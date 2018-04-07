|
The following matches were taped tonight in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center to air on Wednesday's WWE NXT TV episode. Thanks to Tara for sending these spoilers:
|
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from 4/7/18 In New Orleans
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 8:09:30 PM
* Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans. Sane came out to a strong pop while Evans had strong heat. Lacey did get some offense in but Kairi got the win with the Insane Elbow
* Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli ended when Hanson and Rowe hit the ring and took them all out. A graphic on the big screen indicated that they are now being called War Raiders, not War Machine
