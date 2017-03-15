

WWE nXt Results- March 15, 2017 (Roode vs. Ohno)

March 15th, 2017



On commentary tonight, at The Venue at UCF, are Tom Phillips, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness



Opening Segment



Non-Title Tag Team Match: The Ealy Brothers vs. Authors of Pain w. Paul Ellering (c)



Earlier today, the Ealy Bros get a chance to talk up their match, saying blood is thicker than whatever keeps the AOP together. AOP refers to the Authors of Pain, nXt’s Tag Team Champions and, last week, they attacked Gabriel and Uriel Ealy before they could start their match against The Revival.



The match starts with Rezar and Gabriel. Gabriel starts fast, pushing Rezar towards his corner. He tags Uriel in and the two men whip Rezar into the turnbuckle. Uriel goes off the ropes and kicks a bent over Rezar in the head. He bounces off again and Rezar replies with a vicious clothesline. Akam tags himself in. The two men each pick up an Ealy brother on their shoulders, meet in the centre of the ring and hit the Super Collider (simultaneous powerbombs). Final Chapter follows. 1-2-3.



Winners: Authors of Pain via pinfall in 2 minutes





Post- match, manager Paul Ellering says The Revival are the next name in his book. They may claim to be the best tag team in the world but the Authors of Pain have been created for tag team greatness. They are a team of destiny who will soon be a destiny.



Just then, Team #DIY’s music hits and out come Gargano and Ciampa. The two of them aren’t sure what algorithm means, but what everyone should know, including the nXt fans, is that if there’s a team who will beat the Authors, it’s #DIY. The Revival saved the Authors and if it wasn’t for them, #DIY would be the Tag Champs for the second time. They want a fair tag team championship rematch.



Now that brings out The Revival. Dash and Dawson ask how the Authors feel after receiving a Shatter Machine. Dawson says they never should have lost the nXt Tag Team Championships. They equate themselves to Tom Brady and Michael Jordan and say they do not watch from the sidelines. The Revival are the MVPs of the tag team division. Reality check to Paul Ellering, they are the greatest tag team of all time.



nXt General Manager William Regal arrives on stage to try and solve this dilemma where 3 teams are all deserving of a match. Regal asks what he should do. He says he will book a triple threat elimination tag match for Takeover: Orlando.



One cool point for the Authors who asserted their dominance over a rookie team, yet again. The post-match meeting of the 3 top teams was well-executed and, naturally, fans are excited for this match. It could steal the show at Takeover: Orlando.







Coming Up:nXt Championship match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Kassius Ohno





Second Segment



Promo: A brief promo for the new tag team, Heavy Machinery is shown. They’re coming soon.



The third official theme song for nXt Takeover: Orlando is “Loud” by Motionless In White.



Promo:We see footage of Asuka at poolside mixed with match and interview footage of her run in nXt as Women’s Champion. It is combined with interview clips of Ember Moon saying she wants to be the one to defeat Asuka.





Singles Match: Macey Estrella vs. Nikki Cross w. SAnitY



Cross flies at Estrella, hammering her with lefts and rights. She flips her by the hair, face first on to the mat. Flying crossbody takes Estrella down. Swinging neckbreaker. Estrella’s in some pain. Cross picks her up again for another swinging neckbreaker. She gloats towards her stablemates as Eric Young says she knows what to do.



Cross picks up Estrella for a third swinging neckbreaker….and a fourth….and a fifth. The referee finally gets in there to check on Estrella. Cross laughs. She tells the referee to shut up. Estrella can’t even stand. Cross helps her to her feet and delivers a sixth swinging neckbreaker, putting her hands over Estrella’s face for the pinfall victory.



Winner: Nikki Cross via pinfall in 2 minutes



Post-match, it’s Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose, attacking SAnitY. It spills into the ring but the numbers advantage quickly overcomes the good guys. Young hits the wheelbarrow neckbreaker on Jose as Dillinger is forced to watch by Damo and Wolfe. Running senton by Damo on Dillinger.



Young yells at Dillinger that this is his fault. Your blood is on your hands, he says.



One cool point for Cross who made a statement tonight. She is still to be taken very seriously as a threat in the Women’s Division. The winner of the Asuka vs. Ember Moon match needs to be worried about what Cross can do.





Coming Up: Bobby Roode vs. Kassius Ohno for the nXt Championship





Final Segments

A promo is shown for a new wrestler but it is strange and provides no major details and no name.



Takeover: Orlando is quickly approaching and that means promotional theme songs! A fourth official theme song gets some airtime tonight and it’s “Shock Me” by Baroness.



Recap: Last week, Billie Kay was injured by Ember Moon’s devastating Total Eclipse move.



Earlier this week, Andrea DeMarco is trying to get an update on Kay’s condition when, behind them, a dispute breaks out between Cien, Lun and Oney Lorcan. Lorcan stepped in because Cien was bullying Lun.



Lorcan and Lun are best friends and nobody deserves that kind of treatment. Lorcan says if Cien wants to bully people, he can bully him.



Next Week:Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan and a Six Man Tag between SAnitY and Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose & Roderick Strong



Backstage, Kassius Ohno, wearing a 1992 USA Dream Team themed Ohno jersey, briefly shares how he plans to defeat Bobby Roode to win the nXt Championship.

Bobby Roode is asked about the match and he says Ohno is a failure. He proved it last time he was in nXt. Roode is going to prove to the entire world why this is HIS nXt.



nXt Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Kassius Ohno



Shinsuke Nakamura is watching this match from the backstage area, keenly awaiting who will face him at Takeover: Orlando.



Ohno rolls up Roode for a 2 count. Backslide pinfall attempt for a 2 count and Roode stumbles away, rolling out of the ring. He’s quite unhappy about this start. The referee begins to count as the crowd shouts “10”! Ohno waves as Roode returns to the ring. Roode motions for Ohno to attack. Ohno grabs his leg and transitions to a side headlock. Off the ropes, shoulder block by Ohno on Roode. High kick to the face of Roode!



Ohno and Roode trade right hands…Roode backs off to another corner and Ohno shuffle steps towards him for a nasty chop across the chest. Irish whip to the opposite turnbuckle. Back body drop by Ohno. Running clothesline sends Roode crashing to the outside. Ohno’s looking good so far.



Commercial Break



On the return, Ohno’s caught by a Roode boot, followed by a clothesline to the back. Roode slams Ohno’s head into the turnbuckle padding. He chokes Ohno with his boot by the bottom rope as the referee counts. Roode then chokes Ohno on the middle rope before slamming him into the turnbuckle again. The champion has slowed the pace of the match and is methodically working Ohno down.



From the second rope, Roode taunts Ohno then hits a flying elbow. 1-2- kickout by Ohno. Roode immediately tries to pin him again, getting an undesired result. After leaving Ohno to recuperate for a few moments, Ohno launches himself at Roode with a strong right hand. Off the ropes, Roode with the back elbow, then an elbow drop and a jumping knee smash on the fallen Ohno. 1-2- kickout.



Headlock by Roode, bringing Ohno down on to his side. Ohno finally gets to his feet enough to drop down with a jawbreaker. Ohno tries to send Roode off the ropes. Ohno flips over the top rope but lands feet first on the apron. Roode sees him and rushes, receiving a sharp kick to the head. Roode can barely stand. Ohno’s back in the ring…whip is reversed by Roode and Ohno goes overboard to the floor below.



Commercial Break



Back from the break, Roode is stretching Ohno’s arms behind him, driving that right knee into Ohno’s back. Fans kinda clap but don’t get fully behind the Ohno comeback. Dueling chants begin. Ohno returns to his feet, with noticeable effort, and Roode clubs him in the back a few times. He prepares for the DDT…Ohno reverses it into a suplex slam. Both men are down and the referee counts to 7 before they rise.



Ohno’s finding some more gas in the tank. Striking attack, running dropkick to the jaw of Roode as he tried to get up. Kip up by Ohno. Cross-ring jumping punch. Psycho Boot to Roode! 1-2- kickout by the champion. Ohno goes for the senton…Roode gets the knees up. He hits a double knee backbreaker. 1-2- kickout by Ohno.



Huge kick to the head of Roode by Ohno in the corner. Ohno’s up on the second rope. He does a front flip and jars Roode’s neck on the way down. 1-2- kickout by Roode. Ohno prepares to finish Roode but Roode hits the spinebuster! 1-2- kickout by Ohno. Ohno is slow to get to his feet and Roode calls for his Glorious DDT. Ohno counters it and flies at him with a diving knockout punch to the chin of Roode. Ohno has to leave the ring to retrieve the champion.



He rolls him back in and comes crashing down with a running senton. Pinfall attempt by Ohno…Roode kicks out again! Ohno takes off his elbow pad. He spins. Roode counters it. Ohno counters it back. Roode runs towards the ropes as Ohno holds on. Roode escapes and connects with the Glorious DDT! 1-2-3!



Winner and still nXt Champion: Bobby Roode via pinfall in 16 minutes



That means we’ll see a rematch at Takeover: Orlando between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura. This time, Nakamura will be attempting to become the first 3-time nXt Champion.



Two cool points for Kassius Ohno’s in-ring work. He’s quite agile for a big man and he showed off plenty of variety in his offense. The fans were somewhat split as to their support, thanks to dueling chants on more than one occasion between the champ and the challenger.



One cool point for Bobby Roode’s scheming which forced him out of the ring on a few occasions but also spurred him on to victory tonight. Roode wins matches when he jumps on the errors of his opponent and makes them pay.



No surprise, really, that he’s facing Nakamura for the championship. That was Ohno’s first televised match in nXt and he needs time for the fans to get behind him and care.



Looking forward to your thoughts and cool point suggestions on tonight’s show

Peace!



