Major Royal Rumble Rumor Killer, Spoiler on Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Must See New Trish Stratus Photos, Lana Caught By Paparazzi, WWE Legend Returning at WrestleMania?, More

WWE NXT taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on Wednesday's WWE Network episode:* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans. Cross attacked after the match but Evans fought back and they traded shots* TM-61 defeated The Ealy Brothers* Roderick Strong defeated Tyler Bate to become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne