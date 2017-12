SPOILERS* WWE Tribute to The Troops Tapings for 12/14/17

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Below are spoilers from the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, which took place on Tuesday morning at Naval Base San Diego. These will air as a two-hour special on Thursday, December 14th on the USA Network.* The Shield defeated Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin* Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley* Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn* JBL, Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat were all in attendance, as were Vince McMahon and Triple H* JBL, Michael Cole and Byron Saxton did commentary* Machine Gun Kelly performed a few songs