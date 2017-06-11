

NXT at The Download Festival (Day 1) Recap (by LOP columnist, Ryan "Leaf" Plant)

By

Jun 11, 2017 - 10:34:53 AM



By The Doc Jun 11, 2017 - 10:34:53 AM



LOP columnist, Ryan "Leaf" Plant, attended the NXT show at the Download Festival in England Friday night. Here are the results and his thoughts:



United Kingdom Championship

Trent Seven vs. Pete Dunne (c)



Pete Dunne defeated Trent Seven with the Bitter End in a hard-hitting match with several near falls for the challenger.



After the match, Mark Andrews came to the ring and signalled that he was coming for the belt next, after he had won a #1 Contendership match earlier in the day. Saturday, Mandrews challenges the Bruiserweight!



NXT Tag Team Championship

Jack Gallagher and Wolfgang vs. Authors of Pain (c)



Authors of Pain defended their belts via a chop block / clothesline combination in a match which saw Jack Gallagher play the face in peril. Gallagher received several reactions during the match with numerous "Jacky Boy" chants.



Tino Sabatelli vs. Lars Sullivan



Lars Sullivan defeated Tino Sabatelli with a uranage followed by a top rope splash. Lars played the monster face here and was billed as "The Freak", as if Rob Terry never existed apparently. Tino drew some decent heel heat and looks to have improved immensely since the last time that we saw him in singles competition on NXT, away from his team with Riddick Moss. The crowd became disinterested in this match though after they heard Prophets of Rage playing "Killing In The Name Of" from the main stage in the arena - no fault of the performers.



Aliyah, Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre vs. Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe



Drew McIntyre picked up the win for his team with the Claymore kick on Wolfe. Ohno played the face in peril some time. Drew McIntyre received a HUGE reaction and looked very much a star here.



Riddick Moss vs. Aleister Black



Aleister Black won with the Black Mass in a surprisingly competitive match. Riddick looked like he could more than hold his own here. Black was the third most over star behind Drew McIntyre and Pete Dunne.