Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:
*LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for December
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 6:35:52 PM
There will be 4 qualifying matches to advance to a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas tonight. Other matches announced before the tapings are Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match, Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne plus Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY.
* It's announced that Drew McIntyre cannot compete for the title at "Takeover: Philly" and that there will be 4 qualifying matches leading to a Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender. New NXT Champion Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega are out. Zelina demands we rise for our new champion. Everyone, including the announcer, stands. Andrade says he told us all he would be champion. Andrade makes fun of Drew being hurt and says he is gone for a long time. Andrade cuts a promo in Spanish to his next contender
* Killian Dain defeated Trent Seven to advance to the Fatal 4 Way #1 Contenders match. Trent tries to attack at the start, but Dain overpowers him. Dain hits the running crossbody for 2. Trent hits the rainmaker clothesline for 2. Killian hits the running senton and the middle rope splash for the win
* Sonya Deville defeated Ruby Riott in a No Holds Barred match. Sonya locks the ankle lock in on Ruby early, but Ruby gets to the ropes and necks Sonya on them to break the hold. Stiff strikes from Sonya. Back and forth strikes. Ruby hits a suicide dive on Sonya. Sonya catches Ruby in a gogoplata-like hold as she comes back into the ring and Ruby passes out in the hold, forcing the referee to call for the bell
