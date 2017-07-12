

nXt Posted in:

WWE nXt Results- July 12, 2017 (AOP Defend Tag Titles)

By

Jul 12, 2017 - 11:45:43 PM



By JCool Jul 12, 2017 - 11:45:43 PM WWE nXt Results

July 12th, 2017



Results sourced from PWinsider.

The Cool Points Review will return next week.



On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



We start off with a look back at Tommaso Ciampa’s explanation for turning on Johnny Gargano. What will Johnny say tonight?



Recap: We see footage of Roderick Strong last week after he lost to Bobby Roode.



Singles Match: Aleister Black versus Bobby Fish



Fish and Black look for kicks to get the early advantage. Black with a wrist lock. Fish rolls through but Black holds on to the wrist lock. Fish with a reversal and Black with a reversal. Fish misses a round kick. Black rolls over Fish’s back and he goes into a seated position. Black with a round kick to the midsection. They lock up and Fish with a side head lock. Fish blocks a punch and connects with kicks to Black. Fish kicks Black into the ropes. Fish blocks a round kick and Black responds with kicks and a back fist and more kicks that send Fish to the floor. Black springboards into the center of the ring and he sits down.



Fish with a knee when Black tries to suplex him back into the ring. Fish with a sleeper on the apron and he releases the hold before the five count. Fish with a leg sweep and he returns to the ring as we go to commercial.



We are back and Fish with forearms and a snap mare. Fish with a slingshot senton for a near fall. Fish with more kicks to Black. Fish with a knee drop to the leg. Fish with forearms and he blocks a kick. Fish with kicks to the leg followed by a dragon screw leg whip. Fish with kicks to the hamstring. Fish with another knee drop to the leg. Fish goes for the single leg crab but Black fights it off for a moment but Fish is able to lock in the single leg crab. Black counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Black with forearms but Fish with a sleeper. Black backs Fish into the turnbuckles.



Fish returns to the sleeper but Black sends him back into the turnbuckles. Black with a knee and Fish with an exploder into the turnbuckles and Fish gets a near fall. Fish and Black with forearms and Black with kicks to Fish. Black with an Irish whip and Black with a running forearm followed by a quebrada and a jumping knee. Black picks Fish up by his boot and hits Black Mass for the three count.



Winner: Aleister Black



Recap: We see footage from last week when Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno faced Sanity and fell short.



We go to footage from last week when Ohno says he was trying to talk to Itami. Itami blames Ohno for the loss. Ohno says all Itami has done since Chicago is blame people. He tells Itami to take some accountability for his actions. Ohno says he is a man of actions and he is done talking.



Promo: We go to commercial with a video package for the Street Profits.



We see Velveteen Dream leaving Full Sail and he refuses to be interviewed. He says he is not other superstars, he is the Velveteen Dream. He walks away.





Singles Match: Vanessa Borne versus Jayme Hachey in a Mae Young Tournament Qualifying Match



They lock up and Borne with a waist lock and Hachey with a standing switch and shoulder tackle. Hachey with a sunset flip and Borne rolls through and kicks Hachey in the back. Hachey with a knee and a side slam for a near fall. Hachey with a knee to the back while stretching Borne. Borne with a snap mare and chops to the chest. Hachey misses a clothesline and Borne with a drop kick. Borne with a kick to the midsection and she hits a spinning side slam for the three count.



Winner: Vanessa Borne



We go to commercial.



Recap: We are back with a look at what happened last week when Sanity confronted Drew McIntyre by his car and Killian Dain attacked Drew from behind while Alexander Wolfe joined in. Officials hold their arms out to try to get Black and Dain to stop standing over McIntyre.



William Regal is with Bobby Roode in his office. William says that Drew McIntyre and Killian Dain are both undefeated and they are showing an interest in his title. Bobby says they are both smart businessmen. The NXT Universe pays good money to see the champ in action. Bobby says he can beat both of them any day of the week. Roode suggests putting Drew in the ring against Dain.



William asks if Roode wants to see these men take each other out. William says that is a match that would interest a lot of people.

Next week, Drew McIntyre faces Killian Dain and the winner faces Roode for the title in Brooklyn.



Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring.



Johnny says he has missed that. He says he has been gone for a little bit and that and this are irreplaceable. Whenever he heard his music, he got excited because he knew you were going to see something special. You saw what happened in Chicago and just like you, he never saw it coming. Johnny says he never thought the guy he was willing to take a bullet for was the one to pull the trigger on him. Johnny says he has tried to rationalize the decisions that were made and he asks why. He says he does not get it and he does not understand and he does not think he will.



Johnny says he is not here to dwell on the past. He is here to look at the future. What you can control is how you react to them. Johnny says he is standing right here. Johnny says he needs to get back to doing what he loves. Takeover Brooklyn is the biggest show of the year and he needs to be there. He needs to be Johnny Gargano again. More importantly, he needs to be Johnny Wrestling.



We have a Tale of the Tape for the Tag Title Match.



We go to commercial.



Next week, Ember Moon faces Ruby Riot in addition to the Number One Contender Match between Killian Dain and Drew McIntyre



nXt Tag Team Championship Match: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) versus Authors of Pain (c) (Akam and Rezar with Paul Ellering)



Knight and Akam start things off and they lock up. Knight with a waist lock and Akam gets to the ropes. Akam with an elbow and punch to Knight. Akam with punches and kicks in the corner. Knight sends Akam into the turnbuckles and hits a splash or two. Knight runs into a back elbow when he goes for a third. Rezar and Otis tag in and they go forehead to forehead. Rezar with a head butt and clothesline but Otis stays on his feet. Rezar with a clothesline and Otis does not budge. Otis with a forearm but Rezar with a knee. Otis with a shoulder tackle. All four men get into the ring and face off as we go to commercial.



We are back and Akam with a cravate on Knight. We see footage from the commerical when Knight fell over the top rope to the floor. Rezar tags in and they connect with knees to the midsection and Rezar gets a near fall. Rezar works on the neck. Rezar with a forearm and punches to Knight. Rezar punches Knight and Akam tags in. Akam with a kick and Rezar with a knee before going to the apron. Akam with punches but Knight punches back. Akam with a knee to the head for a near fall. Rezar tags in and he kicks Knight.



Rezar with a reverse chin lock but Knight gets to his feet. Rezar with a splash into the corner but Knight fights out of the corner for a moment. Akam tags in and Rezar picks up Knight for Akam to connect with a boot to the chest. Rezar tags in and he stops Knight from making the tag. Rezar with a boot to the head. Rezar with knees to the head but Knight with a clothesline. Otis and Akam tag in and Otis with punches and clotheslines. Otis with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Rezar and then he hits a splash into the corner. Otis with a power slam while Knight takes care of Rezar. Knight gets a near fall.

Otis tags back in and he gets Akam up but Rezar stops Knight. Akam with a DDT to Otis and then they hit the Last Chapter for the three count.



Winners: Akam and Rezar



After the match, the lights go out and Sanity make their way to the stage. Papers fall from the rafters and it might be from Paul Ellering’s book.



Source: PWInsider





On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Mauro Ranallo, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.We start off with a look back at Tommaso Ciampa’s explanation for turning on Johnny Gargano. What will Johnny say tonight?Recap: We see footage of Roderick Strong last week after he lost to Bobby Roode.Singles Match: Aleister Black versus Bobby FishFish and Black look for kicks to get the early advantage. Black with a wrist lock. Fish rolls through but Black holds on to the wrist lock. Fish with a reversal and Black with a reversal. Fish misses a round kick. Black rolls over Fish’s back and he goes into a seated position. Black with a round kick to the midsection. They lock up and Fish with a side head lock. Fish blocks a punch and connects with kicks to Black. Fish kicks Black into the ropes. Fish blocks a round kick and Black responds with kicks and a back fist and more kicks that send Fish to the floor. Black springboards into the center of the ring and he sits down.Fish with a knee when Black tries to suplex him back into the ring. Fish with a sleeper on the apron and he releases the hold before the five count. Fish with a leg sweep and he returns to the ring as we go to commercial.We are back and Fish with forearms and a snap mare. Fish with a slingshot senton for a near fall. Fish with more kicks to Black. Fish with a knee drop to the leg. Fish with forearms and he blocks a kick. Fish with kicks to the leg followed by a dragon screw leg whip. Fish with kicks to the hamstring. Fish with another knee drop to the leg. Fish goes for the single leg crab but Black fights it off for a moment but Fish is able to lock in the single leg crab. Black counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Black with forearms but Fish with a sleeper. Black backs Fish into the turnbuckles.Fish returns to the sleeper but Black sends him back into the turnbuckles. Black with a knee and Fish with an exploder into the turnbuckles and Fish gets a near fall. Fish and Black with forearms and Black with kicks to Fish. Black with an Irish whip and Black with a running forearm followed by a quebrada and a jumping knee. Black picks Fish up by his boot and hits Black Mass for the three count.Recap: We see footage from last week when Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno faced Sanity and fell short.We go to footage from last week when Ohno says he was trying to talk to Itami. Itami blames Ohno for the loss. Ohno says all Itami has done since Chicago is blame people. He tells Itami to take some accountability for his actions. Ohno says he is a man of actions and he is done talking.Promo: We go to commercial with a video package for the Street Profits.We see Velveteen Dream leaving Full Sail and he refuses to be interviewed. He says he is not other superstars, he is the Velveteen Dream. He walks away.Singles Match: Vanessa Borne versus Jayme Hachey in a Mae Young Tournament Qualifying MatchThey lock up and Borne with a waist lock and Hachey with a standing switch and shoulder tackle. Hachey with a sunset flip and Borne rolls through and kicks Hachey in the back. Hachey with a knee and a side slam for a near fall. Hachey with a knee to the back while stretching Borne. Borne with a snap mare and chops to the chest. Hachey misses a clothesline and Borne with a drop kick. Borne with a kick to the midsection and she hits a spinning side slam for the three count.We go to commercial.Recap: We are back with a look at what happened last week when Sanity confronted Drew McIntyre by his car and Killian Dain attacked Drew from behind while Alexander Wolfe joined in. Officials hold their arms out to try to get Black and Dain to stop standing over McIntyre.William Regal is with Bobby Roode in his office. William says that Drew McIntyre and Killian Dain are both undefeated and they are showing an interest in his title. Bobby says they are both smart businessmen. The NXT Universe pays good money to see the champ in action. Bobby says he can beat both of them any day of the week. Roode suggests putting Drew in the ring against Dain.William asks if Roode wants to see these men take each other out. William says that is a match that would interest a lot of people.Next week, Drew McIntyre faces Killian Dain and the winner faces Roode for the title in Brooklyn.Johnny Gargano makes his way to the ring.Johnny says he has missed that. He says he has been gone for a little bit and that and this are irreplaceable. Whenever he heard his music, he got excited because he knew you were going to see something special. You saw what happened in Chicago and just like you, he never saw it coming. Johnny says he never thought the guy he was willing to take a bullet for was the one to pull the trigger on him. Johnny says he has tried to rationalize the decisions that were made and he asks why. He says he does not get it and he does not understand and he does not think he will.Johnny says he is not here to dwell on the past. He is here to look at the future. What you can control is how you react to them. Johnny says he is standing right here. Johnny says he needs to get back to doing what he loves. Takeover Brooklyn is the biggest show of the year and he needs to be there. He needs to be Johnny Gargano again. More importantly, he needs to be Johnny Wrestling.We have a Tale of the Tape for the Tag Title Match.We go to commercial.Next week, Ember Moon faces Ruby Riot in addition to the Number One Contender Match between Killian Dain and Drew McIntyrenXt Tag Team Championship Match: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) versus Authors of Pain (c) (Akam and Rezar with Paul Ellering)Knight and Akam start things off and they lock up. Knight with a waist lock and Akam gets to the ropes. Akam with an elbow and punch to Knight. Akam with punches and kicks in the corner. Knight sends Akam into the turnbuckles and hits a splash or two. Knight runs into a back elbow when he goes for a third. Rezar and Otis tag in and they go forehead to forehead. Rezar with a head butt and clothesline but Otis stays on his feet. Rezar with a clothesline and Otis does not budge. Otis with a forearm but Rezar with a knee. Otis with a shoulder tackle. All four men get into the ring and face off as we go to commercial.We are back and Akam with a cravate on Knight. We see footage from the commerical when Knight fell over the top rope to the floor. Rezar tags in and they connect with knees to the midsection and Rezar gets a near fall. Rezar works on the neck. Rezar with a forearm and punches to Knight. Rezar punches Knight and Akam tags in. Akam with a kick and Rezar with a knee before going to the apron. Akam with punches but Knight punches back. Akam with a knee to the head for a near fall. Rezar tags in and he kicks Knight.Rezar with a reverse chin lock but Knight gets to his feet. Rezar with a splash into the corner but Knight fights out of the corner for a moment. Akam tags in and Rezar picks up Knight for Akam to connect with a boot to the chest. Rezar tags in and he stops Knight from making the tag. Rezar with a boot to the head. Rezar with knees to the head but Knight with a clothesline. Otis and Akam tag in and Otis with punches and clotheslines. Otis with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Rezar and then he hits a splash into the corner. Otis with a power slam while Knight takes care of Rezar. Knight gets a near fall.Otis tags back in and he gets Akam up but Rezar stops Knight. Akam with a DDT to Otis and then they hit the Last Chapter for the three count.After the match, the lights go out and Sanity make their way to the stage. Papers fall from the rafters and it might be from Paul Ellering’s book.