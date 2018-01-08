LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: House Shows
WWE Live Event Results 1/7/18 From West Plains, Missouri
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 6:59:08 PM
Here are the WWE Live event results from the RAW house show in West Plains, Missouri:

* Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

* Asuka def. Alicia Fox

* Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt

* Triple Threat Tag-Team Match - Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship - Enzo Amore def. Cedric Alexander to retain

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus

