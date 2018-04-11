





WWE, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV TAPINGS AIRING IN APRIL & MAY, TAPED 4/11/18

By

Apr 11, 2018 - 7:04:24 PM



By Marc Middleton Apr 11, 2018 - 7:04:24 PM



April 18th Episode:



* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are out to a big pop. Gargano is happy to finally have his life back after the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. He thanks Candice for sticking with him through the past few months and says tonight they will take care of some unfinished business. Candice vs. Zelina Vega is announced for tonight. Gargano promises to become the next #1 contender to the NXT Title



* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner. Ricochet hit an impressive 630 for the pin and cut a quick babyface promo after the match



* The War Raiders defeated The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). The former War Machine are still using their Hanson & Rowe names



* Lars Sullivan defeated Killian Dain in a brutal No DQ match. The two big men went at it here. Lars hit the Freak Accident on top of several steel chairs for the pin



* Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega. After the match, Gargano issues a challenge to NXT Champion Aleister Black. Black comes out and accepts the match for next week



April 25th Episode:



* The Undisputed Era is out - NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, the injured Bobby Fish. Strong is officially announced as Tag Team Champion. They brag on Takeover weekend and Strong takes shots at WWE UK Pete Dunne



* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Oney Lorcan with interference from Strong & O'Reilly. Danny Burch runs out to make the save but they beat him down



* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss when Tino walked out on Riddick. After the match, Heavy Machinery issued a challenge to The War Raiders



* Kairi Sane defeated Australian indie wrestler Shazza McKenzie from Shine. After the match, Lacey Evans comes to the ring and apologizes to Kairi for comments after their TV match in New Orleans. Lacey offers a handshake but turns and drops Kairi with the mic



* TM61 defeated The Street Profits with feet on the bottom rope



* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong by DQ in a non-title match. The Undisputed Era interfered but Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made the save



May 2nd Episode:



* Kona Reeves defeated indie wrestler Patrick Scott



* Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae



* Ricochet comes to the ring to a pop and cuts a promo on the NXT Title. The Velveteen Dream interrupts and they have words for several minutes with Dream saying Ricochet just isn't good enough



* Ethan Carter III defeated Raul Mendoza



* Dakota Kai defeated Vanessa Borne. After the match, new NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler hits the ring and intimidates Kai into the corner and beats Borne down



* Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black never happens as Tommaso Ciampa attacks Gargano during his entrance and beats him up. Ciampa destroyed Gargano and left. Medics tended to Gargano and stretchered him out to an ambulance



May 9th Episode:



* The War Raiders defeated Heavy Machinery



* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno. Ciampa attacked Ohno after the match



Note: A few of the matches for 4/25, 5/2 and 5/9 are out of order but listed based on how our correspondent believes they will air.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight's TV tapings at Full Sail University:* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are out to a big pop. Gargano is happy to finally have his life back after the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. He thanks Candice for sticking with him through the past few months and says tonight they will take care of some unfinished business. Candice vs. Zelina Vega is announced for tonight. Gargano promises to become the next #1 contender to the NXT Title* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner. Ricochet hit an impressive 630 for the pin and cut a quick babyface promo after the match* The War Raiders defeated The Metro Brothers (Chris & JC). The former War Machine are still using their Hanson & Rowe names* Lars Sullivan defeated Killian Dain in a brutal No DQ match. The two big men went at it here. Lars hit the Freak Accident on top of several steel chairs for the pin* Candice LeRae defeated Zelina Vega. After the match, Gargano issues a challenge to NXT Champion Aleister Black. Black comes out and accepts the match for next week* The Undisputed Era is out - NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly, the injured Bobby Fish. Strong is officially announced as Tag Team Champion. They brag on Takeover weekend and Strong takes shots at WWE UK Pete Dunne* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Oney Lorcan with interference from Strong & O'Reilly. Danny Burch runs out to make the save but they beat him down* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss when Tino walked out on Riddick. After the match, Heavy Machinery issued a challenge to The War Raiders* Kairi Sane defeated Australian indie wrestler Shazza McKenzie from Shine. After the match, Lacey Evans comes to the ring and apologizes to Kairi for comments after their TV match in New Orleans. Lacey offers a handshake but turns and drops Kairi with the mic* TM61 defeated The Street Profits with feet on the bottom rope* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong by DQ in a non-title match. The Undisputed Era interfered but Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made the save* Kona Reeves defeated indie wrestler Patrick Scott* Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae* Ricochet comes to the ring to a pop and cuts a promo on the NXT Title. The Velveteen Dream interrupts and they have words for several minutes with Dream saying Ricochet just isn't good enough* Ethan Carter III defeated Raul Mendoza* Dakota Kai defeated Vanessa Borne. After the match, new NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler hits the ring and intimidates Kai into the corner and beats Borne down* Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black never happens as Tommaso Ciampa attacks Gargano during his entrance and beats him up. Ciampa destroyed Gargano and left. Medics tended to Gargano and stretchered him out to an ambulance* The War Raiders defeated Heavy Machinery* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kassius Ohno. Ciampa attacked Ohno after the matchNote: A few of the matches for 4/25, 5/2 and 5/9 are out of order but listed based on how our correspondent believes they will air.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here