WWE nXt Results- February 15, 2017 (UK Championship Defended)

Feb 16, 2017 - 12:30:18 AM



By JCool Feb 16, 2017 - 12:30:18 AM

February 15th, 2017



On commentary tonight, at Full Sail University, are Tom Phillips, “Showtime” Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness



Opening Segment

Tonight, nXt makes history by hosting the first ever United Kingdom Championship Title defence as champion Tyler Bate will face Trent Seven.



Tag Team Non-Title Match: Authors of Pain (c) w. Paul Ellering vs. Garrison Spears & Lance Anoa’i



McGuinness admits he doesn’t see this match lasting very long. Rezar throws all of his weight into Anoa’i in the corner. He picks him up and slams him into the adjacent corner. Turning towards Spears, he flips him over the ropes and into the ring. Strong kick to the abdomen and a tag to Akam. Akam and Rezar pick up their opponents over their shoulders and dump them into the opposite turnbuckles. That was rough looking.



Tag’s made and Rezar is the legal man. They set up Anoa’i for the Last Chapter and connect. 1-2-3.



Winners: Authors of Pain via pinfall in 2 minutes



Post-match, the Authors destroy their opponents with their double powerbombs as manager Paul Ellering applauds. The champs stand tall to close out the segment.



One cool point for the Authors of Pain who remind us that just because they’re champions doesn’t mean they’re going to stop squashing lesser tag teams. This is an effective way of keeping the Authors strong and visible on the weekly TV shows without resorting to non-title matches with their rivals. Too bad the main roster shows haven’t adopted this strategy.





Promo: In preparation for tonight’s main event, we learn a little more about United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate. He may be only 19 years old but the only numbers he cares about are 1, 2, 3.





Second Segment



Recap: Last week, we learned that Shinsuke Nakamura will not require surgery for his knee. He’s back at the WWE Performance Center getting back into shape for a rematch with nXt Champion Bobby Roode.



Tag Team Match: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and ???



Last week, GM Regal booked this match and allowed Morgan to pick her own tag partner. Lo and behold, if it isn’t Ember Moon. She will fight alongside Morgan tonight.



Moon and Kay begin in the ring. Kay with a knockdown off the ropes. Moon responds by reversing an arm flip, landing on her feet, leaping up and taking down Kay with a head scissors. 1 count.



Moon attempts to leap up on the turnbuckle but Kay grabs her tights. Moon with the back kick on Kay. She jumps on the second rope and is distracted by Royce. The referee is busy keeping Morgan in her corner and misses Kay & Royce’s double teaming efforts to trip Moon to the mat.



Kay covers Moon for 2 and tags in Royce. The two kick in unison before Royce attempts another pinfall. Kay’s tagged in but waits too long to get going. Moon counters a strike with a suplex. Both girls tag out and it’s Morgan bringing the clotheslines to Royce. Running bulldog! STO! 1-2-…Kay pushes Morgan off of Royce to break the tag.



Moon gets in again and Kay is able to push her to the apron and deliver a sharp kick, forcing Moon to the floor below. Royce tags in Kay. Kay holds Morgan face down, wrapping around her torso so that she can’t move anywhere when Royce hits with a running knee. That’ll do for the 3 count.



Winners: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce via pinfall in 4 minutes



One cool point for a decisive win for the Australian girls. Isolating Morgan from Moon was the right call and it’s this kind of strategy that almost worked for them at Takeover: San Antonio. It’s unclear whether they can regain the momentum required to face Asuka again or if they will begin feuding with Moon and Morgan.





Third Segment



Recap: Last week, Eric Young called out Tye Dillinger for not joining them. He and SAnitY attacked Dillinger backstage, brought him out to ringside and continued the beatdown. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong helped out the “Perfect Ten”.



Jose and Strong were interviewed earlier today. Strong says he used to be one of those guys. He doesn’t agree with 3 on 1 or 4 on 1 fights and that’s why he stepped in. Jose agrees and says Dillinger is the hottest wrestler in sports entertainment today. They have to protect him!





Next up, it’s #DIY, Gargano and Ciampa. They come down to the ring to say a few words. Ciampa says at Takeover: Toronto, they saw their dreams come true. They were very happy to be voted Match of the Year by the nXt fans. They travelled the world together and met the Authors of Pain in San Antonio.



Gargano says the Authors are as big and bad as they look on TV, but he saw doubt in their eyes in San Antonio. They are keen to get their nXt Tag Team Championship rematch.



This prompts the Authors to the stage. Manager Paul Ellering says if you’re intent on destruction, in 2 weeks, you will receive that rematch. Make peace with your loved ones.

Gargano and Ciampa each say “I love you” to each other and say with that out of the way, let’s fight right here and right now.



Suddenly, it’s Dash & Dawson attacking #DIY from behind. They deliver the Shatter Machine to Gargano. Akam and Rezar storm down the ramp and scare the Revival backstage. Gargano and Ciampa are hurting at ringside from that attack.





Promo: In preparation for tonight’s main event, we learn a little more about Trent Seven. The opportunity to work for WWE is much appreciated by Seven. This might be his biggest match to date.





Final Segments



Promo: A video package for Kassius Ohno is shown. His return will take place very soon.



nXt General Manager William Regal is in his office and he’s booking a triple threat match to determine a new #1 Contender for Asuka’s Women’s Championship. It will be between Peyton Royce, Liv Morgan and Ember Moon. The winner will face Asuka in 2 weeks.





United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Trent Seven



Amusing to hear Seven is from Moustache Mountain.

Phillips says it’s very fitting that the first UK title defense take place on nXt after all of the hard work William Regal put into making the UK tournament happen.



From the initial grapple, Bate fixes Seven’s moustache which prompts ooh’s from the crowd. Side headlock by Bate. Seven pushes him away, off the ropes and Bate is stopped dead in his tracks by Seven. Seven asks him to try again. Bate’s stopped again and Seven urges Bate to try once more. Bate pumps himself up and pushes Seven to the ropes. Seven knocks Bate down on the rebound.



Corner to corner, a running slap to the chest by Seven is followed by a vertical suplex. 1-2- kickout by Bate. Seven’s cover was quite weak.



Bate recovers with a dropkick on Seven, sending him out of the ring. Bate goes out to retrieve him and roll him back in. Bate clubs Seven on the shoulders as…



We go to commercial.



On the return, Bate has a chicken wing submission on Seven but Seven’s fighting out of it with punches to the gut. Bate connects with an uppercut and a second. Seven’s just getting angry about these and he yells “COME ON!” Seven attempts a backslide pin but Bate counters it, pushing forward with his legs. Seven adjusts and gets the pin for a 2 count.



They each take opposite corners. Seven charges. Bate stops him with his legs. Knee to the head. Second rope diving uppercut! Seven rolls to the outside in a daze. The crowd cheers for Bate to dive outside and he does, landing directly on Seven’s upper body!



Bate rolls Seven in and prepares to continue his offensive when Seven catches him off guard, hoists him up on his shoulders and plants him with a Michinoku Driver. 1-2- kickout by Bate! Seven can’t follow it up though because Bate breaks free from Seven’s grasp. He lifts Seven on to his shoulders and begins an airplane spin. After many rotations, Bate begins to fade but he regains his strength and spins Seven in the opposite direction.



Bate’s getting hyped!



He wraps his arms around Seven who deadweights and Bate still picks him up! Seven counters it into a snap dragon suplex. He follows it with a powerbomb, holding on for the pin but only gets a 2 count. Seven immediately transitions to a single leg Boston crab. He’s not sitting down too deeply though so Bate has space to crawl to the ropes. Bate turns out of it and kicks his way free.



Off the ropes, Bate connects with a few jabs. He charges up and turns away from Seven. Seven spins him out and connects with a stiff clothesline. 1-2- nooo, Bate barely kicks out in time. The crowd is fully engaged as Bate writhes on the mat. Seven’s going to the top rope. He takes too long though and Bate hits a running dropkick to stun Seven and sit him down on the turnbuckle. Bate mounts the turnbuckle, too. Seven elbows him in the head multiple times. Bate counters Seven and connects with a Super Exploder suplex! Only for a two count pinfall attempt. What will it take to win?!



Bate wrestles Seven to his knees and, then, to his feet. He wants that Tyler Driver ’97 but it’s not happening. Seven chops Bate, once, twice…Somersault kick off the ropes by Bate. Seven’s got nothing left. Bate knows it and hits the Tyler Driver ’97! 1-2-3!



Winner and still UK Champion: Tyler Bate via pinfall in 15 minutes



A bunch of cool points will be handed out to Bate and Seven.



First, one cool point for the sportsmanship both wrestlers demonstrated in this match.



Secondly, the well-crafted moustaches were even given some attention as each wrestler took a moment to appreciate one another’s facial hair. Thirdly, two cool points to each wrestler for what was such an entertaining match. Full of counters and reversals but it never felt rushed.



The match was fought at a pace that allowed fans to feel the ever increasing impact of each move. Seven’s snap dragon suplex/powerbomb combination seemingly came out of nowhere and almost got him the win. Bate’s relentless offensive, whether it was from the top rope, running the ropes or standing still, eventually became too much for Seven to defend.



I’m not sure how often we’ll see the UK Championship defended in nXt but I’m game for a bi-monthly approach. This match felt right at home as an nXt main event. Go check it out if you haven’t seen it yet.



Looking forward to your thoughts and cool point suggestions on tonight’s show



Peace!



