short promo from Sonya Deville is shown where she makes a case for why she should get a championship shot.



Singles Match: Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair



The bell rings and Belair pushes Evans directly into the bottom-left corner turnbuckle. The referee breaks them apart and, again, it’s Belair pushing Evans into the ropes. Belair is getting the better of Evans early, although Evans gets a leg sweep on Belair for a 1 count.



Belair stomps away at Evans. She tries to whip Evans but Evans plants her feet. Belair locks Evans’ arms behind her own back and lifts her high in the air for a front slam.

It’s all Belair, connecting with suplexes and kicks. After a few minutes, Evans is able to dish out a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Belair throws Evans face-first into the ropes. She slaps Evans on the hip with her hair and then hits a reverse powerbomb on her. 1-2-3



Winner: Bianca Belair via pinfall in 5 minutes



One cool point for Belair, in what I think was her first TV match. Evans may be a more established presence, albeit with only a few TV matches under her belt, but Belair certainly has some unique strength in her moveset. I’m interested in seeing how she does moving forward.





Third Segment



Aleister Black addresses the FSU faithful for the first time.



Upon arriving to the ring, he announces that he started a journey 15 years ago. It has led him to nXt. He establishes a few other truths before he’s interrupted by Velveteen Dream.



Dream says what fades to black must come to life. Dream walks down to the ring and gets in Black’s face. Dream thinks Black looks afraid. Afraid to show emotion. Dream says Black’s heart is in the wrong place. Black replies with a spin kick to the hand, knocking the microphone out of Dream’s hands, before sitting down cross-legged on the mat. Dream crawls towards him and slithers out of the ring as the fans pop for the showdown.



Recap: Lars Sullivan is an angry man and he’s been beating up folks the past few weeks. We see No Way Jose standing up to him and those two are going to fight NEXT.





Fourth Segment



Backstage, we get a short promo from Dakota Kai of Team Kick. She’s all business.





Singles Match: No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan



These two heavyweights lace into one another with heavy punches. Sullivan drives his knee into Jose’s ribcage after taking him down. He chucks Jose out of the ring and meets him there to drive Jose’s back into the ringside.



Corner splashes by Sullivan and Jose’s rolling on the mat in pain. Sullivan applies a chinlock. Crowd cheers for Jose to get up. He does and climbs on to Sullivan’s back for a rear chinlock. Sullivan backs up into the turnbuckle to break the hold.

Sullivan keeps the advantage by knocking Jose down when running the ropes, and he climbs the turnbuckle for a diving headbutt! Big slam and Sullivan gets the win.



Winner: Lars Sullivan via pinfall in 3 minutes



One cool point for Sullivan’s massive hands which he used effectively to defeat Jose. Once a big man like that gets running the ropes, nobody’s going to stop him. For Sullivan to beat Jose, it’s a sign that the nXt execs like what they see from him. He’s making good progress!





Tag Team Match: Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish w. Adam Cole



Highlights from the main event match include:

Bobby Fish’s beard

outside/inside rolling senton by Fish to get a 2 count on Seven

Double snap suplex by Fish & O’Reilly for a 2 count on Seven

O’Reilly and Seven’s brief grappling exchange on the mat

Bate’s flying European Uppercut on O’Reilly

Shooting Star Press from the mat by Bate!

Bate’s strength in lifting O’Reilly.



By the end of the match, O’Reilly & Fish dominated Seven and got the pinfall on him. Cole even helped out a little



Winners: Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish in 9 minutes



Post-match, nXt Champion Drew McIntyre hits the scene and rushes into the ring. The new crew back off and a staredown ensues….until SAnitY shows up behind the trio. They are psyched up and begin beating down on the Trio members. Fish, O’Reilly & Cole regroup and back away with McIntyre and SAnitY standing tall to close the show.



One cool point for O’Reilly and Fish for getting their first TV tag win. Keeping Cole out of the ring is smart because his debut match should be treated as a big deal. The only place he should be debuting is Takeover.



One cool point for the surprise attack from SAnitY which acted as a smooth transition, indicating who the trio should be concerned with moving forward. Since the UK guys are only on TV sporadically, it makes sense that SAnitY would be available to beat up on the trio. They thrive on this kind of activity and, interestingly enough, are getting cheers now! I think it’s unique to this feud but the neat thing is that this feud could influence fans to get behind SAnitY as a face group…which would be great, if a little weird, too.



No mention of the Dusty Classic yet…



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!

