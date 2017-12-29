WWE House Show Results from Hershey, Pennsylvania 12/29/17







Thanks to Irv Deitz for emailing the following report!





Here are the Results from the WWE Smackdown Live show at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa on 12-29-17



In a triple threat match, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable when Jey pinned Gable.



Sin Cara pinned Ty Dillinger.



Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan) beat Namoi & Becky Lynch when Ruby pinned Naomi.



Bludgeon Brothers beat Breezedango when Harper pinned Fandango.



Bobby Roode & Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton beat Barin Corbin & Kevin Owens & Sami Zyan when Orton pinned Zyan.



Aiden English & Rusev & Mojo Rawley beat Zack Ryder & the Assension when Raeley pinned Ryder.



In a fatal four way match, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat Natayla & Carmella & Lana (with Tamina) when she made Natayla submit.



