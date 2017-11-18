NXT Live Event Results From San Antonio, Texas (11/17/17)

This is one way to kick off a weekend. @TripleH has #NXTSanAntonio on their feet!!! pic.twitter.com/RwO82wc8vX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2017

We got the warm up match in #NXTSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/aV4UjEvwTW — Angel Huerta (@the_real_chavo) November 18, 2017

Here are the results from last night's NXT Live event from San Antonio, Texas. The night before NXT TakeOver: WarGames.* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream* Triple H Made An Appearance To Get The Crowd Hyped* Kairi Sane def. Peyton Royce* Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Johnny Gargano* Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) def. Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews* Authors Of Pain def. SAnitY* NXT Championship (Shawn Michaels as the guest referee): Drew McIntyre retains over Adam Cole