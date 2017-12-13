





nXt Posted in:

WWE nXt Results- December 13, 2017 (Black vs. Cole Bay-Bay!)

By

Dec 14, 2017 - 12:23:27 AM



By JCool Dec 14, 2017 - 12:23:27 AM WWE nXt Results

December 13th, 2017

Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

Commentary by Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness.



A highlight package is shown that tells the story of why nXt General Manager William Regal booked a #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way Qualifying Tournament for the nXt Championship.



Opening Segment



Non-Title Match: Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) w. Zelina Vega vs. Fabian Aichner



From the opening bell, Almas charges Aichner with a running dropkick. He gloats a little and receives a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for that poor decision. Almas goes to the outside to recover and Aichner meets him there with a giant springboard plancha off the top rope.



Aichner follows it up by rolling Almas in for a springboard tornado DDT! 1-2- kickout by the champ. Wow. Thrilling start for Aichner. The referee forces Aichner to back away from Almas in the corner, and Almas slaps Aichner’s chest hard!



Aichner with a powerbomb for a 2 count. This is so odd watching Aichner manhandle the champion. Vega tries to distract the referee and this allows Almas to take the upper-hand, throwing Aichner to the outside and then into the steel steps. Ouch. After rolling Aichner back into the ring, Almas hits the Hammerlock DDT. 1-2-3.



Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas via pinfall in 3 minutes



Two cool points for Aichner because he landed more offense in a losing effort than I’ve seen in a long time. That was quite unique. In some respects, Aichner had no business doing so well and, yet, it shows how vulnerable the champion is which should motivate the guys in the Fatal Four-Way qualifying tournament.



Zero cool points for Almas. He should be and needs to be better than that, or his victory will look like a fluke.





Second Segment





Finally, after many weeks of being absent from nXt TV, it’s SAnitY sharing a promo in the evening hours. Eric Young says that WarGames was as beautiful as they thought it would be, but the outcome wasn’t what they wanted. Next week, they will finish what they started in Houston. Cross and Wolfe laugh while Dain seethes in the background.



Tag Tean Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Authors Of Pain w. Paul Ellering



Burch and Akam to begin, but Burch doesn’t last long until he’s sent stumbling back to his corner where Lorcan tags in. And Lorcan came to FIGHT. Here come the strikes which knock Akam into the corner. Rezar enters the ring and he’s feeling the Lorcan wrath too. Burch rebounds and both strikers are wailing on their opponents in opposite corners. They meet in the middle a few times before returning with European uppercuts on Akam and Rezar.



Turns out the AOP were just biding their time though and they both launch out of the corners at Lorcan and Burch. Lorcan, in particular, is hurt by a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle by Akam. Super Collider on both men, and that’s followed up with the Last Chapter and a pinfall on Lorcan.



Winners: Authors of Pain via pinfall in 2 minutes



One cool point for the swift and absolute destruction led by the Authors of Pain. They had no time for Lorcan and Burch’s pesky uppercuts and chops, and they let ‘em know. Things escalated quickly there.



One cool point for a hot start to a team who deserves more TV time. Lorcan and Burch are another pairing that the fans are enjoying and getting behind. I want more tag matches!





Up Next: Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce in a non-title match





Third Segment



A promo package is shown highlighting the feud between UK Champion Pete Dunne and

Tyler Bate. They will wrestle again next week!



Non-Title Match: Ember Moon (c) vs. Peyton Royce w. Billie Kay



Royce and Moon are ready for this one, trading strikes until Moon manages to hit a hurricanrana on Moon. Royce retreats to the outside and Moon meets her and Kay there with a plancha.



On Moon’s return to the ring, Kay grabs her leg to slow her down, which allows Royce to run around the other side, get in the ring and swing around to catch Moon with a kick to the face. She locks Moon up with that spider-like submission in the ropes as…



We go to commercial break.



On the return, Royce misses a clothesline and Moon takes her down for a 2 count. Roll-up attempt by Royce for a quick count. Moon replies with a hard slap. She goes for a double underhook suplex but Royce defends. Royce with forearms and back kicks.



Another pinfall attempt is unsuccessful and Royce screams out in frustration.

Moon with a stomp from the bottom rope on Royce in the corner. Moon ascends the turnbuckle as Royce waits helplessly for an Eclipse. 1-2-3.



Winner: Ember Moon via pinfall in 5 minutes



Post-match, Billie Kay unleashes an attack on Moon. She rouses Royce to her feet and Royce hits a bulldog on Kay’s knee. Suddenly, Nikki Cross maniacally enters the ring to defend Moon from the Iconic Duo. She stares at the title, laying on the ring mat for a bit, runs all the ropes and then exits as swiftly as she arrived. Moon looks confused as Cross disappears out of the arena.



One cool point for Moon for being a fighting champion, kinda. I mean, the title could have been on the line here but I guess Moon wants to see if Royce is worthy. And she’s not. Royce and Kay get a cool point for the post-match attack, reminding Moon that a loss can’t hold them down. Good on Cross for helping Moon, although I feel like a swerve is planned between those two.





In a WWE.COM exclusive, the Street Profits can be seen entertaining fans on the every first episode of their new web series.



A promo for Shayna Bazler plays and she is on her way to nXt!



Next Week: Tag Team Championship match between SAnitY and the Undisputed Era + a UK Championship Rematch between Pete Dunne (c) and Tyler Bate





Final Segment



nXt #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole



Results supplemented by pwmania.com



As the Undisputed Era stand on the stage, Cole asks Fish & O’Reilly to leave. This match is on him to win.



Cole with a side head lock take down and Black with a head scissors and Cole escapes. They lock up and Black with a waist lock and Cole with a snap mare. Cole’s getting the crowd excited by shouting, “Adam Cole, Bay-Bay!” Black with a waist lock take down and then he blocks a punch and connects with kicks and a flying knee to the head. Cole goes to the floor. Black sits in the middle of the ring as…



We go to commercial break.



We are back and Cole takes Black to the mat and he applies a crossface but Black gets to the ropes and Cole releases the hold at the last possible moment. Cole with kicks to Black and then he punches Black. Cole taunts Black and kicks him more. He says Black will never beat him. Cole does his pose again and Black gets back to his feet, staring Cole down. Black blocks a kick and punch and connects with a series of kicks and a running forearm and leg sweep and boot to the head. Black with a running forearm into the corner followed by an Irish whip that sends Cole sternum first into the turnbuckles.



Black with a quebrada and then he tries for Black Mass but Cole moves. Black kicks Cole but Cole drops Black on the top rope. Cole goes up top and he is met with a round kick when he comes off the turnbuckles. 1-2- kickout by Cole just in time! Black picks up Cole using his boot but Cole with an enzuigiri and a backstabber! Pinfall attempt but Black kicks out.



Cole gets Black in a fireman’s carry position but Black with an O’Connor Roll attempt. Cole and Black exchange strikes. Cole with a super kick to the face, and another, but Black with a rollup for a near fall. Cole with a neckbreaker over the knee (similar to Dillinger’s finisher) for a close 2 count.



Cole goes for the super kick… it’s blocked by Black who catches Cole’s leg and then explodes with a jumping knee. Black picks up Cole with his boot and just as Cole beckons Black to get him, Black hits Black Mass for the three count.



Winner: Aleister Black via pinfall in 9 minutes



And that’s a wrap on a special episode of nXt which aired on the USA Network for WWE week.



A few cool points to hand out in this match-- one for Cole’s frequent yelling of his name. Poor Aleister Black has had to deal with two very self-centered guys who like to say their own names now: Velveteen Dream and Cole. Another cool point for Cole’s unique moveset, which featured a backstabber and that nasty neckbreaker over the knee.



One cool point for Black who fought through all of that, waited for his moment to pounce, and knocked out Cole with his Black Mass kick. Pretty pleased to see Black advance because he has got to be considered a favourite to face Almas.



Looking forward to reading your cool point suggestions and comments on tonight’s nXt show.



Peace!!



