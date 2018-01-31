





WWE nXt Results- January 31, 2018 (UK Championship #1 Contender's Match)

Feb 1, 2018



January 31, 2018

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson





Opening Segment



Singles Match: Nikki Cross (SAnitY) vs. Lacey Evans



Cross is fired up to start this match. She traps Evans in the ring apron fabric and beats up on her. After some hair pulling in the corner, Evans throws Cross to the mat for a few pinfall attempts. She laces into Cross with right hands. Takes too much time gloating on turnbuckle and misses her top rope jump. Cross responds with a forearm smash, and then a takedown, and a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker for the win.



Winner: Nikki Cross via pinfall in 3 minutes



One cool point for Cross’ erratic energy, which always keeps me watching for what she’s going to do next. Evans should have stayed focused on winning the match, instead of looking out into the crowd for her fellow Sailor Moon fans.





A Takeover: Philadelphia recap of the nXt Tag Team Championship match was shown.

Coming Up: TM61’s in-ring return





Second Segment



“Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria is one of the official theme songs for nXt Takeover: Philadelphia. I like the sound of this one.



A Takeover: Philadelphia recap of the nXt Women’s Championship match was shown.

Post-match, Shayna Baszler is interviewed about her post-match actions, choking out Ember Moon. Baszler says Moon didn’t beat her, she survived. After all, who’s still standing right now?



Still shots of Ember Moon’s surprise Women’s Royal Rumble appearance are shown.



A Takeover: Philadelphia recap of the Extreme Rules match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole, of the Undisputed Era, was shown.



Post-match, O’Reilly and Fish support Adam Cole as he limps backstage. They express frustration over what happened at ringside with SAnitY’s attack. They will defend the nXt Tag Team Championship next week.



We see Roderick Strong warming up for the main event match.





Third Segment



“When The Lights Come On”, also by Asking Alexandria, is an official theme song for Takeover: Philadelphia. That’s a pretty decent deal to get multiple songs repped for the PPV.



A Takeover: Philadelphia recap of the Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno match was shown.



Post-match, he is asked about why he didn’t beat Ohno in 30 seconds or less as promised. Dream says he knows but for Ohno, read his trunks. They say “Dream Over”.



Tag Team Match: TM61 vs. Ealy Brothers



Shane Thorne with a standing moonsault as the first major move of this match. Thorne follows it up with a flying moonsault over the top rope on both Ealy brothers. Nick Miller unloads on Uriel in the corner. Gabriel makes an illegal switch with his brother to deliver a big boot on Miller. Pinfall attempt for a 2 count by Gabriel.



Irish whip and a clothesline out of the corner by Miller. He tags in Thorne who is a ball of energy, flying into the brothers from all directions. Tag to Miller for a beautiful top rope moonsault. 2 count. Both guys call for the finish. Thunder Valley! It’s over.



Winner: TM61 via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for TM61 in their return victory because they had great enthusiasm and energy throughout this quick match. The Ealys got a little bit of offense in, enough to keep the match exciting, but there was no doubt about who was winning.





We see Tyler Bate warming up backstage for his main event match later tonight.





Fourth Segment



A recap of the nXt Year End Awards begins but it is interrupted by a post-match interview with TM61.



A Takeover: Philadelphia recap of the nXt Championship match between champion Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano is shown. Candice LeRae, Gargano’s wife, made his debut at the show and his former tag partner, Tommaso Ciampa, returned to nail Gargano in the back with his crutch.



Post-match, reporters try to ask Ciampa questions as he walks to the door, but he says nothing.



We see still shots from Almas’ participation in the Royal Rumble. Backstage, Zelina Vega and Almas are interviewed about their successes this past weekend. Almas says it’s only the beginning.



Final Segment



A recap of EC3’s debut in the crowd at Takeover: Philadelphia, along with still shots of Adam Cole’s entry in the Royal Rumble are shown.



Next Week: Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain and Undisputed Era vs. SAnitY for the nXt Tag Team Championships





UK Cham pionsh ip #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. Roderick Strong



Results from prowrestling.net



Bate used all of his limbs to dominate the first lockup and chain wrestling sequence. Mauro talked about how Strong is one of the best technicians in wrestling today. Bate landed a helicopter spin on Strong. Strong turned the table with one of his signature backbreakers.



Strong and Bate had a chop battle but Strong gained the advantage by implementing one of his backbreakers. Strong used a can opener hold to target the back of Bate’s neck. Strong responded with a backbreaker and tossed Bate like a lawn dart heading into a…



Commercial Break.



Strong had Bate locked in a modified Gory Special on Tyler Bate. Bate escaped and staggered Strong with a jawbreaker. Bate hit Strong with the Bop-Bang feint punch. Bate had a rally of offense with a deadlift German. Strong came back with strikes. Bate hit an Exploder, kip up, and standing shooting star for a 2 count.



Strong and Bate met on the top rope with Bate shoving Strong off. Strong yanked off Bate from the top rope and hit a backbreaker on Bate for a near fall. Bate blocked a Tiger Driver. Bate hit Strong with a Liger Kick. Bate blocked the gory special and took down Strong with a lariat after a nice flurry exchange of offense.



The crowd was fired up with “This is Awesome” chants. Tyler went for his signature Tyler Driver ’97 but couldn’t apply it due to pain in the hip. The two had a near fall exchange. Strong hit several high knees and then a high flapjack on Bate. Roderick Strong hit the End of Heartache (Suplex backbreaker/Lumbar Check) to lead to his pinfall victory.



Winner and NEW #1 Contender: Roderick Strong via submission in 9 minutes



Two cool points for both guys who maximized their minutes. Strong’s finisher looked particularly devastating on Bate, given the latter man’s size and agility. I see this match as an extension of Takeover: Philadelphia. It would have made for, and technically was, the hot opener of the evening.



Interesting to see a non-Brit become #1 contender, but with the singles roster being as busy it is right now, Strong gains an opportunity for attention he wouldn’t otherwise receive, as he pursues the UK Championship. Dunne will be waiting, belt in teeth. Should be great.



Takeover: Philly Predictions

Aside from the unannounced Dream/Ohno match, I’m happy to report a 4/4 correct prediction list, including the shenanigans from Ciampa on Gargano post-match. Pretty awesome show, if you haven’t seen it.



nXt Championship: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) def. Johnny Gargano (#1), possible shenanigans from Tommaso Ciampa

nXt Women’s Championship: Ember Moon (c) def. Shayna Baszler

nXt Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) def. Authors of Pain (#1)

Extreme Rules: Aleister Black def. Adam Cole

Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



For in-depth review on Takeover: Philadelphia, check out my Cool Points Takeover Review.



Peace!!





