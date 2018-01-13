LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE NXT House Show Results - Ft. Pierce, FL 1/12/18
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 1:06:32 PM
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Dan Matha defeated Jason

* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah

* Adam Cole did an in-ring promo and was pretty over

* Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss

* Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner

* No Way Jose defeated Chad Lail

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Sage Beckett

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

