WWE nXt Results

September 13th, 2017



On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.





Opening Segment

We get a recap of how this first match came about. Although nXt General Manager William Regal seemed to suggest Riot needed a tag partner, she doesn’t have one before the bell rings.



Handicap Match: Ruby Riot vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

It’s Kay and Riot to start. Riot with a takedown on Kay and fists to the face. She does the same to Royce who enters the ring without a tag. Soon enough, Riot is overwhelmed by the double team efforts of Kay and Royce.



Suddenly, we see Nikki Cross sneaking around the barricade, at ringside, watching the match. Meanwhile, Royce is trash talking Riot and getting a few good shots in. She applies her modified surfboard stretch, using the ropes to stretch Riot back. Double team face first front slam. 1-2- kickout. Kay is pissed, shrieking at the referee. Quick tags between the ladies. Riot ducks a punch by Kay and Kay hits her own partner, not once but twice.



Finally, Cross hops up on the apron, slaps Riot in the chest and tags herself in. She unleashes a torrent of rage, clotheslining Royce and Kay. Crossbody on Royce. She takes off her jacket, chucks it to the mat, and the crowd is loving it.

Swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker on Kay. Riot is pretty confused about what’s happening. Cross tags Riot and walks off to the back. Riot’s up on the top rope, flying senton! 1-2-3.



Winners: Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross via pinfall in 5 minutes



One cool point for Cross’s sneaky mannerisms and how amused she was by assisting Riot in this match. It’s almost as if she did it as a lark. One cool point for Riot who takes the advantage in the series against the Iconic Duo. By virtue of Asuka’s resignation as champion, Riot gets bumped up the contendership ladder again.





Recap: We see the interaction between Johnny Gargano, Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli from last week at the Performance Center. Gargano asks one of them to wrestle and it’s official, Gargano will wrestle Moss…up next!





Second Segment



Backstage, No Way Jose admits it was impressive to see Lars Sullivan defeat 3 guys last week. It wasn’t nice seeing him beat them up after the match. He has a screw loose and Jose wants to challenge him to a match next week.



Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Riddick Moss w. Tino Sabbatelli



Fans are chanting for Gargano from the beginning. Moss applies a wristlock on Gargano to begin the match. It’s countered into a side headlock. Moss lifts Gargano to try and break the hold but can’t. Body slam by Moss. Beale throw from the corner almost to the other side of the ring.



Irish whip to the opposite corner. Gargano flips his way out of the corner. He’s caught by Moss in a powerbomb but Gargano escapes. They run the ropes until Gargano is caught with a back elbow by Moss. Moss with knee strikes to the abdomen. Gargano’s lying on the mat as…



We go to commercial break.



Abdominal stretch applied by Moss on Gargano when we return. Gargano with palm strikes to the face to break free. Moss spears him into the corner and lets loose with right hands. The referee separates the two men and checks on Gargano.



Moss continues to unload with punches and kicks. He saunters away though, allowing Gargano to rest. That’s how arrogant he is about the match so far. He says Gargano’s nothing without Ciampa. This wakes up Johnny Wrestling and he brings the forearms and punches to Moss. Kick to the head on the mat. He clotheslines Moss over the top rope. Baseball slide under the bottom rope. Somersault plancha from the apron!



Moss gets back into the ring while the referee checks on him. Sabbatelli trips up Gargano but it doesn’t hurt him long term. Gargano applies the Gargano Escape but Moss gets to the ropes. Gargano is shocked and looks very concerned. Moss seizes this momentary lapse of concentration to initiate some offense, including a fallaway slam.



Gargano bounces back though! He kicks Sabbatelli with a back kick to the head from the apron and from there, he spears Moss to the mat for a 3 count pinfall.



Winner: Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 9 minutes



One cool point for Riddick Moss because he hasn’t had a singles TV match for many months. He and Sabbatelli have to be happy about getting a meaningful TV match this month. Who knows when that will happen again.



One cool point for Gargano showing some spunk in his match to get the win. As he normally faces larger opponents, he needs to rely more on his speed and energy to surprise and overwhelm them for the win.





Coming Up: WWE UK Championship Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Wolfgang



Promo: A highlight package of The Street Profits’ in-ring work is shown and they are up next!





Third Segment



Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs. The Ealy Brothers

(Dawkins/Ford) vs. (Uriel/Gabriel)



Dawkins and Uriel begin this tilt. Big grapple from the start. Uriel takes Dawkins’ head band which prompts a big reaction from the crowd and Dawkins. Uriel receives a double team combo, starting with a dropkick by Ford and a splash by Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs Ford who’s holding Gabriel’s legs, stretched out from the ropes for a clobbering. Ford does the same a few moments later.



All the momentum’s with the Profits until the moment Gabriel slides back into the ring and knocks Ford down with a clothesline. He tags in Uriel and the two employ a few power moves and strong whips into the corner. The Ealys have the advantage for almost a minute until the Profits regain control. Cyclone forearm splash by Dawkins in one corner on an Ealy. Then in the opposite corner. Ford’s up on the top rope for a frog splash. 1-2-3. It’s over.



Winners: Street Profits via pinfall in 3 minutes



Post-match, Ford and Dawkins join the crowd in some dancing and celebrating. Fans have red solo cup pictures on their phones which they hold up.



One cool point for the Street Profits because they continue to gain support with their fun-loving attitude and exciting offense.





Recap: A highlight package on Asuka’s nXt career, including her first and farewell speeches are shown. WWE personalities can be heard discussing her character, inside and outside of the ring, including Corey Graves and Bayley.



Backstage, GM Regal is asked about the future of the nXt Women’s Championship. He will share that over the next few weeks.





Final Segments



Before the match, Wolfgang is interviewed backstage. He says the last king of Scotland will walk away the UK Champion.



WWE UK Championsip Match: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Wolfgang



Star treatment for this rare title defense on nXt TV. We get the ring introductions for each wrestler.



Dunne manipulates the left hand and wrist of Wolfgang. He forces Wolfgang to the mat and kicks at his head a bit. He pulls back on the fingers of Wolfgang’s right hand, transitioning to a pinfall attempt for a 2 count. Hammerlock. Wolfgang works his way out of it, applying a cravate. He locks his hands around Dunne but Dunne gets to the ropes and the referee calls for a break.



Dunne goes back to working the finger joints. Wolfgang picks up Dunne and slams him on his stomach, once, twice and then three times. Flying body attack in the corner. Wolfgang gets up to the top rope. Dunne meets him there and snaps a finger on Wolfgang’s hand. On the apron, Dunne slingshots over the top rope for a DDT on Wolfgang! Innovative move.



Commercial break.



On the return, Dunne’s got a double wristlock and a body scissors applied to Wolfgang, who is crouching. Wolfgang uses the power of his legs to lift up and suplex Dunne to the mat. Wolfgang with a running attack on Dunne in the corner. That’s immediately countered with an enziguri by Dunne in the opposite corner. Dunne runs at him again but receives a spear by Wolfgang. Dunne rolls out of the ring and the referee counts…



At the 4 count, Wolfgang hits a running somersault attack through the ropes on Dunne. Back in the ring, springboard moonsault for 2. The champ kicks out.



Dunne reverses a vertical suplex on Wolfgang. Dunne climbs the turnbuckle, to the top. Wolfgang clobbers him with a right hand to the face. He positions him for a superplex…he’s holding and stalling with Dunne. SLAM. Wolfgang to the top rope. Senton bomb but no! Dunne adjusted his body and caught him in a cross armbreaker. Wolfgang fights out of it so Dunne tries for a triangle. Wolfgang breaks out of that. He and Dunne trade striking attacks. Off the ropes, powerslam by Wolfgang for a 2 count.



German suplex by Dunne. Clothesline by Wolfgang. Off the ropes, Dunne counters a powerslam with an elbow to the jaw…followed by the Bitter End! 1-2-3.



Winner, and still UK Champion: Pete Dunne in 9 minutes



Post-match, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly slide into the ring and stare down Dunne from all sides. Dunne feigns leaving the ring and attacks. The trio get the best of him until Wolfgang enters. They beat up on Wolfgang and Dunne leaves his opponent to receive a beatdown, capped off with a Shining Wizard.



The trio pose before leaving through the crowd. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate come down to the ring to support Wolfgang and a staredown ends the show.



One cool point for both Wolfgang and Dunne on a pretty enjoyable 10 minute match. Dunne’s like a dog who won’t let go of the chew toy. He’s feisty, he’s persistent and he knows how to get what he wants out of his opponent. Wolfgang was fairly good at seizing Dunne’s more vulnerable moments to get some offense in. I really liked the powerslam off the ropes near the end of the match.



One cool point for the post-match interference from the Cole, Fish & O’Reilly trio. I think that’s their 3rd appearance now, including the Takeover: Brooklyn spot. They’re stirring up quite a fuss from the roster, from GM Regal, and with the fans.



Will their first match be a tag against the UK guys? What do YOU think their first match will be?



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.

Peace!!



