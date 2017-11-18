|
|
|
|
Join us tonight at 7:30pm EST for live WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" results right here on this page. Below is the current card for tonight:
|
Posted in:
WWE,
WWE
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: WARGAMES" 11/18
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 5:44:49 PM
WarGames
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)
NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: WARGAMES" 11/18
NXT Live Event Results From San Antonio, Texas (11/17/17)
WWE nXt Results- November 15, 2017 (Takeover: War Games is 2 days away!)
WWE SmackDown Results 11/14/17
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/13/17
WWE SmackDown Results 11/7/17
*SPOILERS* WWE SmackDown Tapings for Tonight 11/7/17
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/6/17
*SPOILERS* WWE RAW Tapings for Tonight 11/6/17
WWE nXt Results- November 1, 2017 (nXt Tag Titles On The Line!)