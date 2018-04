SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from 4/7/18 In New Orleans

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

The following matches were taped tonight in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center to air on Wednesday's WWE NXT TV episode. Thanks to Tara for sending these spoilers:* Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans. Sane came out to a strong pop while Evans had strong heat. Lacey did get some offense in but Kairi got the win with the Insane Elbow* Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli ended when Hanson and Rowe hit the ring and took them all out. A graphic on the big screen indicated that they are now being called War Raiders, not War MachineFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here