WWE Jackson, MS Live Event Results (1/6/18)

Here are the results from WWE's live event in Jackson, Mississippi on January 6th, 2018:
SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships - The Usos def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, Rusev & Aiden English & The New Day to retain.
Mojo Rawley def. Sin Cara
The Bludgeon Brothers def. Breezango
Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan
Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Live Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair def. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina to retain
Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin
WWE Championship - AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to retain
