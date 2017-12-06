





WWE nXt Results- December 6, 2017 (Deville vs. Riott- No Holds Barred)

Dec 6, 2017



WWE nXt Results
December 6th, 2017

December 6th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.





Opening Segment



nXt General Manager William Regal is in his office and he tells us that Drew McIntyre’s injury will take him out of action indefinitely. Therefore, over the next few weeks, a new #1 Contender for the nXt Championship will be named.



The process: 4 singles matches with the winners advancing to a Fatal Four-Way. The winner of that final match will be the new #1 contender.



Tonight, we’ll see two of those matches: Killian Dain vs. Trent Seven and Kassius Ohno vs. Regal’s replacement for Velveteen Dream, who was injured at War Games.





First out to the ring tonight is a suit-wearing, championship holding Andrade “Cien” Almas with his manager, Zelina Vega. It’s time for his celebration.



Vega gets the mic and says we’re all witnesses to the beginning of an historic championship reign. Embrace the legend that is Cien.



Fans chant “Si!” as Almas gets the mic. He says he told us all this would happen, that he

would become the nXt Champion. He repeats himself a few times and the cheers fade a bit. He mocks the fact that he hurt Drew McIntyre.

He speaks in Spanish for a bit and then continues to show his belt to the crowd in celebration.





Second Segment



Earlier tonight, reporters ask Lars Sullivan about his thoughts on Roderick Strong. Lars says he’s pretty handsome and he looks like he could be on the cover of a men’s fitness magazine. Nice family, too, but Lars doesn’t have a family. All he cares about is beating Strong in two weeks and facing Almas for the nXt Championship in Philadelphia.



Nothing’s going to stop him from getting there and getting that title. And that’s enough questions for Lars because he says so.



nXt #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Qualifying Match: Killian Dain (SAnitY) vs. Trent Seven



We find out that Seven’s here because he won a Battle Royal at an nXt live event in Lakeland. Good for him.



Dain knocks out Seven with a front foot dropkick after a flurry of punches to start the match. Seven tried to catch Dain off guard but it didn’t work. Scoop slam by Dain for a 1 count. Seven’s not giving up so early here.



Dain transitions to a submission manoeuvre, twisting Seven’s head. Seven brings the

cross chops to Dain’s chest. Dain yells at him and Seven connects with a quick DDT. No cover up attempt.



Lariat blocked by Dain. Seven slaps him. Off the ropes, Divide crossbody by Dain for a 2 count on Seven. Seven Star Lariat for a close 2 count and Seven’s still fighting hard. He tries to lift Dain on his shoulders but it’s a no go.

Dain responds with a fireman’s carry, a senton and a Vader Bomb for the victory!

Winner: Killian Dain via pinfall in 3 minutes



One cool point for Dain’s nod to Vader and one cool point for his victory. Absolutely the right man to win here. He’s had such a great run with SAnitY this year and he’s such an imposing figure in the ring. Definitely deserves to be in the Fatal Four-Way and he proved that tonight.

He has to be considered a favourite in that match.







Third Segment



It’s a taped promo from the Undisputed Era! Cole speaks for the group and says they told us all they’d win. Next week, Cole will wrestle Aleister Black. In two weeks, Fish & O’Reilly will take on SAnitY for the Tag Team Championships. They’ll be going from shocking the system to ruling the system in no time.



No Holds Barred Match: Ruby Riott vs. Sonya Deville



These two continue to try and resolve their feud tonight with this special stipulation. It should be their last match since they’ve both been called up to separate brands on the main roster (Riott to SD LIVE, Deville to RAW).



Deville defends Riott’s attempts to spear her with a few throws and a gutwrench suplex. Riott’s not giving up though. She rolls up Deville for a quick pin attempt. She then charges at Deville against the turnbuckle for a few shoulder tackles. Riott continues the offense with a roundhouse kick and a back kick to Deville’s legs, followed by a snap suplex for a 1 count.



Riott attemps an enziguri but Deville catches the left foot for an ankle lock. Riott’s crying

out in pain, smack dab in the middle of the ring. Deville’s really secured that foot against her chest, but Riott does crawl to the ropes…wonh wonh, no holds barred so no rope breaks. Riott’s able to break free, kinda awkwardly sending Deville’s face into the ropes as…



We go to commercial break.



On the return, Riott had Deville in a hold on the mat, but Deville gouges Riott’s eyes to break free. 2 count for Deville. Forearms from Deville knock Riott to her knees. Speaking of knees, Deville delivers one to Riott in the corner…and a sliding knee to the back.



Another 2 count.



Riott’s replying with right hands to the face. Riott runs the ropes right into a leaping lariat from Deville. 2 count! Deville locks up Riott with a kind of chicken wing submission. Riott can’t get loose, and Deville’s able to keep the hold on her for over a minute. Riott, with back elbows, finally breaks the hold and buys herself some recovery time with an STO on Deville. Fans clap for both women.



Forearm strikes by Riott. High knee brings Deville to the mat. Off the ropes, Riott stops herself and stops Deville with a back elbow. Off the bottom rope, springboard face smash for a quick 2. McGuiness comments on Riott’s ankle preventing her from jumping well off the rope. It doesn’t prevent her from diving through the ropes to plancha into Deville on the outside!



Upon re-entering the ring, Deville roundhouse kicks Riott to stop her. Deville with a triangle chokehold as Riott lays across the bottom rope of the ring. Riott’s not moving; she’s out cold. Triangle leads to triumph, says Ranallo.



Winner: Sonya Deville via pinfall in 10 minutes



One cool point for Deville because this was her best match in nXt to date. She was a menace to Riott, making the most of the “no holds barred” stipulation. Her submission game was much stronger than Riott and she simply looked better than her counterpart for the entire match. Riott was outmatched in this one. Hopefully Deville

continues to get opportunities to shine on RAW.



Deville may not have the size of Nia Jax, but she has the presence and potent offense that Jax should have but doesn’t quite yet.





Earlier tonight, Ember Moon is with reporters who are asking about her recent title win. Moon’s desire is to become the best nXt Women’s Champion in nXt history. The Iconic Duo interrupt and they have a microphone to ask a question. It sounds like they want a match against Moon for the title, but they can’t agree on who’s getting the match. Moon says when they figure it out, let her know.



Royce & Kay don’t take long to decide. Royce has unfinished business from War Games so it sounds like she’ll be the one.



In two weeks: UK Championship Rematch between Pete Dunne (c) and Tyler Bate





GM Regal is seen talking to Ohno backstage; their main even match is next.





Final Segment



Next Week: #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Qualifier: Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole and Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce





nXt #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Qualifying Match: Kassius Ohno vs. ???



The mystery opponent is… Johnny Gargano! Big opportunity for him.



Fans are excited and start a few chants before the match starts properly. This goes on for about a minute before the men shake hands. Here we go!

Ohno tosses Gargano like a “Christmas present under the tree”, says Ranallo. Must be a present with clothes in it that won’t get damaged when you toss it.



Ohno with the early advantage. Gargano reverses an armbar, goes for a pinfall attempt and even dropkicks Ohno to defend himself. Ohno responds by catching Gargano off the slingshot spear, sending Gargano to the outside with a massive forearm blow as…



We go to commercial break.



On the return, Gargano’s huddled up in the corner, getting jostled by Ohno. Snapmare to the centre of the ring and then Ohno drops a knee down on Gargano. Another knee drop to the face. Gargano’s very slow getting to his feet. Ohno helps. Gargano fights back with left hands. He’s stopped quickly with a high kick to the jaw by Ohno. 2 count.



Ohno’s slowed the pace down and he’s taking his time. Gargano’s still fighting back the odd time but Ohno stops him with a vicious elbow strike for a 2 count.



Ohno goes for the senton…Gargano lifts his knees up! Here he comes with left hands…Ohno goes for a suplex. Gargano lands on his feet and keeps trying to knock down Ohno. Nothing doing yet. Off the second rope, hurricanrana! Step up enziguri! Ohno’s gone to the outside. Gargano springs over to the apron, dives through the ropes for a spear on Ohno!!! 1-2- kickout.



Fans are firmly behind BOTH men. Ohno laughs at Gargano for kicking him in the head. Ohno evades a few kicks from Gargano and finally connects with that senton!

Ohno connects with a giant front kick to Gargano’s head. Ohno runs through the ring and flips over the ropes, hands on the apron, before landing on his feet. Gargano runs through, swings himself around Ohno’s upper body and hits a Tornado DDT on the ramp!!!! WOW!



Gargano slowly rolls Ohno back into the ring. But it’s Ohno with the offense. Cyclone kick for a close 2 count! Fans continue to chant. Gargano slowly scoots into the corner. Ohno lifts him up for a heavy chop. He lifts Gargano into the Electric Chair. Gargano counters into a cradle pinfall attempt. 1-2- kickout by Ohno.



HUGE bicycle kick by Ohno! Flying lariat to the back of the head and NO. Gargano will NOT kick out! Plenty of applause from the commentators and the fans.



Gargano finds some energy within for super kicks on Ohno. La Mistica! And now he’s applying the Garga-No Escape submission….Ohno’s struggling…and he taps



Winner: Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 8



So far, Killian Dain and Johnny Gargano are in the Fatal Four-Way match. They will meet the winners of Black/Cole and Strong/Sullivan very soon.



Ohno and Gargano share a sign of respect for one another as the fans applaud their match.



Two cool points for both Gargano and Ohno. This was a very good main event match, with lots of resiliency and hard strikes from both men. Ohno’s lost a lot but they have mostly been strong losses, where he’s dished out plenty of stiff offense.



Gargano’s been steadily gaining support from the fans since Ciampa broke up their amazing tag team in May. This win leads him to his most important singles match in his nXt career, and you better believe that he will be the underdog and the fan favourite.



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!



