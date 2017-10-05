





WWE nXt Results- October 4, 2017 (McIntyre vs. Strong)

Oct 5, 2017 - 12:32:15 AM



By JCool Oct 5, 2017 - 12:32:15 AM



WWE nXt Results



We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



Tag Team Match: Ruby Riot and ? versus Billie Kay and Peyton Royce



The bell rings and Ruby is without a partner and she faces Billie. They lock up and Billie with a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Billie grabs Ruby by the hair but Riot with a take down and drop kick. Peyton tags when Billie goes into the corner. Ruby with a back elbow and rollup for a near fall. Ruby with an arm drag and slam. Ruby knocks Billie off the apron and hits a springboard splash for a near fall. Billie tags in and she goes for a forearm but Ruby counters with a crucifix for a near fall. Ruby floats over in the corner but Billie sends Ruby face first to the mat and gets a near fall.



Billie kicks Ruby and tags in Peyton. Peyton with a forearm and sends Ruby into her turnbuckle and tells Ruby to tag, but she has no partner. Peyton with an Irish whip and Billie tags in for a double gourdbuster and Billie gets a near fall.



Nikki Cross comes through the crowd and shows up in the corner. Peyton with a snap mare and elbows followed by a reverse chin lock. Peyton holds on to the reverse chin lock and Ruby with a snap mare and then both go for a hair take down but both go down. Ruby sees that Nikki is in her corner and she goes to the corner and Nikki offers her hand and Ruby makes the tag. Nikki with forearms and a clothesline to Billie and then she attacks Peyton on the apron. Nikki with a forearm and cross body to Billie. Nikki with a reverse DDT and she gets a near fall.



Peyton stops Ruby and then she tags in. Peyton drops Nikki onto Billie’s knee but Peyton can only get a near fall. Billie tags in and Ruby trips Peyton. Nikki counters into a victory roll for a near fall. Nikki escapes a slam attempt and Nikki with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Ruby tags in and she hits a double drop kick on Peyton and Billie. Ruby with the Pele Kick for the three count.



Winners: Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross



We take a look at what happened when Lars Sullivan faced Oney Lorcan and then we see what happened after the match.



We go to comments from Lars Sullivan. He is asked about the challenge from Danny Burch. Lars says what everyone has to realize about him is that he is always in control. He says he is always in control but his opponents are afraid of his uncontrollable rage. He tells Danny Burch to be in control next week. In control of his fear.



We see Roderick Strong stretching before his title match.



We aer back and Zelina Vega is on the phone as she arrives at Full Sail. She is asked about the match between Gargano and Almas. Vega says Gargano is mad about the break up with Ciampa. She is pulling at Johnny’s heart strings because she is the puppet master. Almas will beat NXT’s golden boy over and over and then Almas can face the NXT Champion. She is then asked about what happens if Almas loses and Vega says they brought Gargano back to life and they will end his lifeline.



We see what happened during last week’s main event.



We will have a six man tag match in two weeks involving Sanity and the Undisputed Era.



Singles Match: Lio Rush versus Aleister Black



As Black makes his way to the ring, Velveteen Dream attacks Lio Rush and then he goes up top and hits an elbow drop.



Dream wants Black to come into the ring and as Black enters, Dream slithers to the floor. Dream asks Black ‘what’s my name’ and to acknowledge him.



Match doesn't start.



Kairi Sane is next.



Singles Match: Kairi Sane versus Aliyah



They lock up and Sane with a waist lock and Aaliyah with a standing switch. Sane with a side head lock and forearm to knock Aaliyah down and Sane gets a near fall. Sane with an Irish whip and Aaliyah with a float over and tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Aaliyah with a snap mare and kicks to the back followed by a blockbuster for a near fall. Aaliyah with a back breaker and she stretches Sane over the knee.



Sane with knees to escape the hold. Sane misses a charge into the corner and hits the turnbuckles. Aaliyah with a splash and a series of strikes. Sane with a spear for a near fall. Sane with chops. Sane with a running shoulder into the corner followed by a Sliding D. Sane goes up top for the elbow drop and the three count.



Winner: Kairi Sane





Drew McIntyre is in the back as we go to commercial. Your NXT Title Match is next.



We are back and Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross are in the first of the three qualifying matches next week. Johnny Gargano faces Andrade Almas as well next week.





nXt Championship Match: Roderick Strong versus Drew McIntyre (c)



They lock up and Drew backs Strong into the corner and Drew with a clean break. They lock up again and Drew tosses Strong into the corner and tells him to come out of the corner. Strong with a side head lock. Drew blocks a side head lock take down and Drew with a shoulder tackle.



We are back and Strong with followed by forearms. Strong with a float over on an Irish whip but Drew knows it is coming and Drew with a kick to the chest for a near fall. Drew sends Strong into the turnbuckles and chops him followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex that sends Strong to the floor. Drew follows and he chops Strong and hot shots him on the guardrails. Drew chops Strong on the floor but Strong rolls on the apron with a kick. Strong with a jumping knee off the apron.



Drew sends Strong into the apron and they fight onto the ring steps. Strong with a back breaker onto the ring steps. The referee checks on both men and they return to the ring. Strong with a back breaker and drop kick for a near fall. Strong with another back breaker for a near fall. Strong chops and kicks Drew in the corner. Strong with knees to the midsection and an abdominal stretch. Strong with punches and chops.



Drew with a hard Irish whip and both men are down. Drew goes up top and comes off but is met with a drop kick and Strong gets a near fall. Strong with punches to the head. Strong with a curb stomp and kick to the head for a near fall. Drew pushes Strong away but Strong kicks Drew. Strong gets Drew on his shoulders for a moment but Drew with elbows. Strong with elbows. Drew with a suplex throw to Strong.



We are back and Drew with clotheslines but Strong with a chop and forearm. Drew with a boot to the head. Drew sends Strong into the corner and Strong and Drew with boots. Drew hangs Strong on his back and then sends him to the back with an inverted Alabama Slam. Strong with a knee to the midsection followed by kicks. Strong with an Olympic slam and he gets a near fall. Strong sets for a Gibson Driver but Drew blocks it. Drew with a kick to the knee but Drew with a sit out spinebuster for a near fall.



Strong is put on the turnbuckles and Drew sets for an Air Raid Crash off the turnbuckles but Strong tries to counter with a sunset flip power bomb that Drew blocks. Strong with an enzuigiri. Strong with a superplex for a near fall. Strong with a forearm and Drew with a chop. Strong and Drew alternate chops and then go with punches. Strong with a knee to the midsection and punches followed by a Gibson Bomb for a near fall. Drew with a head butt and both men are down. Drew picks up Strong on his shoulders and he climbs the turnbuckles. Drew with a super Air Raid Crash but Strong gets his foot on the rope to stop the count.



Drew sets for the Claymore but Strong with a jumping knee followed by a second one. Strong hits a third knee and then he hits a running gourdbuster slam. Strong with a Sick Kick but Drew kicks out at two. Drew crawls to the apron and Strong follows. Drew with another jumping knee. Strong leaps off the apron and Drew catches Strong and Drew tosses Strong into the ring post. Drew rolls Strong back into the ring and he rolls Strong into the ring for Future Shock and Drew pushes Strong away to set for the Claymore. Drew hits Claymore for the three count.



Winner: Drew McIntyre



After the match, Drew and Roderick stand face to face in the ring. Drew offers his hand and Strong shakes it. Roderick says it isn’t over and Drew says he knows it isn’t over.



Strong leaves the ring while Drew continues his celebration.



Strong goes up the ramp and he is joined by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly. Has Strong joined up with them? They say something to Strong and then they leave.



We go to credits.



