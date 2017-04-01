

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: ORLANDO" 4/1

Apr 1, 2017



By Marc Middleton Apr 1, 2017



- We get hype for tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match and plugs for the WWE Network before going to a break. We come back to a promo for Aleister Black's debut vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. Charly gives praise to the former Tommy End. Sam mentions knowing Black as Tommy End. Nigel talks about meeting Black back in 2005. Nigel knows he's a very dangerous man. We get a promo for tonight's NXT Women's Title match. We come back to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on the panel. They crack jokes on Charly and talk about how they want Ember's Eclipse banned. More antics from Billie and Peyton before they start in on Asuka. We get another break and come back to the final discussion for tonight's show. They also plug the WrestleMania 33 card and the WWE Network. Charly leads us to a video package for tonight's main event and that's it for the pre-show.



- WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" opens up from the Amway Center with Triple H in the ring under a spotlight. He says tonight is our night. Tonight we make history, determine our fate and show the world why we are NXT. And tonight, we are home. We cut to an opening video package.



- We're live with Tom Phillips, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. They hype tonight's show and we go right to the ring.



SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, Ruby Riot and Kassius Ohno



SAnitY is out first with Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. The announcers talk about how No Way Jose has not been cleared due to the Axxess attack from SAnitY. Tye Dillinger is out first for his team. Ruby Riot is out next. They wait before heading to the ring. The music hits and out comes their partner, found at the last minute - Kassius Ohno.



The babyfaces hit the ring and both teams brawl. Ohno sends Dain out. Things calm down and we get the bell as Cross and Ruby go at it to start. Nikki unloads but Ruby turns it around. Wolfe tags in. Ruby looks at him and tags in Ohno. Wolfe dances around until Ohno floors Wolfe with an elbow. Ohno goes at it with Wolfe and drops him with a 2 count. Ohno works Wolfe's arm and goes for another pin attempt. Wolfe turns it around after a distraction. Young tags in and they double team Ohno. Wolfe ends up coming back in but he misses an elbow. Strong tags in and unloads on Wolfe. Strong knocks Young off the apron and goes back to work on Wolfe. Dain also gets knocked off. Strong slams Wolfe and then Young with a backbreaker. Strong keeps control of Young and Wolfe. Dain also eats a knee. The numbers catch up as Wolfe turns Strong inside out.



Dain is in next. He keeps control of Strong before EY tags back in. Young comes off the second rope and covers for a 2 count. Wolfe tags back in for a bit of double teaming. SAnitY keeps control until Tye comes in and decks EY. Fans chant for Tye. EY goes back to work on Strong and then knocks Tye off the apron. Strong tries to fight back but Young cuts him off. Young knocks Ohno off the apron next. Strong looks to make a comeback with forearms but EY drives him back into the corner.



Dillinger finally gets the hot tag and unloads on SAnitY. Tye clears the ring and drops Wolfe with a big DDT as fans pop. Ruby comes in and stops Nikki from nailing Dillinger. Tye goes to the top for a crossbody on Wolfe, then a dive to the floor on EY. Dain comes from behind and nails Tye as the crowd boos. Strong nails them but Wolfe clubs him from behind. Ohno runs the ropes but lands on his feet as Wolfe moves. Ohno drops Wolfe on the floor. Dain floors Ohno on the floor. Ruby runs the ropes for a dive but Nikki stops her. Ruby takes Nikki down and unloads on her. They tumble to the floor together. Tye and EY re-enter the ring. Tye mounts EY in the corner as fans count to 10 with him. Tye drops EY again and superkicks Dain for a 2 count. Ohno takes Wolfe out and hits him with the big elbow. Young immediately takes Ohno out. EY goes for a finisher on Dillinger but Strong hits a Sick Kick. Strong faces off with Dain now. Fans chant for Strong. Nikki jumps on Strong's back. Ruby jumps on Dain's back. Nikki pulls Ruby off Dain but Ruby sends Nikki to the floor. EY takes out Strong on the floor. Nikki dropkicks Ruby on the floor. Dain turns around to Tye scooping him but Wolfe makes the save, stopping the Tye Breaker. Dain scoops Tye and plants him in the middle of the ring for the pin.



Winners: SAnitY



- After the match, SAnitY stands tall in the ring as the babyfaces recover on the floor. We go to replays. SAnitY poses together as we go to a break.



