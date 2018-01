Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:* Raul Mendoza defeated Adrian Jaoude* Dan Matha defeated Jason* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah* Adam Cole did an in-ring promo and was pretty over* Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss* Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner* No Way Jose defeated Chad Lail* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Sage Beckett* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Angelo Dawkins and Montez FordFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here