|
|
|
|
Thanks to Irv Deitz for emailing the following report!
|
Posted in:
House Shows
WWE House Show Results from Hershey, Pennsylvania 12/29/17
By LOP
Dec 29, 2017 - 11:13:23 PM
Here are the Results from the WWE Smackdown Live show at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa on 12-29-17
In a triple threat match, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable when Jey pinned Gable.
Sin Cara pinned Ty Dillinger.
Sarah Logan & Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan) beat Namoi & Becky Lynch when Ruby pinned Naomi.
Bludgeon Brothers beat Breezedango when Harper pinned Fandango.
Bobby Roode & Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton beat Barin Corbin & Kevin Owens & Sami Zyan when Orton pinned Zyan.
Aiden English & Rusev & Mojo Rawley beat Zack Ryder & the Assension when Raeley pinned Ryder.
In a fatal four way match, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beat Natayla & Carmella & Lana (with Tamina) when she made Natayla submit.
In a Steel Cage Match, WWE Champion A.J. Styles beat Jinder Mahal when he escaped over the top and kicked the door into the face of Mahal.
|
|
WWE House Show Results from Hershey, Pennsylvania 12/29/17
NXT Live Event Results From San Antonio, Texas (11/17/17)
WWE House Show Results from Hampton, Virginia 7/22/17
NXT at The Download Festival (Day 2) Recap (by LOP columnist, Ryan "Leaf" Plant)
WWE House Show Results - Worcester, MA 5/23/15
WWE NXT House Show Results - Philadelphia 5/14/15
WWE House Show Results - Cincinnati, Ohio 12/27/14
WWE House Show Results - Charlotte, North Carolina 12/7/14
WWE House Show Results - Dayton, Ohio 9/6/14
WWE House Show Results - Kingston, Ontario 7/6/14