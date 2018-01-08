WWE Live Event Results 1/7/18 From West Plains, Missouri

|
Here are the WWE Live event results from the RAW house show in West Plains, Missouri:
* Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
* Asuka def. Alicia Fox
* Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt
* Triple Threat Tag-Team Match - Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship - Enzo Amore def. Cedric Alexander to retain
* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus
