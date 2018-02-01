





*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for February, Taped 2/1/18

Feb 1, 2018 - 6:47:06 PM



By Marc Middleton Feb 1, 2018 - 6:47:06 PM



* Title matches announced for tonight are Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and SAnitY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era



February 7th Episode:



* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era out for their title defense. SAnitY jumps the barricades and attacks during their entrance. After a pull apart brawl, NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and says this all ends tonight and announces SAnitY vs Undisputed Era in a six-man tornado tag match for the main event



* Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. Huge "Tino Sucks" chants throughout the match. Otis does The Worm. Tucker wipes out Riddick with a dive to the outside then jumps back in to hit the Compactor on Tino for the pin. After the match, Riddick walks away from Tino as he asks for help getting up



* Johnny Gargano comes out for a promo. He says it's been a hell of a month. He says he say himself standing here as champion, and that didn't happen, and it sucks. He says getting the reaction he just got means he earned more than a title, and title or no title, he is who he said he is: Johnny freaking Wrestling. Says he'll never forget Takeover but he'll also never forget a crutch shot to the back. Says he's bit his tongue since Chicago but he's coming for Ciampa, man to man, face to face. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas interrupts. Zelina Vega says he didn't earn anything and shouldn't be out here, and Andrade shouldn't be listening to Johnny whine. She says Andrade has beaten him again and again and he is just Johnny Loser. Johnny says his second favorite part of Takeover was when his wife jumped the rail and kicked her ass. Zelina steps to him, and Candice LeRae comes out and attacks Zelina. Zelina says she's sick of this and ask what's it going to take to get rid of them. Johnny says one more shot at the NXT Title. Zelina says he's on, but if he loses, he leaves NXT forever. Johnny says he'll take that bet and Zelina & Andrade leave laughing



* Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent. This was a quick squash, no hair whip



* SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) in a six-man Tornado Tag Team match. This was a crazy brawl all over the ringside area. Too much to follow. Young introduces chairs, tables, and a kendo stick. Young, Wolfe, Cole, and O'Reilly brawl to the back, leaving Dain and Fish in the ring. Fish hits a moonsault for 2. Everyone back at ringside now. Dain throws Fish off the stage onto everyone else. Wolfe with a powerbomb on Cole but Fish breaks it up at 2. Great sequence of everyone trading moves to break up pin attempts. Dain kicks Cole off the apron and goes to cannonball him through a table, but Cole rolls out of the way. Wolfe is alone in the ring with all of Undisputed Era. Wolfe fights back but gets hit with Total Elimination. EY breaks it up with a kendo stick, but eats a superkick. Cole with the knee brain buster for a nearfall. Fans do "this is awesome" chants. Dain recovers and fights off all three of UE. Dain hits the Ulster Plantation on Fish for the win



February 14th Episode:



* TM-61 defeated John Skyler & an unnamed competitor. This was a quick showcase for TM61 (not The Mighty). TM wins with Thunder Valley



* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Roderick to retain the title. Good chain wrestling to start. They fight to ringside. Roddy avoids a stomp on his hands on the stairs and drops Pete across the stairs with a backbreaker. Pete knocks Roddy to the outside and jumps on his arm when he grabbed the ropes. Roddy with a gutbuster on the apron. Roddy rolls him in for a 2 count. Pete with an enziguri, but Roddy with elbows. Pete into an armbar and snaps Roddy's arm back. Roddy pulls Pete off the top rope but he can't hold him for a backbreaker because of the arm damage. Pete with a powerbomb for 2. Pete off the top, but Roddy hits a dropkick in the air for a nearfall. Roddy finally connects with the backbreaker for 2. Pete with a forearm after reversing the Olympic Slam. Roddy lifts Pete out of an armbar attempt and slingshots him on the top rope. Roddy with the Olympic Slam off the top rope for a nearfall. Roddy gets out of the Bitter End and locks in the Stronghold, but Pete attacks the arm to get out. Pete hits Bitter End for the win. Great match



* Aleister Black comes out for a promo. Aleister says he has a devil on his back driving him, and that devil is the NXT Title. Killian Dain interrupts. Dain says the devil isn't on his back, Killian is, and he won't stop until he is NXT Champion and that if Aleister has a problem with that, his path will be stopped by chaos. Aleister says Killian crossed him, so he must now fade to black



* Shayna Baszler defeated NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon via disqualification. Ember attacks at the bell. Ground and pound to start. Shayna rolls outside and Ember hits a suicide dive that crushes Shayna into the announce table. Shayna recovers and goes after Ember's bad arm. Crowd is very anti-Shayna. Shayna throws Ember into the post shoulder first. Shayna traps Ember's arm in the guardrail and stomps it. Shayna goes to put the arm in the ring steps, but Kairi Sane comes down for the save. Kairi attacks Shayna for the DQ and runs her off, then helps Ember



February 21st Episode:



* The Velveteen Dream defeated No Way Jose. Jose dominates most of the match as Dream takes some hard bumps (such as flying over the top rope and landing on his face). Jose goes for the Pop-Up Punch but Dream hits a dropkick, the rolling DVD, and the Purple Rainmaker for the win. After the match, Velveteen declares himself the winner of the Male Competitor, Overall Competitor, and Match of the Year awards. He says nobody cares about Aleister, Asuka, or Tyler Bate, everyone is talking about Dream and if you can't see that, he doesn't have time for you



* Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne. Vanessa gets some offense at the start and a series of 2 counts, but Nikki eventually takes control and hits the swinging fisherman's neckbreaker for the win



* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) defeated two unnamed enhancement talents. This was a total squash. They beat up one one of the jobbers the entire match after taking out his partner. They pick up the win when Cutler hits a top rope stomp while Murphy had the opponent in an inverted DDT position. After the match, they cut a promo saying they've been cast out and are what society has made them. They are bringing something nobody has seen, and it starts at the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic



* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae) to retain. This was another incredible match from these two. Gargano with a hot start. He goes for a suicide dive, but Zelina stops him. Candice gets in the ring and hits a suicide dive on Zelina. Gargano hits a cannonball off the apron to Andrade while Zelina & Candice fight to the back. Andrade takes control and goes after Johnny's arm. Johnny with a hurricanrana and hits the middle rope spear. Andrade lifts Johnny with one arm and hits a buckle bomb and the double knees to the face, but only gets 2. Johnny fights off the El Idolo but gets thrown into the post. Johnny hits a superkick on the apron and they trade punches. Johnny goes for the spear, but Andrade ducks it and locks on an armbar, and then the GargaNo Escape. Johnny reverses into a pin but Andrade kicks out. Andrade flips Johnny into the buckles with a brutal spot and hits the knees to the back of his head, but Johnny kicks out. Andrade sets up for the top rope El Idolo, but Johnny fights out. Johnny slides out of a double stomp on the tree of woe and tosses Andrade out of the ring, hits a tope into a DDT, and the springboard DDT, but only gets two. They trade shots, Johnny ducks a forearm and Andrade hits the referee. Gargano locks in the GargaNo Escape, but Tommaso Ciampa comes out of the crowd and hits Johnny with his crutch. Andrade hits El Idolo and the ref recovers to count the pin



After the match, Johnny gets a standing ovation. Candice joins him in the ring and they announce per the stipulations, Johnny must leave NXT. Johnny is met by NXT General Manager William Regal, who hugs him and raises his arm. Ciampa appears in the crowd across the way and laughs while waving goodbye. Johnny says we're not ending this on sad note, hits his music and goes into the crowd to thank the fans





