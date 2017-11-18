NXT Live Event Results From San Antonio, Texas (11/17/17)

|
|
|
|
Here are the results from last night's NXT Live event from San Antonio, Texas. The night before NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream
* Triple H Made An Appearance To Get The Crowd Hyped
* Kairi Sane def. Peyton Royce
* Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Johnny Gargano
* Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) def. Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews
* Authors Of Pain def. SAnitY
* NXT Championship (Shawn Michaels as the guest referee): Drew McIntyre retains over Adam Cole
|
|
