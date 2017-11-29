





WWE nXt Results- November 29, 2017

Nov 30, 2017 - 12:10:00 AM



By Joe Cousineau Nov 30, 2017 - 12:10:00 AM WWE nXt Results

November 29th, 2017

Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.

Results are from pwmania.com and 411mania



Opening Segment



Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Mock



Moss and Dawkins start, going to the corner. Angelo gives a clean break so Moss shoves him and bails outside. Back in, Moss takes him down, but Dawkins does it back to him a few times. The fans want one more, which he does after countering a Moss go behind. Shoulder block and body slam by Moss. Dawkins kicks him to escape, leaps over him and nails his own shoulder black and body slam.



Tag to Ford, who dances and gets release back suplexed onto Moss. Tino gets tagged in and nails a cross body after Ford leapt over Moss. Tino wastes time showboating, so Ford kips up. He leaps over him a few times and scores with a dropkick. The Profits catch Moss with a double flapjack and clothesline to the outside heading into a



Commercial break.



Returning, Tino hits a forearm that sends Ford outside. Inside, Tino gets some mounted punches, stopping to talk trash. Hard whip to the corner. Tino and Moss team up for a corner forearm and shoulder thrust. Moss does an odd gyration motion over Ford. Ford fires off a few chops but runs into a back elbow for a near fall. Punches from Moss before he applies a chinlock.



Ford fights out, but has his tag cut off. Moss misses a charge and Ford makes the hot tag. Tino also comes in, but Dawkins lays into him with clotheslines and a dropkick. Moss eats a forearm, while Tino takes a bulldog. Spinning corner splashes for both opponents. He runs into a Tino elbow, but responds with a huge right hand. Moss breaks up the pin.



Dawkins ends up rolling Tino up, but gets hit with a cheap shot by Moss. Tino covers, but

Moss holds Dawkins’ feet down and gets caught by the referee. Ford takes him out with a somersault off the apron. Tag to Ford, as Dawkins catches Tino with a spinebuster. Ford wins it with a frog splash.



Winners: Street Profits via pinfall in 10 minutes



One cool point for the Street Profits who get their first major victory on nXt TV. It’s unclear if this is the end of the feud for now, or if Moss and Sabbatelli will strike back with increasing angst in the coming weeks.







Second Segment



A video showed Pete Dunne meet up with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven after the match. Bate said he wasn’t making the UK proud, especially with how he left Wolfgang alone against the Undisputed Era. He challenged Dunne to a tag match if he could find someone that trusts him. Earlier today, Mustache Mountain were interviewed about the match. Seven spoke about Dunne walking out on Wolfgang, which upset them. Bate suggested they teach Dunne a lesson and said they were a real team. They called themselves Mustache Mountain.



Also earlier today, Mark Andrews was asked about teaming with Pete. He’s not looking to be Pete’s friend. He’s in the match because if they win, he gets a shot at the UK Title.





Third Segment



A promo package for the power of Lars Sullivan is shown.



Singles Match: Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce w. Billie Kay



They lock up and Peyton hits a big forearm. She follows with a hip toss, but has her next one countered into a rollup for two. Peyton runs her over in an awkward looking spot. She hits the ropes and Sane continues to drop down, irritating Peyton. Sane does an interesting springboard type move into a headscissors for two. Royce ducks a clothesline and uses a Billie distraction to hit a spinning back kick for two. Clubs and stomps by Peyton. She gets pulled into a small package for two, but then comes back with a clothesline.



Commercial Break



Peyton wears Sane down with a chinlock. Sane fights out into a school girl for two. Again, Peyton knocks her down. She misses a corner charge and Sane fights back. Turnbuckle smash and spear by Sane. Big forearms from Sane and a rolling blockbuster. She does her stomps to the corner and charges in with the sliding d. Sane goes up top, but Peyton avoids the forearm. She hits a knee for two and freaks out about the near fall. Sane catches a kick and slams her down. She follows with axe kicks to the back. Billie gets on the apron, but gets shoulder blocked down. Sane climbs and hits the Insane Elbow to win.



Winner: Kairi Sane via pinfall in 8 minutes



0 cool points given in this match. These two are fighting as two of the remaining three from Takeover: WarGames foursome who challenged for the vacant nXt Women’s Championship. One would expect the intensity level to be a little higher between these two, but because Sane is so new, she hasn’t established much of a feud with anyone on the roster.



This match was OK, but there were a few places where the action slowed down significantly. The ending was pretty awkward. Likely won’t see those two fight again for a while, if WWE saw that match the same way as I did.





We get clips of Ruby Riott vs. Sonya Deville from last week. Though they made their main roster debuts last week, they settle things in a No Holds Barred match next week, right here on nXt.





Final Segments



Highlights are shown of Andrade Almas winning the NXT Championship. There’s exclusive footage of Drew McIntyre getting checked on by medics. His injury is confirmed and he announces, on Twitter, that he’ll be out until at least 2018. Next week, we get Almas’ championship celebration.



Tag Team Match: Pete Dunne (c) & Mark Andrews. vs. Trent Seven & Tyler Bate



Bate and Dunne start. They work the mat, with Dunne having the early advantage. They roll forward into a faceoff but Dunne backs away. Dunne fakes tagging out and delivers a cheap shot. Tag to Andrews, who applies a cravat. Bate rolls through to escape. They work some quick stuff and Bate nails a dropkick. Tag to Seven and they hit some tandem offense. Seven tries a sunset flip but Andrews flips through to escape and hits a dropkick. Dunne comes in and twists at Seven’s fingers. Seven gets free and hits a DDT for two. Back elbow from Dunne, who tags Andrews. The referee stops him, as he missed the tag, but Dunne lays Seven out with a huge forearm.



Commercial break.



Andrews is unsure of tagging in, but decides to do it, as Seven’s arm gets targeted. Seven fights free and gets a boot up on an incoming Andrews. He hits Dunne and Andrews tries a monkey flip. Seven blocks and walks out holding Andrews in place.



Andrews tags out, so Dunne comes in with a sneaky backstabber. It angers Andrews, but he calmly steps to the apron. Dunne waves off tagging back out and gets caught with a Seven Star Lariat for his troubles. Hot tag to Bate, who comes in with a diving European uppercut. He hits a running one in the corner. He catches a leaping Dunne and delivers a big exploder, followed by a kip up. Standing SSP gets two for Bate. Dunne escapes the Tyler Driver and tags out. Andrews flips in and hits a double stomp. Standing corkscrew moonsault gets two.



Bate hits a charging Andrews and climbs up top. Andrews responds with an enziguri. They go up and Dunne again tags himself in. Andrews hits a super rana and Dunne catches Bate into a powerbomb for a great near fall. Dunne slaps and punches Bate. Bate answers with bop and bang. Seven comes in with a snap dragon suplex. Tag back to Bate for a back suplex/powerbomb comb, but Andrews breaks up the pin.



Dunne fights off his opponents until Bate hits the rebound rolling kick. He wants to tag, and does, but Bate delivers a deadlift German. Andrews enters with aerial offense for two. He goes up for an SSP, but Bate moves. He lands on his feet, but gets caught in the airplane spin. Dunne tags himself during that and rolls Bate up for two. A huge right hand connects. He tries dumping Bate out, who blocks it with his shoulder rebound and hits a big lariat. Bate delivers the Tyler Driver ’97 on Dunne to win.



Winners: Moustache Mountain via pinfall in 12



Post match, Andrews checks on Dunne and gets ambushed for his troubles. The frustrated UK Champ leaves, but returns and hits a huge Bitter End.



One cool point for Seven and Bate’s new tag team name: Moustache Mountain. I like the alliteration. I like the promotion of moustaches, and all facial hair, for that matter. I like the combination of talent with Seven being slightly larger and Bate being slightly quicker in the ring.



One cool point for the Bruiserweight, Pete Dunne, because he was way over with the San Antonian fans. Seems like he’s developing a fanbase all over, and this will increase the likelihood of more UK Championship/UK division matches in future months.



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!



