Posted in: House Shows
WWE Jackson, MS Live Event Results (1/6/18)
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 9:27:58 PM
Here are the results from WWE's live event in Jackson, Mississippi on January 6th, 2018:

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships - The Usos def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, Rusev & Aiden English & The New Day to retain.

Mojo Rawley def. Sin Cara

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Breezango

Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Live Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair def. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina to retain

Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin

WWE Championship - AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to retain

