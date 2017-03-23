

WWE nXt Results- March 22, 2017

March 22nd, 2017



On commentary tonight, at The Venue at UCF, are Tom Phillips, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness



Opening Segment



Singles Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas



Cien starts with a front tuck and roll into a lounge on the wrestling mat. Yes, a lounge, not a lunge. Like the mat is his couch.He evades Lorcan again in the same way and, this time, Lorcan chases him to the outside and back into the ring. Heavy cross chops from Lorcan. Irish whip to the opposite turnbuckle. Cien leaps up and avoids Lorcan. They run the ropes. Lorcan drops to the mat and Cien lands awkwardly on Lorcan’s feet.



Both men are up on their feet and hitting each other hard. Lorcan with more chops…followed by a club to the back, sending Cien to the outside. The referee begins his count, nXt fans chanting “10”. He gets to 6 before Lorcan chases Cien back into the ring. Lorcan grabs him from behind. Cien struggles and breaks free. He slams Lorcan’s neck against his knee and then strongarms him to the mat. Lorcan crawls to the corner. Cien with a double stomp on Lorcan.



Corner to corner, Cien runs, stops and slaps Lorcan in the face, adding insult to injury.

Whip into the ropes. Lorcan catches himself in them. Cien charges and it’s a back body drop over the ropes to the outside. Lorcan jumps from the steel steps…Cien catches him for a powerslam!



We go to commercial break.



On the return, Cien taunts Lorcan, slowing down the pace of the match with his sauntering and swaggering. He throws Lorcan on to the ropes. He chokes Lorcan using the ropes, finally prompting a half-hearted “Oney” chant. 2 count pinfall attempt, followed by a side headlock by Cien. The crowd cheers for Lorcan to come back and he does. He counters a suplex attempt, runs the ropes and clobbers Cien with a running clothesline. Whip into the ropes again. Cien reverses it…Lorcan with a flying Blockbuster. 1-2- kickout by Cien but it was a close one. Lorcan’s trying to get the half and half suplex. Cien avoids it. European uppercuts from Lorcan and an absolutely vicious running European uppercut knocks Cien clean out of the ring. Lorcan ascends to the top rope…Somersault senton!

Where did that come from?!



Both men return inside the ring. Running forearms from corner to corner on Cien x3. Cien can barely stand as Lorcan catches his breath and begins to charge up. Here he goes again for more running forearms. Half and half suplex! 1-2- kickout by Cien. He kicked out! Crowd is pulling for Oney here. He tries to lift Cien on to the top rope but Cien was ready for it.



Instead, he throws Lorcan on to the top rope but Lorcan pushes him to the mat and prepares to jump. Cien rolls out of the way so Lorcan somersaults and lands cleanly. Cien with a cartwheel backflip handspring kick! He retreats to his corner to run again… Lorcan meets him with a big boot! Off the ropes again, Cien with a swinging forearm. 1-2- kickout by Lorcan! Just barely.



Cien beats down on Lorcan with his elbow in the corner. Running double knees, followed by a hammerlock DDT.

Forget about it. 1-2-3.



Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas via pinfall in 12 minutes





One cool point to Lorcan and Cien for how hard they were hitting each other. Some really stiff clotheslines, forearms and elbows. An extra cool point to Lorcan for his somersault senton, which was a true highlight of the match. Lorcan’s moveset is quite varied and his agility and comfort in taking risks from the top rope made for a great combination alongside his power moves.



One last cool point for Cien who, despite the early posturing and bragging, followed through and won the match with a devastating finisher.



I didn’t expect that match to go as long as it did, and it was captivating all the way through. That’s a must-see match, folks. These guys are deserving of a Takeover spot.





Team #DIY is backstage talking with one another. Ciampa and Gargano chat about how long they’ve worked to get where they are now. They reflect on their time in the indies, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and how The Revival, from day 1, never liked them. Their dreams got taken away from them by the Authors of Pain. Gargano says they fight for money; #DIY is all heart. #DIY is a state of mind. It’s every single person who has supported them and been a fan of them, and bought their merch.



They are stoked to wrestle on Wrestlemania weekend in the Triple Threat Elimination nXt Tag Team Championship match. They WILL have their moment at Takeover: Orlando.





Second Segment



A promo is shown for a new wrestler but it is strange with only quick glimpses of a very tattooed wrestler fighting in the shadows of what appears to be a church. Symbols meant to represent his name close out the promo.



Check out one of the official theme songs for nXt Takeover: Orlando is “Shock Me” by Baroness.



Recap: Two weeks ago, Ember Moon’s Eclipse finisher injured Billie Kay. Liv Morgan is predicting a new Women’s Champion if Moon hits that on Asuka at Takeover because she knows how it feels, too.





Non-Title Singles Match: Asuka (c) vs. Priscilla Zuniga



Asuka asks for the microphone just after the bell rings. She has a message for Ember Moon…



Spinning heel kick to the head of Zuniga. More kicks to the head and torso. Zuniga tries to fight back. Asuka grabs her by the hair. Zuniga slaps Asuka in the face. Asuka smiles, feeding off the energy of the crowd. Flying hip attack near the ropes. Strong kicks to Zuniga as she is kneeling by the ropes. Zuniga crawls, trying to get her breath. Asuka with a German suplex on her opponent. She strong kicks Zuniga after a shout, knocking her out. 1-2- Asuka picks her up off the mat! She’s not done yet.



The beatdown continues for another minute or so until Asuka puts the Asuka Lock on Zuniga. She taps out immediately but Asuka will not let go until the bell rings multiple times.



Winner: Asuka via submission in 3 minutes



Post-match, Asuka shouts a few things in Japanese and then says, “No Eclipse”.



One cool point for Asuka who showed intensity, fierceness and dominance tonight. Striking, suplexing, submitting, Asuka can beat you with a full arsenal of options. That match was a reminder to Ember Moon of what she can look forward to at Takeover: Orlando.



Ember may be the new challenger with all of the tools necessary to win, including a unique finishing move, but Asuka is champion and she proved she’s still the favourite.





Backstage, The Revival talk about the Triple Threat Elimination nXt Tag Team Championship match. Dash says they are what they say are and do what they say they will do.



They’ve studied the greats, and brought the best of the past to the present, and made it better. Dawson says they’re better than the Midnight Express, the Rock & Roll Express, the Hart Foundation. They don’t open hand slap or flip on people like #DIY. They’re the only ones to get the best of the Authors of Pain too. Nobody’s worked harder or been better than The Revival has. It is their fate to become the greatest tag team of all-time and it will happen at Takeover: Orlando.



Next Week: Dash Wilder vs. Akam vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat match



Coming Up: Six Man Tag between SAnitY and Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose &

Roderick Strong





Third Segment



Have you heard “Are You Coming With Me?” by Crown The Empire? It’s an official theme song for nXt Takeover: Orlando.



Promo: Clips are shown of Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura from Takeover: San Antonio in slow motion, ending where Roode wins. Roode stands outside his residence in Toronto, Canada before an official promo package highlights Roode and Nakamura’s wrestling history from around the world over the years. Nakamura/Zayn is highlighted as a match of the year candidate from 2016. Nakamura’s nXt championship wins are shown before Roode’s glorious debut is recapped. nXt needs Bobby Roode; he is a superstar. Their match, at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, is briefly reviewed again.



Roode says he is the god of nXt. Nakamura’s leg injury is shown, but he fought through it during the match and fought to recover quickly for the rematch.

Roode wants to make nXt into his image. Nakamura says it belongs to the fans.



Backstage, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger talk about their upcoming match. The numbers game is not in SAnitY’s favour anymore

because Strong is healthy. Dillinger says you don’t mess with the perfect 10.



Promo: A reminder that the Heavy Machinery tag team is returning to nXt next week!





Final Segments



Last week, nXt cameras caught up with Kassius Ohno after his championship loss to Bobby Roode, He’s asked how he will regroup. Ohno says it was disappointing and then he hears and sees Elias Samson strumming on his guitar. Samson says the title is not for Ohno and it will never be his turn.



Ohno says Samson needs an ass kicking. Samson says Ohno doesn’t belong here. Ohno says we should find out who belongs here and he challenges Samson to a “Loser leaves nXt” match. Samson accepts.



“Come And Get It” by I Prevail is also an official theme song for Takeover: Orlando. Available on iTunes and Spotify.



Backstage, Andrade “Cien” Almas is in his suit and he has been informed about the cryptic videos from a wrestler named Aleister Black. Finally, a real name! Black will debut against Cien at Takeover: Orlando. Cien seems okay with that.



Six-Man Tag Match: No Way Jose, Roderick Strong & “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger vs. SAnitY (Young, Wolfe, Dain)



Before the bell can ring, these 6 men are throwing down punches on the outside. Things settle fairly quickly though, and the bell rings with Strong and Dain squaring off. Dain throws Strong to SAnitY’s corner for a beatdown. Wolfe tags himself in. European uppercuts from Wolfe. Strong pushes Wolfe to his corner and Dillinger tags in. Snapmare to the mat. Jose tags in and delivers a powerslam to Wolfe. Dillinger and Young are busy jawing at each other across the ring.



Jose tags in Strong who delivers a few kicks to Wolfe’s mid-section. Backbreaker and a cover for punches to the face. No count. Dillinger tags in and continues to beat up on Wolfe, staring down Young. Hard chop to the chest of Wolfe and a tag to Strong.



Wolfe finally starts fighting back but he makes the mistake of throwing Strong off the ropes, creating space for the two. Strong leaps over Wolfe. Wolfe tries to catch him. Strong hops around him and dropkicks him to the outside. He kicks Dain off the apron as well. Twisting crossbody splash over the ropes on Wolfe and Young! SAnitY’s getting beat up tonight, folks.



Commercial break.



On the return, Jose’s tagged in to continue dishing out punishment to Wolfe. Sidewalk slam and a cover for a 2 count. Wolfe drags Jose by the hair towards his corner and Young tags in. He jaws at the crowd, runs at Jose and receives a hard clothesline for his trouble. Jose takes him by the hand and tags in Dillinger, but Young breaks the hand-holding and retreats. Wolfe’s tagged back in and he gets slammed to the mat by Dillinger.

He stares down Young before stepping on Wolfe’s hand and tagging Jose back in.



Into the corner, Jose whips him to the opposite corner. Wolfe lifts him up and on to the apron. Jose fends off Wolfe and Young, but not Nikki Cross. She trips up Jose, sending him to the outside. Dain rolls him in after tagging in himself, and stomps furiously on Jose in the corner. Club to the back of the neck. Elbow drop on Jose, and another, and now a running one! Wolfe tags back in. Running European uppercut and a pin for a 2 count.



Wolfe with a chinlock on Jose and a slam to the mat. Jose gets up and the two men simultaneously hit clotheslines on one another. Wolfe tags Young in. He punches Dillinger off the apron. Back body drop by Jose and he tags in Strong. Strong’s full of energy. He knocks Dain off the apron, using Young’s momentum and hits him with a backbreaker. He hits Wolfe, who tried to interfere, with a backbreaker. High knee to Wolfe’s head against the ropes. Back suplex…Strong flips Young 180 in the air to smash his face into the mat! 1-2- Dain interrupts the count with a senton. Ouch.



Dillinger tries to beat down Dain and now all 6 men are in the ring, each paired off, fighting. The referee calls for the bell.



Dain flies into the steel post, on the outside, missing Strong. Dillinger stomps down on Young inside the ring as the fans cheer him on. Cross jumps on his back and won’t let go.



Suddenly, a woman with neck-long black hair, and half trunks/half wrestling pants on, spears Cross and then beats her to the outside with a front face slam and a high kick to the face. Young re-enters the ring to tackle Dillinger but Dillinger reverses the whip and Young goes flying over the ropes.



Jose delivers a knockout punch to Wolfe in the centre of the ring, taking him out again.

Now it’s Dain who’s receiving the beatdown from Jose, Strong and Dillinger. He finally gets knocked out by a Dillinger superkick.



The good guys stand tall and hopefully we’ll soon find out who the mystery woman is.



Winners: No Contest



One cool point to Alexander Wolfe for taking much of the abuse for his team tonight. I don’t normally give out cool points for endurance but in a match like this one where quick tags are expected, Wolfe carried the load. He even re-entered the match shortly after his long stint of being beaten up. That’s tenacity…or stupidity…or doing what he was told by Young. Some combination of those 3.



One cool point to No Way Jose for getting down to brass tacks and just fighting, instead of dancing. There was no time for the latter in this match. He had a job to do, to help his friends get even against SAnitY and he acted like it. Good on him for that.



That was an exciting match to finish a consistently entertaining episode of nXt. For my tastes, I think Lorcan/Cien was match of the night, but I appreciated seeing the minor stories/feuds get the spotlight tonight.



Takeover predictions next week, along with first quarter wrestler rankings.

Looking forward to your thoughts and cool point suggestions on tonight’s show



Peace!



