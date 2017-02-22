

WWE nXt Results- February 22, 2017 (New Women's #1 Contender)

February 22nd, 2017



On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Tom Phillips, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness



Tonight’s broadcast is in memory of George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away last week.



Opening Segment



nXt Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce w. Billie Kay



The 3 wrestlers circle around the ring. Moon’s the first one out of the ring, thanks to a spear by Royce when Morgan moved out of her way. Royce also throws out Morgan between the ropes, only to be met with a full body attack from Moon. While Kay tends to Royce, Moon springboards over the ropes and slams directly into Morgan. Royce was pulled out of the way by Kay. She doesn’t miss a beat and whips Moon into the steel steps.



We go to commercial break.



Back to the match, Royce kicks Morgan into the corner. She chokes her with a fully extended leg, showing off her flexibility. Pinfall attempt but Morgan kicks out. Royce lets Morgan lay too long and Morgan catches her breath, tackling Royce to the mat. 1-2- kickout. Clothesline by Royce. 1-2- kickout.



Royce brings Morgan to the apron and ties her up in a tarantula-like submission.



McGuiness reminds us that this is a No-DQ match but Royce lets go quickly. Royce dumps Moon before she can return to the ring. Morgan tries to seize that opportunity to fight back but fails. Royce boots her torso and head. She pulls back on her head against the ropes, making life hard for Morgan. Again, Moon tries to enter but gets knocked right back down.

Morgan finally catches a break, uses the top rope for leverage and gets a head scissors takedown on Royce. Only for a 1 count and both ladies get to their knees. They trade punches until Royce kicks Moon off the apron and into the barricade. Moon hasn’t been a factor at all.



Morgan dishes the right hands. Royce knees Morgan in the mid-section and Morgan takes a high kick in the turnbuckle. Royce rushes in…drop toe hold by Morgan! Running bulldog. 1-2- Moon breaks the count!



Moon ducks a clothesline, kicks Morgan a few times and tries for a clothesline of her own. Morgan ducks it, off the ropes…Tilt-a-whirl head scissors! Moon’s sent flying out of the ring again.



Royce regains control and positions Morgan on the turnbuckle, preparing for a high-risk manoeuvre. She goes for the superplex but can’t quite get it. Moon sees what’s happening and gets underneath both girls, powerbombing Royce and Morgan simultaneously. Wow. Moon’s going to the top rope, targeting Morgan, as the referee tends to Royce. Kay tries to interfere and she takes the Total Eclipse!



Morgan pushes Moon out of the ring, turns around and receives a jumping knee from Royce. Bridging fisherman’s suplex into a pinfall attempt…1-2-3! Royce pins Morgan.



Winner and new #1 contender: Peyton Royce via pinfall in 11 minutes



Two cool points for Peyton Royce because she had a smart strategy tonight and effectively employed it to win the match. She kept Moon out of the ring, ensuring she wouldn’t be overwhelmed by her offense and focused on the girl she felt was weakest, Liv Morgan. From start to finish, Royce never varied from this strategy and it paid off. An important note is that Billie Kay did take one for the team when she was hit with the Total Eclipse by Moon. Without that, this match would’ve been a lot longer and Royce would’ve had to face Moon, which was not in her interests.



Royce vs. Asuka next week… If Kay is banned from ringside, Asuka wins. If not, this one will be much more interesting.





Promo: To provide context for the “nXt presents: United Kingdom superstars” match, we see a video package on Mark Andrews, followed by one on the “Bruiser Weight” Pete Dunne. That match is up next!



Second Segment



Promo: A video package for Kassius Ohno is shown. His return will take place very soon.



Recap: Shinsuke Nakamura continues to train at the WWE Performance Center.

No official return date has been given.



UK Tournament Stars Match: Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews



Dunne and Andrews lock up. Dunne forces Andrews to the mat by the left arm. He bends back his fingers, doing a little “joint manipulation”, according to McGuiness. Andrews has enough of that and succeeds in a few single arm takedowns. It’s not enough to hurt Dunne and he stops Andrews to shove his hand in his mouth. Andrews doesn’t like that; he throws Dunne to the mat a third time. Dunne charges him, bounces off the ropes. Sunset flip attempt. Andrews flips out of that. Dropkick to the face! Dunne rolls out. Andrews flips to the apron…moonsault attempt but Dunne catches him..and Andrews flips Dunne to the mat! Exciting combination there.



The impact doesn’t phase Dunne and he continues with the joint manipulation on Andrews once they return to the ring. Rear chinlock has Andrews down on his side on the mat. Dunne stomps on Andrews’ left hand. He goes for a suplex. Andrews flips out. High kick to the back of Dunne’s head. Andrews flips on to the apron again. Moonsault attempt but he lands on his feet. Dunne rushes in with a heavy right hand to Andrews’ face. He brings his right hand to the steps and stomps down to the boos of the crowd.



Dunne keeps Andrews on the outside…quick release suplex. Andrews lands awkwardly on the apron…



We go to commercial break.



On the return, Dunne is stepping on Andrews’ legs and wrenching his fingers back on his hands. Will Dunne get a submission victory tonight? He throws Andrews through the ropes but Andrews clumsily connects with a swinging kick. Front flip into a front roll takedown on



Dunne and Andrews caps it off with a double foot stomp to the mid-section. Impressive.

Andrews and Dunne go to opposite corners. Andrews charges, flips over the ropes to the apron. Springboard head scissors takedown. 1-2- kickout by Dunne. Andrews goes to the top rope. Dunne doesn’t stay down on the mat so Andrews descends via front roll. Springboard…Dunne stops him with a right hand. X-Plex (release suplex)! Pinfall attempt…Andrews barely kicks out.



Dunne’s trying for the pumphandle start to his finisher but Andrews escapes and connects with an enziguri. Dunne retaliates with the same move while Andrews runs at him! Reverse-rana from Andrews! Dunne lands hard on the back of his neck. He’s got to be hurting from that one.



Referee’s count gets to 5 before both men return to their feet. No “10” chant. Andrews charges Dunne. Dunne avoids him, grabs him from behind off the ropes..snatch German suplex. He goes for another front suplex but Andrews flips in mid-air and connects with a hurricanrana! 1-2-noooo, Dunne kicked out at 2 7/8ths. Incredible.



Andrews reaches for Dunne’s hand and tries a little bending until Dunne lays into him with a right hand. Andrews reverses another suplex attempt with a roll-up but can’t get the pin. Dunne whips Andrews into the ropes. Andrews flips into Dunne’s arms. Dunne halts the DDT attempt. He goes for a suplex but Andrews transitions it into Stundog Millionaire! He ascends the ropes for the shooting star press…Dunne evades it. He picks up Andrews for the Bitter End (reverse STO). That finishes Andrews.



Winner: Pete Dunne via pinfall in 12 minutes



One cool point for both guys for putting on a stellar match. An extra cool point to Dunne for his joint manipulation during the first half of this match. It’s a shame that strategy didn’t end up directly affecting the final outcome but, hey, Dunne proved he’s got more than one way of causing harm to his opponent.



I was impressed by the counters, especially mid-air ones, by Andrews, who reversed more than one suplex attempt into a rana. nXt was smart to bring those guys down to Full Sail for a match. With a little more back story, fans could get behind them pretty quickly.



Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are asked for their comments about Royce’s win earlier tonight. If it wasn’t for Nikki Cross, Royce would have won the nXt Women’s Championship already at Takeover: San Antonio. She says she’ll win next week against Asuka and her and Kay jump their way off screen. Oh dear.





Final Segments



Promo: Next week, Patrick Clark makes his return to nXt action.



Next Week: Authors of Pain vs. #DIY for the nXt Tag Team Championships and, of course, Asuka vs. Peyton Royce for the nXt Women’s Championship





Earlier this week, Tye Dillinger is approached about SAnitY’s twisted agenda about taking him on as a member. He was grateful for Strong and Jose’s help and, now, if SAnitY wants to keep coming at him, he’s got support. His agenda does not include Eric Young and company. That was pretty obvious.





Non-Title Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. No Way Jose



Jose shows off his fancy footwork and Roode just wants to get started with the match. He takes down Jose, spins around on him and messes with his hair. Roode taunts Jose and jaws at him a bit before they lock up. Jose endures a left arm twist. Roode works it for a bit until Jose’s legs start dancing again. Jose reverses the hold, starts a little snake arms and Roode finishes it off! Ha! Comedic moment there.



Jose punches Roode to the counter. His Irish whip to the opposite corner is countered. Jose springboards back over the rushing Roode. He meets him with a drop toe hold and mimicks Roode with a spin around and hair mess of his own. Crowd is firmly behind Jose as he throws jabs at Roode. He misses the uppercut and Roode responds with a spinebuster.



We go to commercial break as Roode stomps on Jose.



On the return, Roode’s on the second rope…club to the back of the neck of Jose. Roode does the “Glorious” pose and then chokes Jose in the ropes for a few moments. He stomps at Jose as the referee breaks them up. “Ole” chant doesn’t bring Jose back and Roode stops it with a beauty of a vertical suplex. 1-2- kickout.



Rear chinlock now by Roode, slowing the match down. Jose fights back to his feet. He catches Roode across his shoulders. Roode gets loose. He rushes Jose and gets an elbow to the face. Two handed slaps from Jose combined with jabs and a big right hand send Roode to the mat. Irish whip…boot to the face by Roode. Kick to the gut. He prepares for the DDT but Jose counters it and connects with a side slam. 1-2- kickout by Roode.



Crowd chants Jose’s name again as Jose winds up in the corner. Roode’s up. He evades the knockout punch. Jose counters the neckbreaker. He pushes Roode to the corner. Roode kicks at Jose. He’s up on the second rope and coming down hard…Jose connects with the right hand. That sends Roode rolling out of the ring!



Jose retrieves Roode slowly and rolls him back in. As Jose returns, Roode’s suddenly quite alert and hits him with the Glorious DDT. He pins him for the win.



Winner: Bobby Roode via pinfall in 8 minutes



Post-match, Roode attacks Jose, taking out his left knee. The referee tries to call him off but Roode applies a single leg crab, driving his knee into Jose’s upper back.



Suddenly, “Ohnos” are heard on the sound system and it’s Kassius Ohno rushing down to the ring to take on Roode. Roode wisely leaves as the fans chant for Ohno.



Roode gets a mic and asks who Ohno think he is, coming down to his ring, and interrupting him. Ohno says the fans know who he is and Bobby knows who he is too. He’s not to be messed with. Ohno says anything he has ever wanted, he has taken. He’s got unfinished business from the last time he was in nXt…the nXt Championship.



Roode says that’s a real heart-wrenching, sad story. Lucky for him, Roode’s a fighting champion and they don’t have to wait. He tells Ohno to take his jacket off and calls the referee back. Ohno turns to the corner and Roode attacks Ohno’s left knee. He elbow drops it and kicks it a number of times. Ohno kicks Roode off of him though and starts to show what he can do. He catches Roode with a back body drop, picks up his shoe that fell off and chucks it at him. Then, he clotheslines Roode out of the ring.



The two stare each other down as the show ends.



One cool point for the dual snake arms at the beginning of the match. Roode is so good at combining intensity and spontaneity in his matches. One cool point for Roode’s playing possum at the end of the match, convincing Jose that he needed help getting back in the ring. It’s going to take some real outsmarting to beat him. No Way Jose was a decent match for him and I think he earned some more credibility by keeping up with Roode. Thanks to the Ohno return, though, Jose won’t be materializing into a long-term opponent for the champion.



Do you think Ohno is going to get a title match before Takeover: Orlando or is this feud heating up in case Nakamura is not ready for his rematch in 1 month?



Looking forward to your thoughts and cool point suggestions on tonight’s show.



Peace!



