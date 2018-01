Main Event Posted in:

*SPOILERS* WWE Main Event Tapings from 1/8/18

By Marc Middleton Jan 8, 2018 - 8:06:47 PM



* Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis for this week's Main Event episode:* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak* Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke