WWE nXt Results- October 18, 2017 (SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era I)

Oct 19, 2017 - 12:32:34 AM



October 18th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Opening Segment



nXt Women’s Championship Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville



Match starts with a three-way test of strength until an exchange leads to Moon rolling up Deville. Riot rolls up Moon for a close call. She gets the better of Deville, sending her out of the ring. Moon shows off her skills by springboarding off the second rope on to her opponent.



After a short break, Deville takes advantage of Riot, suplexing her intensely on the ring and around the ramp. Riot hits Moon with a spear as Moon sprang from the ropes

Deville somewhat dominates Riot, until she spills over the top rope. Moon attacks her here, dropkicking her hard in midair. Riot’s in pain after getting her ankle slammed into the metal ramp. She perseveres though and hits Moon with her finisher. Deville slaps on an ankle lock on Riot before she can pin Moon. No rope breaks can save Riot.



Meanwhile, Moon climbs to the top rope and hits Deville with the Eclipse! Stunning.

Moon pins Riot for the win.



Winner: Ember Moon via pinfall in 10 minutes



Two cool points for Ember Moon’s victory because she is the woman to beat in this division. She’s the most natural heir to Asuka’s throne and I believe that the remainder of these women are only here to make it interesting.



One cool point for Deville because this may have been the most important match of her nXt career thus far. She finally got a decent opportunity at a title match and she proved she could hang with the top ladies. That could pay off as soon as the qualifying battle royal next Wednesday.





The security camera in the parking lot shows the Undisputed Era talking to Roderick Strong. They offer Strong a t-shirt, presumably to join them, but he doesn’t take it.





Second Segment



GM Regal is about to announce how he’ll decide the final two competitors in the Fatal 4-Way for the vacant nXt Women’s Championship when the Iconic Duo interrupt him. They say it will be them. Regal says, yes, they’ll be in the match, but it’s a battle royal. Commentary team is excited about that.



Singles Match: Aleister Black vs. Raul Mendoza



Velveteen Dream startles everyone by jumping up on the apron before this match gets underway. He puts on Black’s vest while Black just stares him down.

Mendoza gets the early advantage, seizing upon the distraction that Dream provides. It doesn’t take long for Black to get back to what he does best: dishing out kicks and springing off ropes.



He hits BLACK MASS around the 2 minute mark to get the victory.



Winner: Aleister Black via pinfall in 4 minutes



Post-match, Black sits cross-legged in the ring, calming down after the match. Dream backs up the ramp, staring him down.



One cool point for Black who continues to be a must-watch “attraction”, as Bruce Prichard would say. One cool point for Dream because he’s trying to get under Black’s skin. I like how this feud moved forward without a physical confrontation. The mind games are intriguing. Could be a very strong Takeover: Houston match.







Third Segment



Time for a sit-down interview with nXt Champion Drew McIntyre.

He’s asked about the journey to the title. Drew says it’s weird to say it out loud. He’s had this dream for a few years now and he’s worked his butt off for this.



He mentions being released from his dream job, by WWE and trying to figure out what he was going to do after that. It’s the only job he’s ever had. He had just moved into an apartment with his girlfriend. Yet, a spark was lit in him that day to motivate him to forge a path and get back to where he wanted to be.



The interviewer is interrupted by Almas’ manager, Zelina Vega. She says McIntyre and Almas have a lot in common, getting a second chance and rising from a tough spot.



McIntyre says if Almas wants a title shot, he can go to GM Regal. Zelina says the champion has the most pull so you should do it. McIntyre says if Almas seriously wants the match, he shouldn’t send his business partner. He should bring himself and look McIntyre in the eye. She leaves and the interview ends.



Singles Match: Kassius Ohno vs. Cezar Bononi



Bononi is 6’6’’, exclaims Ranallo, as he delivers knee strikes to Ohno moments after the bell rings. Big dropkick sends Ohno off the apron to the floor below. Bononi rolls Ohno into the ring for a 2 count. Vertical suplex is followed by another 2 count.



Off the ropes, Bononi misses a dropkick when Ohno hooks his arms around the ropes to stop his momentum. Ohno can’t get much offense in at that point but he does hit Bononi with a big boot to knock him to the floor. That’s followed with a breaking ball dropkick. Ohno keeps the kicks coming back in the ring and then follows it up with a rolling elbow to the back of Bononi’s head. He’s out cold. This match is over.



Winner: Kassius Ohno via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for Ohno who continues to show off a unique move-set for his size. While he’s not likely to get into the main event right now, keeping him steady on the mid-card helps anyone who wrestles him stay fresh





Up Next: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era in tag action





Final Segments



In 2 weeks: Johnny Gargano vs. Fabian Aichner

Next week: nXt Women’s Championship Match Qualifying Battle Royal



6-Man TagTeam Match: SAnitY (Young, Dain, Wolfe) w. Nikki Cross vs. The Undisputed Era (Cole, Fish, O’Reilly)



A reminder that SAnitY are the current nXt Tag Team Champions.



Highlights of this match include:



The cleverness of the Undisputed Era in attacking when the referee isn’t watching.

Snoop Dogg’s rap on the WWE 2K18 promo

Cole, O’Reilly and Fish close off the ring so that Young is kept within their half, and he’s beaten down for it.

Much of the match is fought like that until, finally, Dain gets the hot tag.

He crushes everybody with running splashes in the corners. With O’Reilly and Fish hanging on to either side of his torso, Dain hits one with a Samoan Drop and one with a fallaway slam.

Dain pins Fish but it’s get interrupted.

Cool combo move by Young and Wolfe, featuring a jumping neckbreaker/belly to back suplex. Yikes.



Cole faces all of SAnitY at the end and Cole has nowhere to go and no one to help. The member of SAnitY slowly attempt to corner him, coming from each side of the ring. Dain grabs him by the hair and flips him into the ring.



Suddenly, the Authors of Pain’s music hits and they’re all business! Wolfe charges them and gets knocked down for his efforts. Akam and Rezar stomp down Dain as The Undisputed Era slowly back up the ramps.



Meanwhile, in the ring, the Authors of Pain stand tall. SAnitY is strewn out on the floor.



Winner: N/A in 10 minutes



One cool point for the return of the Authors Of Pain. Does this mean they’ll get added to the War Games match? They’ve done it with 3 teams before. AOP have quite the score to settle with SAnitY.



One cool point for the Undisputed Era because now they have t-shirts. T-shirts mean they’re getting a push, right? Hehehe. In all seriousness, their tag strategy was intelligent and successful this evening until Killain Dain tagged in. Then, it was all Dain, and we can’t blame them for that. Dain gets a cool point for almost single-handedly winning the match for his team. Special guy, for sure.



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show. Great to be back and writing after a short absence.



