WWE nXt Results- November 15, 2017 (Takeover: War Games is 2 days away!)

Nov 16, 2017



November 15th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



Opening Segment



Tag Team Match: Street Profits vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss



Dawkins and Sabbatelli are in the squared circle first. Some early double team work by Dawkins and Ford take out Sabbatelli. It doesn’t take long for Sabbatelli to respond and tag in Moss. Moss with an impressive belly to back suplex on Ford. He tags in his partner to continue dishing the punishment to Ford. Sabbatelli even takes a few moments to jaw at Dawkins. Ford seizes that moment to escape and tag in Dawkins.



Hot tag! Running clotheslines on Sabbatelli. Huge flying bulldog on the incoming Moss. Sabbatelli’s up on his feet and he takes out Ford on the apron. When he turns around, Dawkins catches him with a quick right jab. 1-2-3!



Winners: Street Profits via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for Sabbatelli and Moss who looked spectacular this evening. Physically ripped, disdainful attitudes which were visible with every small gesture they made before and during the match, they really had it together tonight.



One cool point for the Street Profits who get another win and continue to edge their way up the Tag Team Division ladder.





A Takeover: War Games preview is shown of the lead-up to the Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream match.



Up Next: Lars Sullivan in action





Second Segment



One of Takeover: War Games theme songs is “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) by Power Trip. Thrash!



Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza



Mendoza attacks first with kicks to the torso of Sullivan. None of those knock Sullivan down. When Mendoza decides to ascend the top rope, Sullivan quickly squashes that idea. He splashes him in the corner. Big power slam. Sullivan is having his way with Mendoza. Freak Accident and pinfall for a decisive victory.



Winner: Lars Sullivan via pinfall in 3 minutes



Post match, Sullivan picks on Mendoza some more until Ohno runs down to the ring. Sullivan just laughs at Ohno but the two do nothing more but stare one another down.

One cool point for Sullivan. I like the pacing of his feuds so far. He has made a strong impression on the nXt roster and with the fans, thanks to his size. By accompanying that size with attitude and an effective move set, Sullivan’s going to have great success in the coming months.





nXt General Manager William Regal has Johnny Gargano in his office. Gargano is asked if he’d like to fight UK Champion Pete Dunne for his championship next week on nXt. Gargano accepts the challenge and that’s what we are going to see.



A preview for the War Games match is shown, which will feature SAnitY, Undisputed Era and Roderick Strong & The Authors Of Pain.



Third Segment



Singles Match: Ember Moon vs. Mercedes Martinez



Martinez with a side headlock to start the match. Off the whip, another takedown by Martinez. Side headlock submission attempted by Martinez. Moon breaks free after a few moments. She launches an offensive but Martinez squashes it, even getting a 2 count pinfall on Moon.



Before long, Moon re-asserts her dominance and gets the win.



Winner: Ember Moon via pinfall in 4 minutes



Post-match, Nikki Cross’ music hits and she saunters in from the crowd to face Moon. Peyton Royce walks out to the base of the ramp. Kairi Sane’s music hits and she walks out on to the stage. These are the 4 women who will fight in 2 days to determine the new nXt Women’s Champion.



No cool points awarded here. There just wasn’t anything too outstanding about this match. Straight-forward bout.



Next Week: Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville



Final Segment



It’s time for the main event: a face to face meeting between nXt Champion Drew McIntyre and #1 Contender Andrade “Cien” Almas. McIntyre has a few words, which prompt Almas and Vega to the stage. They hit the ring quickly and the brawl is on!



McIntyre suffers a disadvantage due to the numbers game. Almas trips him from behind and then dishes out a hammerlock DDT, knocking McIntyre out. Vega holds the title high. They leave McIntyre lying as the announcers sign off.



Takeover: War Games Predictions

Sullivan defeats Ohno

Black defeats Dream

Royce wins the nXt Women’s Championship

McIntyre retains the nXt Championship over Almas

Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong defeat Undisputed Era and SAnitY in War Games match



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions, Takeover predictions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!



