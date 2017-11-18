LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: House Shows
NXT Live Event Results From San Antonio, Texas (11/17/17)
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 12:52:44 AM
Here are the results from last night's NXT Live event from San Antonio, Texas. The night before NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream

* Triple H Made An Appearance To Get The Crowd Hyped





* Kairi Sane def. Peyton Royce

* Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Johnny Gargano

* Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) def. Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews

* Authors Of Pain def. SAnitY

* NXT Championship (Shawn Michaels as the guest referee): Drew McIntyre retains over Adam Cole

