





nXt Posted in:

WWE nXt Results- January 10, 2018

By

Jan 11, 2018 - 2:26:28 AM



By JCool Jan 11, 2018 - 2:26:28 AM WWE nXt Results

January 10, 2018

Atlanta, GA

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



Results from pwmania.com



Opening Segment



Adam Cole welcomes everyone to the Year of the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish says they won the tag titles but that will not be it. Kyle O’Reilly says the dominance continues this week when they defeat Sanity. Adam says he will get in the way of whoever wants to be the next NXT Champion.



Singles Match: Shayna Baszler versus Dakota Kai



They lock up and Baszler backs Kai into the corner and pie faces her before kicking Kai in the leg. Kai with a forearm and a waist lock. Baszler with a suplex and wrist lock. Baszler continues to work on the elbow and wrist. Baszler with a Sole Food and a kick to the upper chest. Baszler stomps on the elbow and the referee checks on Dakota and calls for the bell.



Winner: Shayna Baszler via referee stoppage



After the match, Baszler chokes out Kai.



Ember Moon makes her way to the ring to check on Kai. Moon and Baszler have some words for each other before Shayna leaves the ring.







The Authors of Pain are in the back and they say they are the most dangerous force in NXT. Akam says people will suffer. Paul says it does not matter when or where, they are coming for the winner of the tag title match.



We go to commercial.





Second Segment



We are back with a look at what Shayna Baszler did to Dakota Kai’s elbow.



Baszler was in the back and she was asked about her actions. nXt General Manager William Regal stops by and he has to talk to Shayna. William tells Shayna he has been doing this for 35 years and she can see through the games. Attacking people from behind will not get you a title match. Shayna asks if they are done and she leaves.





Singles Match: Kassius Ohno versus Raul Mendoza





Ohno and Mendoza shake hands and Mendoza with a waist lock into a side head lock. Ohno picks up Mendoza but Mendoza with a sunset flip. Ohno gets a near fall followed by a leg sweep for a near fall. Mendoza goes to the apron and he takes Ohno down with a head scissors followed by a rollup for a near fall. Mendoza with kicks to the chest but Ohno blocks one and he flips Mendoza onto a his chest. Ohno with a kick. Ohno chops Mendoza in the corner and then he connects with a forearm for a near fall.



Ohno kicks Mendoza in the back of the head and then Ohno sets for an inverted Gory Special but Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. Ohno sends Mendoza chest first into the mat and follows with a back senton for a near fall. Mendoza with an arm drag and forearm. Ohno with a chop and Irish whip. Mendoza goes to the apron and he kicks Ohno. Mendoza with a springboard corkscrew arm drag followed by a springboard round kick for a near fall.



Ohno hot shots Mendoza and then hits a boot to the head followed by a flying forearm to the back of the head and Ohno gets the three count.



Winner: Kassius Ohno via pinfall







We take a look at Zelina Vega with some reporters. She mentions that they are on the same page more than ever. He knows what it took to become champion and he knows what it takes to keep the title. Zelina is asked about Johnny Gargano’s title match. Zelina says that Gargano got lucky. He is not a fighter, he is an opportunist. Three people beat the hell out of each other and then he took advantage of the one who got beaten up the most. Zelina points out Almas beat him twice. She says that Johnny Gargano is a lie.



Zelina is asked about Almas’ strategy for the match against Gargano and she says she will not give away any secrets. Almas is the most prepared he has ever been.



Johnny Gargano is in the back and he is asked about his title match. Johnny says people didn’t think he had a chance in the number one contender match. Velveteen Dream shows up and he tells Johnny to ‘say it’. He wants Johnny to say thank you. Gargano asks why. Dream says Johnny got lucky because he beat a guy named Kassius Ohno and it took you twenty minutes to beat a guy named Kassius Ohno. Dream says he could have won in 30 seconds. Dream says that Gargano should not have beaten Aleister Black. Dream says he knows that Gargano will not win at Takeover. Dream says that Gargano does not deserve his spot.



Lars Sullivan walks down stairs as we go to commercial.





Third Segment



We are back and the Street Profits are in the back. They mess with some of the people in the back. Dawkins points out that they are outside William Regal’s office and they should talk about gold with him. They knock on the door because they have some manners.



GM Regal greets Ford and Watson. Dawkins says they are undefeated and they want to know when will they get their chance for the titles.



Regal says he has been watching them and they need to start the new year off with a bang. They will be in a Number One Contender Match next week against the Authors of Pain.



Ford says he likes the way that Regal does business.





Singles Match: Lio Rush versus Lars Sullivan



Rush avoids a charge by Sullivan as well as some punches. Lio has a kick blocked and Rush runs around Sullivan and goes to the floor. Sullivan goes to the floor and Rush returns to teh ring. Rush with a handspring kick to Sullivan but Sullivan grabs Rush by the throat and sends him into the top rope. Sullivan with a hard Irish whip. Sullivan sends Rush into the turnbuckles. Sullivan misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post. Rush is clotheslined and he flips before hitting the mat. Sullivan with the Freak Accident for the three count.



Winner: Lars Sullivan via pinfall



After the match, Lars says he has faced opponent after opponent, sometimes two at once. They have all fallen by his hands. Now he keeps going back to two weeks ago when he dealt with a force he never felt before. That brings him joy because it is a force that he wants to destroy. Lars says he is talking to Killian Dain.



Sullivan grabs Rush and he climbs the turnbuckles for a Super Freak Accident.







We see Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly attacking Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain in the back.



We go to commercial.





Final Segments



We are back and Mauro wonders what is going to happen with the tag title match.



The Undisputed Era make their way to the ring.



Cole says he got a weird feeling that maybe they are missing something. Kyle wonders where SAnitY is. Bobby looks for SAnitY. Kyle says they are supposed to defend the titles and Bobby says they might have forgotten. Cole says they kicked the Chaos out of them and they will kick the Chaos out of anyone . . .



Nikki Cross appears on the stage and she has to be held back by referees, but they keep her on the stage.



Cole says before he was so rudely interrupted . . .



Adam is interrupted again. This time by nXt General Manager William Regal. Regal says they will be defending the tag titles tonight.



Roderick Strong comes out and he says he will fight these guys. Roderick starts to talk about getting a partner, but . . .



Aleister Black’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.

Black stares at the ring and then he says as will I.



Strong and Black attack Fish and O’Reilly and Black with a round kick to Fish. We go to commercial.





NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Aleister Black and Roderick Strong versus Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (with Adam Cole)



We are back and the match officially starts. Kyle and Black start things off and Fish distracts Black but Black does not let it stops him as he kicks and punches Kyle. Black with a knee to Kyle followed by a back fist and flying boot to the head for a near fall. Kyle goes to the floor. Strong with a baseball slide to Fish and Kyle is sent back into the ring for a leg sweep from Black and a rollup for a near fall.



Black with a hip toss and arm bar. Strong tags in and hits a jumping leg lariat for a near fall. Strong with an Irish whip and chop followed by a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a knee in the back as he applies a reverse chin lock. Black tags in and Black goes to the apron when Kyle drops down. Fish with a kick to the back of the leg while Kyle distracts the referee.



We go to commercial.



We are back and Kyle tags in and he connects with kicks and strikes in the corner. Fish tags in and he punches Black in the ribs. Kyle tags back in while Fish connects with knees. Kyle with a kick to the back of the leg and he works on the leg until he tags in Fish who hits a slingshot senton for a near fall. Fish with punches and Kyle tags in. Black with forearms but Kyle with a double leg take down and he follows with palm strikes. Kyle kicks Black into the corner and Fish tags in. Kyle kicks Strong off the apron and then Fish and O’Reilly with forearms and kicks into the corner. Fish with an exploder for a near fall.



Fish with a sleeper but Black with elbows. Fish with forearms and punches. Black with a sunset flip for a near fall. Black with a knee to the head and Fish goes down. Kyle and Strong tag in and Strong with a clothesline and forearm followed by a drop kick. Strong sends Kyle into Bobby and he chops Kyle. Strong with a uranage back breaker followed by a belly-to-belly suplex to Fish onto Kyle.



Strong with a knee and a running gourdbuster slam for a near fall. Fish sends Black to the floor and Strong does the same to Fish. Kyle with a kick but Strong with a jumping knee.



Both men are down and Black kicks Fish into the ring steps. Black sends Fish into the ring but Cole stops Black and connects with a forearm. Cole goes into the crowd and Black follows. Fish and O’Reilly with Total Elimination for the three count.



Winners: The Undisputed Era via pinfall



After the match, Black takes care of Fish and O’Reilly, but Cole sends Black into the ring post shoulder first. Cole punches Black while Fish and O’Reilly hold him. Cole with a bicycle kick to Black. Cole picks up Black for Total Elimination from Fish and O’Reilly. Kyle gets a chair because Cole asks for it. Cole with a Death Valley Driver onto the chair.



William Regal comes out and he says Philadelphia has an extreme history. Adam Cole, at Takeover, your match against Aleister Black will be an Extreme Rules Match.





What’s your take, folks?

Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.

Peace!!



Results from pwmania.comAdam Cole welcomes everyone to the Year of the Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish says they won the tag titles but that will not be it. Kyle O’Reilly says the dominance continues this week when they defeat Sanity. Adam says he will get in the way of whoever wants to be the next NXT Champion.They lock up and Baszler backs Kai into the corner and pie faces her before kicking Kai in the leg. Kai with a forearm and a waist lock. Baszler with a suplex and wrist lock. Baszler continues to work on the elbow and wrist. Baszler with a Sole Food and a kick to the upper chest. Baszler stomps on the elbow and the referee checks on Dakota and calls for the bell.via referee stoppageAfter the match, Baszler chokes out Kai.Ember Moon makes her way to the ring to check on Kai. Moon and Baszler have some words for each other before Shayna leaves the ring.The Authors of Pain are in the back and they say they are the most dangerous force in NXT. Akam says people will suffer. Paul says it does not matter when or where, they are coming for the winner of the tag title match.We go to commercial.We are back with a look at what Shayna Baszler did to Dakota Kai’s elbow.Baszler was in the back and she was asked about her actions. nXt General Manager William Regal stops by and he has to talk to Shayna. William tells Shayna he has been doing this for 35 years and she can see through the games. Attacking people from behind will not get you a title match. Shayna asks if they are done and she leaves.Ohno and Mendoza shake hands and Mendoza with a waist lock into a side head lock. Ohno picks up Mendoza but Mendoza with a sunset flip. Ohno gets a near fall followed by a leg sweep for a near fall. Mendoza goes to the apron and he takes Ohno down with a head scissors followed by a rollup for a near fall. Mendoza with kicks to the chest but Ohno blocks one and he flips Mendoza onto a his chest. Ohno with a kick. Ohno chops Mendoza in the corner and then he connects with a forearm for a near fall.Ohno kicks Mendoza in the back of the head and then Ohno sets for an inverted Gory Special but Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. Ohno sends Mendoza chest first into the mat and follows with a back senton for a near fall. Mendoza with an arm drag and forearm. Ohno with a chop and Irish whip. Mendoza goes to the apron and he kicks Ohno. Mendoza with a springboard corkscrew arm drag followed by a springboard round kick for a near fall.Ohno hot shots Mendoza and then hits a boot to the head followed by a flying forearm to the back of the head and Ohno gets the three count.via pinfallWe take a look at Zelina Vega with some reporters. She mentions that they are on the same page more than ever. He knows what it took to become champion and he knows what it takes to keep the title. Zelina is asked about Johnny Gargano’s title match. Zelina says that Gargano got lucky. He is not a fighter, he is an opportunist. Three people beat the hell out of each other and then he took advantage of the one who got beaten up the most. Zelina points out Almas beat him twice. She says that Johnny Gargano is a lie.Zelina is asked about Almas’ strategy for the match against Gargano and she says she will not give away any secrets. Almas is the most prepared he has ever been.Johnny Gargano is in the back and he is asked about his title match. Johnny says people didn’t think he had a chance in the number one contender match. Velveteen Dream shows up and he tells Johnny to ‘say it’. He wants Johnny to say thank you. Gargano asks why. Dream says Johnny got lucky because he beat a guy named Kassius Ohno and it took you twenty minutes to beat a guy named Kassius Ohno. Dream says he could have won in 30 seconds. Dream says that Gargano should not have beaten Aleister Black. Dream says he knows that Gargano will not win at Takeover. Dream says that Gargano does not deserve his spot.Lars Sullivan walks down stairs as we go to commercial.We are back and the Street Profits are in the back. They mess with some of the people in the back. Dawkins points out that they are outside William Regal’s office and they should talk about gold with him. They knock on the door because they have some manners.GM Regal greets Ford and Watson. Dawkins says they are undefeated and they want to know when will they get their chance for the titles.Regal says he has been watching them and they need to start the new year off with a bang. They will be in a Number One Contender Match next week against the Authors of Pain.Ford says he likes the way that Regal does business.Rush avoids a charge by Sullivan as well as some punches. Lio has a kick blocked and Rush runs around Sullivan and goes to the floor. Sullivan goes to the floor and Rush returns to teh ring. Rush with a handspring kick to Sullivan but Sullivan grabs Rush by the throat and sends him into the top rope. Sullivan with a hard Irish whip. Sullivan sends Rush into the turnbuckles. Sullivan misses a shoulder into the corner and hits the ring post. Rush is clotheslined and he flips before hitting the mat. Sullivan with the Freak Accident for the three count.via pinfallAfter the match, Lars says he has faced opponent after opponent, sometimes two at once. They have all fallen by his hands. Now he keeps going back to two weeks ago when he dealt with a force he never felt before. That brings him joy because it is a force that he wants to destroy. Lars says he is talking to Killian Dain.Sullivan grabs Rush and he climbs the turnbuckles for a Super Freak Accident.We see Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly attacking Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain in the back.We go to commercial.We are back and Mauro wonders what is going to happen with the tag title match.The Undisputed Era make their way to the ring.Cole says he got a weird feeling that maybe they are missing something. Kyle wonders where SAnitY is. Bobby looks for SAnitY. Kyle says they are supposed to defend the titles and Bobby says they might have forgotten. Cole says they kicked the Chaos out of them and they will kick the Chaos out of anyone . . .Nikki Cross appears on the stage and she has to be held back by referees, but they keep her on the stage.Cole says before he was so rudely interrupted . . .Adam is interrupted again. This time by nXt General Manager William Regal. Regal says they will be defending the tag titles tonight.Roderick Strong comes out and he says he will fight these guys. Roderick starts to talk about getting a partner, but . . .Aleister Black’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage.Black stares at the ring and then he says as will I.Strong and Black attack Fish and O’Reilly and Black with a round kick to Fish. We go to commercial.We are back and the match officially starts. Kyle and Black start things off and Fish distracts Black but Black does not let it stops him as he kicks and punches Kyle. Black with a knee to Kyle followed by a back fist and flying boot to the head for a near fall. Kyle goes to the floor. Strong with a baseball slide to Fish and Kyle is sent back into the ring for a leg sweep from Black and a rollup for a near fall.Black with a hip toss and arm bar. Strong tags in and hits a jumping leg lariat for a near fall. Strong with an Irish whip and chop followed by a back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a knee in the back as he applies a reverse chin lock. Black tags in and Black goes to the apron when Kyle drops down. Fish with a kick to the back of the leg while Kyle distracts the referee.We go to commercial.We are back and Kyle tags in and he connects with kicks and strikes in the corner. Fish tags in and he punches Black in the ribs. Kyle tags back in while Fish connects with knees. Kyle with a kick to the back of the leg and he works on the leg until he tags in Fish who hits a slingshot senton for a near fall. Fish with punches and Kyle tags in. Black with forearms but Kyle with a double leg take down and he follows with palm strikes. Kyle kicks Black into the corner and Fish tags in. Kyle kicks Strong off the apron and then Fish and O’Reilly with forearms and kicks into the corner. Fish with an exploder for a near fall.Fish with a sleeper but Black with elbows. Fish with forearms and punches. Black with a sunset flip for a near fall. Black with a knee to the head and Fish goes down. Kyle and Strong tag in and Strong with a clothesline and forearm followed by a drop kick. Strong sends Kyle into Bobby and he chops Kyle. Strong with a uranage back breaker followed by a belly-to-belly suplex to Fish onto Kyle.Strong with a knee and a running gourdbuster slam for a near fall. Fish sends Black to the floor and Strong does the same to Fish. Kyle with a kick but Strong with a jumping knee.Both men are down and Black kicks Fish into the ring steps. Black sends Fish into the ring but Cole stops Black and connects with a forearm. Cole goes into the crowd and Black follows. Fish and O’Reilly with Total Elimination for the three count.via pinfallAfter the match, Black takes care of Fish and O’Reilly, but Cole sends Black into the ring post shoulder first. Cole punches Black while Fish and O’Reilly hold him. Cole with a bicycle kick to Black. Cole picks up Black for Total Elimination from Fish and O’Reilly. Kyle gets a chair because Cole asks for it. Cole with a Death Valley Driver onto the chair.William Regal comes out and he says Philadelphia has an extreme history. Adam Cole, at Takeover, your match against Aleister Black will be an Extreme Rules Match.