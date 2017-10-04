





*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings to Air In October and November

Oct 4, 2017



By Marc Middleton Oct 4, 2017



October 25th Episode:



* The show opens with a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting



* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan



* Nikki Cross won a battle royal to earn the final spot in the "Takeover: Houston" Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women's Title. Cross, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce come to the ring for a photo-op with NXT General Manager William Regal



* Aleister Black makes his entrance but The Velveteen Dream attacks him and destroys him while he's tied up in the ropes. Black gets free, fights back and sends Dream retreating



* Andrade "Cien" Almas is out with Zelina Vega, talking about how he wants a title shot from NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. Roderick Strong interrupts and we've got a match



* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Roderick Strong. After the match, Adam Cole comes to the ring with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. They offer Strong a spot in The Undisputed Era. Cole takes off his arm band and gives it to Strong. They leave Strong in the ring to think the decision over



November 1st Episode:



* Nikki Cross defeated Taynara Conti



* Fabian Aichner defeated Johnny Gargano. Great match, Gargano was left shocked at the upset



* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre is out to sign his "Takeover: Houston" contract for a match against Andrade "Cien" Almas. Almas attacks McIntyre on the stage and leaves him laying, then signs the contract



* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY retain their titles over The Authors of Pain but AOP won by disqualification when The Undisputed Era interfered. Roderick Strong put the Undisputed arm band on but turned on Adam Cole instead. Strong got beat down but AOP recovered and made the save. NXT General Manager William Regal announced a two-ring War Games match for Takeover. It will be The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe



* Heavy Machinery defeated two enhancement talents



* Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay. Good work by both, Sane looked great



November 8th Episode:



* The Velveteen Dream quickly defeated Cezar Bononi. Dream sent a warning to Aleister Black for their match at the "Takeover: Houston" event



* The Street Profits defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss. It seemed like the babyface reactions for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are picking up



* Lars Sullivan destroyed Raul Mendoza. After the match, Lars went for Mendoza but Kassius Ohno ran out for the save and they faced off



* Ember Moon defeated Mercedes Martinez. Ember worked more aggressive than usual, winning with the Eclipse. After the match, Takeover Fatal 4 Way participants Ember, Kairi Sane, peyton Royce and Nikki Cross all have a staredown



* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre is out with a promo on his match against Andrade "Cien" Almas at the "Takeover: War Games" event. Almas and Zelina Vega come out to confront Drew. The segment ends with Almas beating Drew down after Vega provided the distraction



* Roderick Strong defeated Adam Cole by disqualification due to interference from Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. The Authors of Pain made the save for Strong and then SAnitY hit the ring from the crowd as a big brawl broke out between the War Games competitors. The brawl ends when Strong superplexes Cole from the top to everyone else on the floor



