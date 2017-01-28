

WWE Posted in:

WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" Results 1/28/17

By

Jan 28, 2017 - 6:24:02 PM



By Marc Middleton Jan 28, 2017 - 6:24:02 PM



We get a promo for the NXT Year End Award for Breakout Star of the Year and it goes to Peyton Royce & Billie Kay. The two join the panel and are really happy about the win. They talk about going for the NXT Women's Title tonight and being champion together. Charly leads us to a promo for Match of the Year. The award goes to DIY vs. The Revival from Toronto. We go to The Revival and it's also revealed that they won the award for Tag Team of the Year. They cut promos on getting the titles back, saying they will be watching tonight's match and are officially back in the running for the titles.



Bobby Roode is backstage with a promo on tonight's main event. Roode says he's walking out of San Antonio with the title and it will be... Roode walks off. We go back to Kayla and some riled up fans. We get a promo for tonight's Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title. We come back to the panel and Ember Moon has joined them. Ember says she wants Asuka to win so she can be the one to take the title from her but she thinks someone else will win. We go backstage to Mike Rome and NXT Tag Team Champions DIY, asking about their Match of the Year award. They talk about winning an award voted on by fans and cut promos on retaining their titles tonight at Takeover. We go back to the panel and Charly sends us to a break.



Back from the break and we get a promo for the Female Competitor of the Year award. The winner is Asuka but Peyton and Billie come out to take her award. Charly sends us to a promo for the Male Competitor of the Year next. Nigel announces the winner as NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We go back to Kayla and a bunch of fans outside. She leads us to a promo for the Best Competitor of the Year. The winner is Nakamura. Graves leads us to a promo for tonight's main event. Graves predicts Roode will win while Nigel goes with Nakamura. They run down the card one more time and that's it for the pre-show.



- WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" opens up with a video package.



- We're live from the Freeman Coliseum with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Percy Watson as Tom welcomes us.



Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young



We go right to the ring and out comes Tye Dillinger to a pop. SAnitY is out next - Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Nikki Cross is not with them.



Young talks some trash as we get the bell. He tosses a SAnitY jacket at Dillinger's feet and offers him a spot. Dillinger throws the jacket at Young and decks him to start the match. Dillinger sends Young to the floor with a big clothesline. Young regroups with SAnitY. Dillinger goes to leave the ring but has second thoughts. Dillinger keeps control until Young tosses him to the floor. Wolfe and Dain go after him but he runs back in the ring. Dillinger fights Young into the corner with chops now. Young gets sent over the top rope to the floor.



Dillinger ends up mounting Young in the corner as fans count along. Young with a rake to the eye to send Dillinger to the floor. Young distracts the referee while Dain nails a big crossbody on the floor to Dillinger. Young brings Dillinger back in the ring and goes to the top for an elbow drop to the back of the head. Dillinger rolls to the floor for a breather. Young keeps control back in the ring now. Young chokes Dillinger in the corner and covers for a 2 count after the referee warns him.



Young with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Tye finally turns it around after dropkicking Young out of mid-air. More back and forth. Dillinger grabs Young by his beard and drops him with a headbutt. Dillinger looks for a comeback now. Dillinger with a chop. Dillinger sends Young to the apron. Young runs up to the top but Dillinger meets him and nails a superplex. Dillinger for a 2 count as SAnitY teases interference. Dillinger with kicks in the corner now. Dillinger exposes his own knee and readies for the Tye Breaker. Wolfe gets on the apron and Dillinger brings him into the ring. Wolfe takes a Breaker. Dain ends up coming in and the numbers game catches up with Tye. Dillinger counters a move and rolls Young up for 2. Dillinger nails a Tye Breaker on Young but Wolfe puts his foot on the bottom rope.



Dillinger leaps out onto Dain and Wolfe. Dillinger brings Young back into the ring and goes to the top. Dillinger nails a crossbody but Young rolls through for a close 2 count. Dillinger dropkicks Kain into Wolfe with a baseball slide. Young and Dillinger tangle with Young hitting a big neckbreaker for the win.



Winner: Eric Young



- After the match, Dain and Wolfe join Young in the ring as SAnitY celebrates. We go to replays.



- We come back from the break and see Samoa Joe sitting at ringside.



Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas



We go to the ring and out comes Andrade "Cien" Almas. Roderick Strong is out next.



They lock up and go at it. Almas with some showing off early on. Back and forth until they go to the corner. Almas drops Strong after he fights back. Almas stands on Strong. Almas charges for a dropkick but stops and yells in Strong's face before slapping him. They tangle on the ropes and apron. Almas with an arm submission on the ropes. Strong sells an arm injury as Almas goes back to work on him. Strong catches a running elbow and tries to slam Almas but it's countered. Almas kicks Strong in the head for a 2 count. Almas with an armbar in the middle of the ring now.



They trade several shots now. Strong makes a comeback and nails a gourdbuster. Strong with more offense until running into a shot in the corner. Almas goes to the ropes but Strong slams him into a backbreaker for another 2 count. Almas comes back with a German suplex for a 2 count. Strong fights out of a hold but gets rolled up. Almas turns that into a one-arm slam for another pin attempt. Almas shows frustration and smacks Strong around now.



They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Almas unloads with elbows. Strong fires right back. Alma kicks him into the corner. Almas goes for the double knees but Strong jumps up and nails a knee to the face of his own. More forearms from both in the middle of the ring. Strong with a big kick. Strong catches a kick from Almas. Almas counters a backbreaker. Almas gets Strong in a submission on the mat but Strong gets his foot on the bottom rope. Almas with elbows to the face now.



Almas goes up for a moonsault but Strong crotches him. Strong drops Almas' back over the top turnbuckle. Almas falls to the mat and Strong covers for a 2 count. Strong scoops Almas but he slides out. Strong blocks the hammerlock DDT. Almas counters and hip tosses Strong into the turnbuckles. Strong dodges the running knees but Almas floors him with a clothesline. Almas hits the knees in the corner this time. Strong counters the hammerlock DDT and hits a knee to the face. Strong slams Almas and hits the Sick Kick for the win.



Winner: Roderick Strong



- After the match, we go to replays and come back to Strong celebrating as Almas heads to the back.



- The announcers lead us to a "Remember The Rumble" promo with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.



- Bobby Roode is shown backstage thinking about the main event.



- We get a promo for tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match. WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes is at ringside for this one.



NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Authors of Pain vs. DIY



We go to the ring and out first come The Authors of Pain, led by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Rezar and Akam look on as NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are out next. We do not get formal ring introductions. The bell rings and Rezar goes after both opponents but Ciampa starts with him.



Ciampa takes control but Rezar turns it around. Rezar tries for a powerbomb or DDT but Ciampa blocks it. Rezar clubs him. Gargano makes his way in but Rezar counters and knocks him down. Fans chant "Johnny Wrestling" now. Gargano fights out of a powerbomb. Rezar runs into a boot. Akem with a cheap shot. Akem tags in. Both teams brawl in the middle of the ring for a second. The Authors of Pain take control but DIY come right back and send them to the floor. Gargano dives out onto Akem, runs back in the ring and nails another dive on Rezar. Ciampa takes out Akem for a pop. Ciampa stands on the apron as fans chant for DIY. Gargano brings Akem back in but has a slingshot DDT blocked. Gargano still kicks him in the head and blocks Rezar with a kick to the mouth. Akem knocks Gargano off the apron and he hits the barrier hard.



Akem carries Gargano back into the ring and slams him. Ellering looks on as Akem puts the boot to Gargano and keeps him in their corner. Fans rally for Gargano but The Authors double team him in the corner. Rezar works Gargano over and the referee checks on him. Akem comes back in for more stomps in the corner. The Authors keep control and hits a big double team move for a 2 count. Ciampa finally gets a hot tag. He comes off the top and nails Akem. Ciampa with a shot to Rezar as well. Ciampa unloads on Akem and nails Rezar as he does a run-in. Ciampa takes both opponents on and nails a German to Akem and then Rezar. Fans pop for Ciampa. Ciampa with the running knee for a 2 count.



Ciampa tries to bring Akem down with boots but he's having trouble. Akem tells him to bring it. Ciampa unloads with chops while Akem is still on his knees. Ciampa charges again but Akem turns him inside out for a close 2 count. Ciampa avoids a double team and sends Rezar to the floor. Gargano gets a tag and they double team Akem with a double spear for a close 2 count. Gargano unloads on Akem in the corner but gets shoved off. Gargano comes back swinging. Ciampa tags in for a double team but Akem floors Gargano on the apron. Akem goes after Ciampa and in comes Rezar for a double team neckbreaker - sitdown powerbomb but Ciampa kicks out just in time.



The Authors go for The Last Chapter but Gargano runs in and stops Rezar, sending him to the floor. Ciampa rolls Akem up for a 2 count. Ciampa gets the armbar on Akem. Rezar comes in to break it but Gargano puts him in a submission. Rezar powers up and slams Gargano on top of Ciampa's submission. Fans chant "holy shit" now. Both teams trade shots from their knees in the middle of the ring now. DIY unloads and go for a double team but The Authors catch them both, dropping them both with powerbombs. Rezar tags in with Ciampa as fans boo. They hit The Last Chapter for the win.



Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: The Authors of Pain



- After the match, Ellering celebrates with the new champions as we get replays.



- We come back from a break and the announcers are talking when Seth Rollins appears in the ring. He calls Triple H out and says he's not leaving the ring until he gets Triple H.



Triple H finally appears at the entrance-way as fans pop. Triple H motions for security to come out and walks to the back. Security hits the ring but Rollins fights them off. Fans boo as more come out and they manage to wrestle Rollins to the back.



- We get a promo for tonight's Fatal 4 Way.



Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title: Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce vs. Asuka



We go to the ring and our first comes Nikki Cross of SAnitY. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are out next together. NXT Women's Champion Asuka is out last to a pop.



Lots of back and forth to start. Billie and Peyton are sticking together. Asuka sends both of them back out of the ring to focus on Cross again. Cross catches her in a straitjacket neckbreaker. Asuka sends Cross to the floor and misses a kick from the apron. Cross sweeps her on the apron. Cross drops Asuka on the floor. Cross ends up taking everyone out on the floor with a dive. Billie and Peyton double team Cross now, throwing her into the barriers.



They fight to the announcers area. Cross goes on top of the announce table to jump off the platform but Billie trips her and she falls on her face. Royce comes over to them. They double team Cross and slam her off the announce table through another table. Billie and Peyton run back to the ring as Cross is laid out. They roll Asuka in the ring and double team her. They both pin her but Asuka still kicks out.



Referees are checking on Cross now. Asuka counters another double team and nails Billie. Peyton hits a big kick on Asuka. Peyton with a Widow's Peak for a close 2 count. Asuka finally comes back and takes them both out. Asuka covers Peyton for the pin.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, Asuka stands tall and remains undefeated with her title.



- Back from a break and we see WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at ringside.



- We see Roode and Nakamura walking backstage before going to a promo for tonight's main event.



NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode with a very glorious entrance. Roode is escorted to the ring by 8 women, 4 on each arm. The music stops but fans are still singing Roode's theme. Shinsuke Nakamura's music hits next and out comes the NXT Champion to a pop.



The two meet in the middle of the ring after formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Fans are still singing Roode's theme. They go to lock up and we get dueling chants. Nakamura strikes first with a kick to the leg. Some stalling and sizing up early on. They lock up and fans chant "this is glorious" now. They finally go at it but things are still slow to get going. Roode ducks a kick and taunts Nakamura but wastes too much time. Nakamura unloads and sends him to the corner. Nakamura sends Roode out to the floor and follows him. Nakamura brings it back in the ring but Roode counters a running attack in the corner. Roode places Nakamura on the top and ends up knocking him to the floor. Nakamura may have hit some of the steel steps on the way down. Roode follows and sends Nakamura shoulder-first into the steps. Roode launches Nakamura into the other set of steps now.



Roode brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count. Roode with rights now. Roode slows things down and works Nakamura around the ring now. Fans do dueling chants as Roode keeps Nakamura grounded. Nakamura tries to fight back but Roode stops him and drops big knees. Roode with a 2 count. Roode keeps control for a few minutes and shows off. Nakamura finally comes back with some offense while Roode is laid on the apron. Nakamura rolls him back in and follows. Nakamura blocks a right and drops Roode with strikes. Nakamura with several kicks now, each one dropping Roode. Nakamura with knees in the corner now.



Nakamura with more offense int he corner. Roode turns it around after Nakamura misses a high knee in the corner. Roode goes to the second rope but Nakamura moves on the way down. Roode blocks the inverted exploder suplex. Roode charges but Nakamura catches him with a knee. Nakamura places Roode face down on the top and runs with a knee to the gut. Nakamura with the exploder. Nakamura gets hyped up but Roode isn't getting up for the move. Nakamura is frustrated. He approaches for a stomp but Roode suckered him in. Roode rolls Nakamura up for 2. Roode counters and nails a Backstabber for another close 2 count.



More back and forth and counters. Roode nails a spinebuster but can't put Nakamura away. Roode takes Nakamura to the top for a superplex. Nakamura fights him and sends Roode tot he mat. Nakamura ends up hitting a kick to the heart, sending Roode into the corner. Roode blocks the Kinshasa with boots to the face. Roode covers for a pin but the referee sees his feet on the middle ropes. Roode argues with the referee now. Roode with strikes in the corner now.



Nakamura ends up coming out of the corner and taking Roode down again. Nakamura with knees and stomps to the head. Nakamura catches Roode in the armbar but Roode fights it. Nakamura turns it into a triangle. Roode powers up and tries to turn it into a powerbomb but Nakamura counters for a roll-up attempt. Nakamura barely hits the Kinshasa and Roode kicks out at 2. Nakamura goes to the second rope but the referee stops to check on Roode. Roode rolls to the apron. Roode turns around on the apron and here comes Nakamura with a knee to the heart. Nakamura falls to the floor clutching his knee. Roode is down beside him.



Nakamura brings it back in the ring and waits for Roode to get up. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa but falls and continues selling the leg injury. Roode is out but Nakamura can't get the pin. Nakamura screams in pain as the referee checks on him. A trainer comes into the ring and checks on Nakamura. Roode is recovering and getting to his feet. The trainer is at ringside with Nakamura now. Nakamura indicates to the referee that he wants to finish. Nakamura slowly tries to crawl back into the ring and finally makes it. Roode immediately attacks and nails the big DDT but Nakamura kicks out just in time.



Roode can't believe it. Roode applies a single-leg crab and works on the knee as he tightens the hold. Nakamura screams in pain but Roode stops him from getting the bottom rope. The hold is finally broken. Roode drops him on his head with the DDT and covers for the pin.



Winner and New NXT Champion: Bobby Roode



- After the match, Roode takes his title as we get replays. Takeover goes off the air with Roode making his glorious celebration with the NXT Title.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More - The WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show opens with Charly Caruso and Corey Graves. Graves announces that he's stepping away from NXT commentary due to other commitments in the WWE Universe. Graves gets emotional and introduces his replacement, who will debut one week from Wednesday - Nigel McGuinness. Nigel will now call NXT with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson. We see NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura arriving earlier today. Nigel, Charly and Graves hype the show before we go backstage to Kayla Braxton. She talks about tonight's card and plugs the official hashtag. We go back to the panel for a promo on tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match.We get a promo for the NXT Year End Award for Breakout Star of the Year and it goes to Peyton Royce & Billie Kay. The two join the panel and are really happy about the win. They talk about going for the NXT Women's Title tonight and being champion together. Charly leads us to a promo for Match of the Year. The award goes to DIY vs. The Revival from Toronto. We go to The Revival and it's also revealed that they won the award for Tag Team of the Year. They cut promos on getting the titles back, saying they will be watching tonight's match and are officially back in the running for the titles.Bobby Roode is backstage with a promo on tonight's main event. Roode says he's walking out of San Antonio with the title and it will be... Roode walks off. We go back to Kayla and some riled up fans. We get a promo for tonight's Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title. We come back to the panel and Ember Moon has joined them. Ember says she wants Asuka to win so she can be the one to take the title from her but she thinks someone else will win. We go backstage to Mike Rome and NXT Tag Team Champions DIY, asking about their Match of the Year award. They talk about winning an award voted on by fans and cut promos on retaining their titles tonight at Takeover. We go back to the panel and Charly sends us to a break.Back from the break and we get a promo for the Female Competitor of the Year award. The winner is Asuka but Peyton and Billie come out to take her award. Charly sends us to a promo for the Male Competitor of the Year next. Nigel announces the winner as NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We go back to Kayla and a bunch of fans outside. She leads us to a promo for the Best Competitor of the Year. The winner is Nakamura. Graves leads us to a promo for tonight's main event. Graves predicts Roode will win while Nigel goes with Nakamura. They run down the card one more time and that's it for the pre-show.- WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" opens up with a video package.- We're live from the Freeman Coliseum with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Percy Watson as Tom welcomes us.We go right to the ring and out comes Tye Dillinger to a pop. SAnitY is out next - Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Nikki Cross is not with them.Young talks some trash as we get the bell. He tosses a SAnitY jacket at Dillinger's feet and offers him a spot. Dillinger throws the jacket at Young and decks him to start the match. Dillinger sends Young to the floor with a big clothesline. Young regroups with SAnitY. Dillinger goes to leave the ring but has second thoughts. Dillinger keeps control until Young tosses him to the floor. Wolfe and Dain go after him but he runs back in the ring. Dillinger fights Young into the corner with chops now. Young gets sent over the top rope to the floor.Dillinger ends up mounting Young in the corner as fans count along. Young with a rake to the eye to send Dillinger to the floor. Young distracts the referee while Dain nails a big crossbody on the floor to Dillinger. Young brings Dillinger back in the ring and goes to the top for an elbow drop to the back of the head. Dillinger rolls to the floor for a breather. Young keeps control back in the ring now. Young chokes Dillinger in the corner and covers for a 2 count after the referee warns him.Young with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Tye finally turns it around after dropkicking Young out of mid-air. More back and forth. Dillinger grabs Young by his beard and drops him with a headbutt. Dillinger looks for a comeback now. Dillinger with a chop. Dillinger sends Young to the apron. Young runs up to the top but Dillinger meets him and nails a superplex. Dillinger for a 2 count as SAnitY teases interference. Dillinger with kicks in the corner now. Dillinger exposes his own knee and readies for the Tye Breaker. Wolfe gets on the apron and Dillinger brings him into the ring. Wolfe takes a Breaker. Dain ends up coming in and the numbers game catches up with Tye. Dillinger counters a move and rolls Young up for 2. Dillinger nails a Tye Breaker on Young but Wolfe puts his foot on the bottom rope.Dillinger leaps out onto Dain and Wolfe. Dillinger brings Young back into the ring and goes to the top. Dillinger nails a crossbody but Young rolls through for a close 2 count. Dillinger dropkicks Kain into Wolfe with a baseball slide. Young and Dillinger tangle with Young hitting a big neckbreaker for the win.- After the match, Dain and Wolfe join Young in the ring as SAnitY celebrates. We go to replays.- We come back from the break and see Samoa Joe sitting at ringside.We go to the ring and out comes Andrade "Cien" Almas. Roderick Strong is out next.They lock up and go at it. Almas with some showing off early on. Back and forth until they go to the corner. Almas drops Strong after he fights back. Almas stands on Strong. Almas charges for a dropkick but stops and yells in Strong's face before slapping him. They tangle on the ropes and apron. Almas with an arm submission on the ropes. Strong sells an arm injury as Almas goes back to work on him. Strong catches a running elbow and tries to slam Almas but it's countered. Almas kicks Strong in the head for a 2 count. Almas with an armbar in the middle of the ring now.They trade several shots now. Strong makes a comeback and nails a gourdbuster. Strong with more offense until running into a shot in the corner. Almas goes to the ropes but Strong slams him into a backbreaker for another 2 count. Almas comes back with a German suplex for a 2 count. Strong fights out of a hold but gets rolled up. Almas turns that into a one-arm slam for another pin attempt. Almas shows frustration and smacks Strong around now.They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Almas unloads with elbows. Strong fires right back. Alma kicks him into the corner. Almas goes for the double knees but Strong jumps up and nails a knee to the face of his own. More forearms from both in the middle of the ring. Strong with a big kick. Strong catches a kick from Almas. Almas counters a backbreaker. Almas gets Strong in a submission on the mat but Strong gets his foot on the bottom rope. Almas with elbows to the face now.Almas goes up for a moonsault but Strong crotches him. Strong drops Almas' back over the top turnbuckle. Almas falls to the mat and Strong covers for a 2 count. Strong scoops Almas but he slides out. Strong blocks the hammerlock DDT. Almas counters and hip tosses Strong into the turnbuckles. Strong dodges the running knees but Almas floors him with a clothesline. Almas hits the knees in the corner this time. Strong counters the hammerlock DDT and hits a knee to the face. Strong slams Almas and hits the Sick Kick for the win.- After the match, we go to replays and come back to Strong celebrating as Almas heads to the back.- The announcers lead us to a "Remember The Rumble" promo with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.- Bobby Roode is shown backstage thinking about the main event.- We get a promo for tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match. WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes is at ringside for this one.We go to the ring and out first come The Authors of Pain, led by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Rezar and Akam look on as NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are out next. We do not get formal ring introductions. The bell rings and Rezar goes after both opponents but Ciampa starts with him.Ciampa takes control but Rezar turns it around. Rezar tries for a powerbomb or DDT but Ciampa blocks it. Rezar clubs him. Gargano makes his way in but Rezar counters and knocks him down. Fans chant "Johnny Wrestling" now. Gargano fights out of a powerbomb. Rezar runs into a boot. Akem with a cheap shot. Akem tags in. Both teams brawl in the middle of the ring for a second. The Authors of Pain take control but DIY come right back and send them to the floor. Gargano dives out onto Akem, runs back in the ring and nails another dive on Rezar. Ciampa takes out Akem for a pop. Ciampa stands on the apron as fans chant for DIY. Gargano brings Akem back in but has a slingshot DDT blocked. Gargano still kicks him in the head and blocks Rezar with a kick to the mouth. Akem knocks Gargano off the apron and he hits the barrier hard.Akem carries Gargano back into the ring and slams him. Ellering looks on as Akem puts the boot to Gargano and keeps him in their corner. Fans rally for Gargano but The Authors double team him in the corner. Rezar works Gargano over and the referee checks on him. Akem comes back in for more stomps in the corner. The Authors keep control and hits a big double team move for a 2 count. Ciampa finally gets a hot tag. He comes off the top and nails Akem. Ciampa with a shot to Rezar as well. Ciampa unloads on Akem and nails Rezar as he does a run-in. Ciampa takes both opponents on and nails a German to Akem and then Rezar. Fans pop for Ciampa. Ciampa with the running knee for a 2 count.Ciampa tries to bring Akem down with boots but he's having trouble. Akem tells him to bring it. Ciampa unloads with chops while Akem is still on his knees. Ciampa charges again but Akem turns him inside out for a close 2 count. Ciampa avoids a double team and sends Rezar to the floor. Gargano gets a tag and they double team Akem with a double spear for a close 2 count. Gargano unloads on Akem in the corner but gets shoved off. Gargano comes back swinging. Ciampa tags in for a double team but Akem floors Gargano on the apron. Akem goes after Ciampa and in comes Rezar for a double team neckbreaker - sitdown powerbomb but Ciampa kicks out just in time.The Authors go for The Last Chapter but Gargano runs in and stops Rezar, sending him to the floor. Ciampa rolls Akem up for a 2 count. Ciampa gets the armbar on Akem. Rezar comes in to break it but Gargano puts him in a submission. Rezar powers up and slams Gargano on top of Ciampa's submission. Fans chant "holy shit" now. Both teams trade shots from their knees in the middle of the ring now. DIY unloads and go for a double team but The Authors catch them both, dropping them both with powerbombs. Rezar tags in with Ciampa as fans boo. They hit The Last Chapter for the win.- After the match, Ellering celebrates with the new champions as we get replays.- We come back from a break and the announcers are talking when Seth Rollins appears in the ring. He calls Triple H out and says he's not leaving the ring until he gets Triple H.Triple H finally appears at the entrance-way as fans pop. Triple H motions for security to come out and walks to the back. Security hits the ring but Rollins fights them off. Fans boo as more come out and they manage to wrestle Rollins to the back.- We get a promo for tonight's Fatal 4 Way.We go to the ring and our first comes Nikki Cross of SAnitY. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are out next together. NXT Women's Champion Asuka is out last to a pop.Lots of back and forth to start. Billie and Peyton are sticking together. Asuka sends both of them back out of the ring to focus on Cross again. Cross catches her in a straitjacket neckbreaker. Asuka sends Cross to the floor and misses a kick from the apron. Cross sweeps her on the apron. Cross drops Asuka on the floor. Cross ends up taking everyone out on the floor with a dive. Billie and Peyton double team Cross now, throwing her into the barriers.They fight to the announcers area. Cross goes on top of the announce table to jump off the platform but Billie trips her and she falls on her face. Royce comes over to them. They double team Cross and slam her off the announce table through another table. Billie and Peyton run back to the ring as Cross is laid out. They roll Asuka in the ring and double team her. They both pin her but Asuka still kicks out.Referees are checking on Cross now. Asuka counters another double team and nails Billie. Peyton hits a big kick on Asuka. Peyton with a Widow's Peak for a close 2 count. Asuka finally comes back and takes them both out. Asuka covers Peyton for the pin.- After the match, Asuka stands tall and remains undefeated with her title.- Back from a break and we see WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at ringside.- We see Roode and Nakamura walking backstage before going to a promo for tonight's main event.We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Roode with a very glorious entrance. Roode is escorted to the ring by 8 women, 4 on each arm. The music stops but fans are still singing Roode's theme. Shinsuke Nakamura's music hits next and out comes the NXT Champion to a pop.The two meet in the middle of the ring after formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. Fans are still singing Roode's theme. They go to lock up and we get dueling chants. Nakamura strikes first with a kick to the leg. Some stalling and sizing up early on. They lock up and fans chant "this is glorious" now. They finally go at it but things are still slow to get going. Roode ducks a kick and taunts Nakamura but wastes too much time. Nakamura unloads and sends him to the corner. Nakamura sends Roode out to the floor and follows him. Nakamura brings it back in the ring but Roode counters a running attack in the corner. Roode places Nakamura on the top and ends up knocking him to the floor. Nakamura may have hit some of the steel steps on the way down. Roode follows and sends Nakamura shoulder-first into the steps. Roode launches Nakamura into the other set of steps now.Roode brings it back in the ring and covers for a 2 count. Roode with rights now. Roode slows things down and works Nakamura around the ring now. Fans do dueling chants as Roode keeps Nakamura grounded. Nakamura tries to fight back but Roode stops him and drops big knees. Roode with a 2 count. Roode keeps control for a few minutes and shows off. Nakamura finally comes back with some offense while Roode is laid on the apron. Nakamura rolls him back in and follows. Nakamura blocks a right and drops Roode with strikes. Nakamura with several kicks now, each one dropping Roode. Nakamura with knees in the corner now.Nakamura with more offense int he corner. Roode turns it around after Nakamura misses a high knee in the corner. Roode goes to the second rope but Nakamura moves on the way down. Roode blocks the inverted exploder suplex. Roode charges but Nakamura catches him with a knee. Nakamura places Roode face down on the top and runs with a knee to the gut. Nakamura with the exploder. Nakamura gets hyped up but Roode isn't getting up for the move. Nakamura is frustrated. He approaches for a stomp but Roode suckered him in. Roode rolls Nakamura up for 2. Roode counters and nails a Backstabber for another close 2 count.More back and forth and counters. Roode nails a spinebuster but can't put Nakamura away. Roode takes Nakamura to the top for a superplex. Nakamura fights him and sends Roode tot he mat. Nakamura ends up hitting a kick to the heart, sending Roode into the corner. Roode blocks the Kinshasa with boots to the face. Roode covers for a pin but the referee sees his feet on the middle ropes. Roode argues with the referee now. Roode with strikes in the corner now.Nakamura ends up coming out of the corner and taking Roode down again. Nakamura with knees and stomps to the head. Nakamura catches Roode in the armbar but Roode fights it. Nakamura turns it into a triangle. Roode powers up and tries to turn it into a powerbomb but Nakamura counters for a roll-up attempt. Nakamura barely hits the Kinshasa and Roode kicks out at 2. Nakamura goes to the second rope but the referee stops to check on Roode. Roode rolls to the apron. Roode turns around on the apron and here comes Nakamura with a knee to the heart. Nakamura falls to the floor clutching his knee. Roode is down beside him.Nakamura brings it back in the ring and waits for Roode to get up. Nakamura nails the Kinshasa but falls and continues selling the leg injury. Roode is out but Nakamura can't get the pin. Nakamura screams in pain as the referee checks on him. A trainer comes into the ring and checks on Nakamura. Roode is recovering and getting to his feet. The trainer is at ringside with Nakamura now. Nakamura indicates to the referee that he wants to finish. Nakamura slowly tries to crawl back into the ring and finally makes it. Roode immediately attacks and nails the big DDT but Nakamura kicks out just in time.Roode can't believe it. Roode applies a single-leg crab and works on the knee as he tightens the hold. Nakamura screams in pain but Roode stops him from getting the bottom rope. The hold is finally broken. Roode drops him on his head with the DDT and covers for the pin.- After the match, Roode takes his title as we get replays. Takeover goes off the air with Roode making his glorious celebration with the NXT Title.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here