WWE Jackson, MS Live Event Results (1/6/18)

Here are the results from WWE's live event in Jackson, Mississippi on January 6th, 2018:SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships - The Usos def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, Rusev & Aiden English & The New Day to retain.Mojo Rawley def. Sin CaraThe Bludgeon Brothers def. BreezangoNaomi & Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott & Sarah LoganShinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder MahalSmackDown Live Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair def. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina to retainBobby Roode def. Baron CorbinWWE Championship - AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn to retain