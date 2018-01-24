





WWE nXt Results- January 24, 2018 (3 days to Takeover: Philadelphia!)

Jan 24, 2018 - 9:10:19 PM



January 24, 2018

Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



Listen to The Doc Says for your official LOP Radio NXT Takeover: Philadelphia preview, featuring yours truly, JCool, providing analysis and insight on all of the feuds heading into Saturday's big show.







Opening Segment



Before the opening credits, we get a promo with Velveteen Dream, surrounded by purple smoke. Ambience and atmosphere. He calls out Johnny Gargano and says he’s not sure Gargano is the right guy to be nXt Champion, especially when the choice is between him and Dream.



No matter how the pieces fall, a dream will be over. Gotta love that play on words.



Singles Match: No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi



From the opening lockup, off the ropes, Bononi with the shoulder block. No Way Jose returns the favour after doing a little leaping. Manhattan drop into an armbar as Jose wrenches Bononi’s arm to an awkward angle. Both men are back up. Off the ropes, Bononi stops that, grabs Jose’s hair and slams him to the mat.



Bononi with stomps in the corner, sending Jose to the mat. He continues to lace in right hands before going for the pumphandle slam, converts that to an over the shoulder carry for a powerslam. 1-2- kickout by Jose.



Bononi keeps Jose immobile on the mat with a headlock as the fans cheer for Jose to get up. He does and hits Bononi with a swinging neckbreaker. Both men regroup. Jose with the jabs and the two hand chops to the chest of Bononi. Powerslam! Here comes the windup….and the pitch…knockout punch! 1-2-3!



Winner: No Way Jose via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for No Way Jose’s return to TV. That’s a win under his belt and, hopefully, there are more to come. He hasn’t had a prominent feud since last winter due to injuries. He’s a pretty dependable guy when he’s healthy, so we should see more of him in the coming months.





Coming Up: Exclusive face to face interview between Ember Moon and Shayna Baszler



We see a promo for the Extreme Rules match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole.

This is followed by clips from the pre-taped promo by the Undisputed Era, led by Cole, saying this undefeated streak of his, in one-on-one matches is going to expire.





Second Segment

“Into The Fire” by Asking Alexandria is one of the official theme songs for nXt Takeover: Philadelphia. I like the sound of this one.





Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Latoya

Percy talks up the challenger, Latoya, proclaiming her worldwide experience of 10 years, which is pretty neat.



Belair takes the early advantage. She stomps down Latoya in the corner and then charges in with shoulder thrusts. Belair brings Latoya to the centre of the ring, lifts her up, and Latoya breaks free. She goes for the head scissors but Belair counters into a backbreaker.



She shoves Latoya back to the mat a few times. Latoya responds with a few kicks to the torso before Belair clubs her with a strong forearm. Belair with a modified double chicken-wing submission. She even lifts Latoya up in this position and slams her hard, face-first, to the mat.



Latoya gets some space and tries to fight back. From the top rope and Belair slaps the crap out of her abdomen on the descent. Reverse powerbomb! 1-2-3. Belair gets the victory.



Winner: Bianca Belair via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for the hair-whipper, Belair, who gets her first TV win of 2018. Good to see her getting some time to shine because the women’s division is in transition. Perhaps she will become one of the rising stars, if efforts like this one become commonplace for her.





Here we are with the exclusive Moon/Baszler interview from earlier today. Percy Watson gets the nod to moderate it.



Watson asks why Moon called out Baszler. Moon says she’s a bully for trying to come in her to injure women. Baszler just smirks and Watson says a number of women have been hurt by her submission moves.



Baszler says you have to stir up waters to catch fish. Moon is the big fish in this pond.

Moon questions the shortcuts Baszler took, which goes against the nXt code of sportsmanship and responsibility. If Baszler ever becomes champion, you’ll get a small glimpse into what it takes to put aside all that selfishness…but that’s not going to happen now.



Baszler says Moon is right. She achieved her dreams. Baszler may have taken a different path but she’s worked just as hard as Moon.



The two stand up and stare down one another. Baszler says she doesn’t care what the nXt universe thinks of her; they just have to get used to her.





Third Segment



Part 2 of TM-61’s incredible wrestling tag team origin story is shown. This one focuses on their nXt run so far. Their in ring return will take place next week in Philadelphia!



Tag Team Match: Authors Of Pain w. Paul Ellering vs. ???



The match doesn’t even start and Akam and Rezar are taking out their opponents. Double slams into opposite turnbuckles.

Akam gets the mic and says, Undisputed Era, this is you!

Rezar grabs the mic and says, this Saturday, it’s your turn!



I’m fairly sure this is the first time they’ve talked on the mics.

Super Collider to close out this segment. Wow. That’s decisive.



No match



One cool point for the Authors Of Pain grabbing the mic and saying a few words themselves. One cool point for their intensity tonight. That’s what you want to see going into a title match. Those guys are motivated to represent at Takeover: Philadelphia!







Final Segments



“When The Lights Come On”, also by Asking Alexandria, is an official theme song for Takeover: Philadelphia. That’s a pretty decent deal to get multiple songs repped for the PPV.



Next Week: Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans





nXt Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Johnny Gargano (#1c) vs. Velveteen Dream



Warring chants to start this match; crowd is split.



A little chain wrestling to begin this one. Gargano with the front headlock on Dream, keeping him planted on the mat for a time. Dream counters. Both men get up to their feet. Snapmare by Dream and a pose. Dream tells Gargano he’s not going to Takeover. Gargano goes for the Gargano Escape submission and applies it, but Dream gets to the ropes for the rope break.



Commercial break.



On the return, Gargano with a somersault senton from the apron to Dream on the outside! “nXt” chants from the crowd as they appreciate that high-risk manoeuvre. On their way back into the ring, Dream hits Gargano with a draping swinging neckbreaker! He follows that up with kidney shots and a pinfall attempt.



Dream shouts at Gargano that he took his spot! Fantastic stuff. Gargano slowly muscles Dream into a back slide and pinfall attempt for 2. Gargano falls to the outside. Referee starts the count but Dream’s climbing the turnbuckle. He stands tall and…psych! He steps down to boos from the crowd. Dream meets Gargano on the outside, lifts him up, and drops him on the barricade.



Gargano responds with chops to the chest. Dream with a back drop on the apron. Gargano’s clearly in some pain as he rolls into the ring and…



We go to commercial break.



Left hands from Gargano on the return. Multiple knockdowns. Step up enziguri by Gargano! Irish Whip is countered. Hard kick to Dream’s head. Off the turnbuckle, Gargano points and…a tornado flatliner on Dream! 1-2- kickout! That was unique.

Dream goes for a DVD, but it’s countered by Gargano, twisting his arm and slamming him face first on the mat. Superkick by Dream and a rebound lariat by Gargano leaves both men exhausted on the mat. 1-2- nooooo! Gargano draped an arm over Dream’s chest but Dream moves his shoulder up in time.



nXt fans share a “fight forever” chant, which is as stupid as it sounds. Gargano with a big kick on Dream. Off the ropes, Gargano goes for a head scissors but Dream catches him and rotates him around for a DDT. And the cover…1-2- no! Gargano kicks out! Even Watson and McGuinness were stunned by that one.



Dream slowly ascends the turnbuckle to the top rope. Gargano chops the leg and Dream falls awkwardly into the ropes and out to the floor. Gargano with the outside dive! Nails it. He rolls Dream into the ring and climbs the turnbuckle….Dream hits the ropes and crotches Gargano! Ouch. Dream climbs the same turnbuckle and picks up Gargano over the shoulders. Gargano with elbows to the head but he can’t break free. Ahhhhh! Death Valley Driver off the top!!!! 1-2- NO! The arm reaches up and Gargano found the energy to break the cover. Fans are chanting Johnny’s name!



Dream climbs up to the top rope but he clutches his left arm in pain. He flies through the air, using the right elbow, but Gargano lifts his knees to stop him. Dream’s in pain on the mat and Gargano superkicks Dream in the face. Gargano Escape! Dream has to tap!



Winner and still #1 Contender: Johnny Gargano via submission in 14 minutes



Ranallo exclaims that we should never question the heart of Johnny Gargano again. He looks superb going into his match with Almas on Saturday. All the momentum in the nXt world is behind him.



Post-match, nXt Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas makes his first live appearance of the year, alongside manager Zelina Vega. He smiles from the entrance ramp and casually strolls to ringside with Vega. He holds his title up in Gargano’s face and shortly thereafter, the two exchange punches. Almas slaps Gargano to the mat. He chucks him to the floor as fans boo. Gargano struggles to the apron and kicks Almas in the head before nailing a slingshot DDT on him! Vega shrieks from ringside. She’s furious.



Gargano holds up the nXt Championship belt in his hands as his music plays, and that’s a wrap.



Two cool points for Gargano and two cool points for Dream. For those of you who are fascinated with keeping tabs on Match of the Year, this is nXt’s MOTY….at least, for three days.



Dream’s character work is exceptional. Love the chatter in ring and love seeing how intense he gets. Gargano’s channeling some Daniel Bryan-esque stuff with his high-flying to the outside and his incredible resolve not to accept defeat. All of those near falls created a buzz from the crowd and the chants for “Johnny Wrestling” just got louder and louder. Gonna be in for a real treat on Saturday evening seeing him and Almas square off.



Takeover: Philly Predictions

nXt Championship: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) def. Johnny Gargano (#1), possible shenanigans from Tommaso Ciampa

nXt Women’s Championship: Ember Moon (c) def. Shayna Baszler

nXt Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) def. Authors of Pain (#1)

Extreme Rules: Aleister Black def. Adam Cole

Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno (just added)



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show. I’ll be writing my first official Cool Points Takeover review following Saturday’s show, so look for that in the columns section and join the conversation!



Peace!!





