





WWE, WWE Posted in:

*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS" EVENT

By

Apr 7, 2018 - 6:53:26 PM



By Marc Middleton Apr 7, 2018 - 6:53:26 PM



The panel discusses Baszler vs. Moon as we see the champion and the challenger arriving to the arena earlier today. Sam predicts a title change but McAfee disagrees. Charly says we will be joined by Drew McIntyre on the panel soon. We go to a break. Back from the break and we get a video preview for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match. Adam Cole joins us from backstage and he's holding one of the NXT Tag Team Title belts. Cole confirms he's pulling double duty tonight and says it's a travesty. McAfee and Cole continue their beef and McAfee reveals that the Ladder Match will open the show. Cole rants more about how everyone is out to screw The Undisputed Era but says they will always come out on top. Charly leads us to a video for the Triple Threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.



Cathy Kelley is backstage with Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Strong talks about how he will finally become a champion in NXT tonight. He talks about looking for a partner he could trust and finding that in Dunne. Dunne comments on doing whatever it takes to get the job done against The Undisputed Era tonight. Cathy asks if they're worried about The Authors of Pain. Strong knows they will bring the fight but it'll get brought right back. The panel believes The Authors have a good chance at winning tonight. Charly sends us to another break. We come back and Charly plugs the WWE Network, then re-introduces the other two on the panel. Charly sends us to a video preview for tonight's Unsanctioned Match. We see video from earlier today of Triple H backstage with Gargano and referee Drake Younger, signing a "Hold Harmless Agreement" contract for the match that will rid WWE of any liability if he gets hurt. Gargano's wife Candice LeRae joins the panel and talks about the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. Candice says she will hope for the best but she's prepared for the worst. She wants her husband back in NXT so they can work together and she wants him in front of the crowd doing what he loves to do. Referee Younger joins us from backstage. He says the match is Unsanctioned and there are no rules but he will be there to count the pin or declare the submission. Drake also talks about his bad pin on Gargano from a while back but he's confident he will still be able to call things as he should tonight. Candice is getting emotional as Charly thanks her for being with us. Charly sends us to Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. They plug tonight's opener for the new NXT North American Title and the other matches scheduled for tonight. Mauro plugs the WWE Network and sends it back to Charly. She plugs WrestleMania 34 and sends us to another break.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More - The WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Kickoff pre-show opens up live from the Smoothie King Center. Charly introduces her panel, Sam Roberts and former NFL player Pat McAfee. The panel goes over tonight's matches and plugs the WWE Network. Charly sends us outside to Kayla Braxton and a bunch of wild fans. Kayla says the Smoothie King Center is sold out for tonight's show. Kayla asks about the NXT Title match and fans chant Aleister Black's name. She asks about the Unsanctioned Match and it's split. Kayla then asks about the NXT Women's Title match and fans go with Ember Moon to retain. We go to a video package for Shayna Baszler vs. Moon.The panel discusses Baszler vs. Moon as we see the champion and the challenger arriving to the arena earlier today. Sam predicts a title change but McAfee disagrees. Charly says we will be joined by Drew McIntyre on the panel soon. We go to a break. Back from the break and we get a video preview for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match. Adam Cole joins us from backstage and he's holding one of the NXT Tag Team Title belts. Cole confirms he's pulling double duty tonight and says it's a travesty. McAfee and Cole continue their beef and McAfee reveals that the Ladder Match will open the show. Cole rants more about how everyone is out to screw The Undisputed Era but says they will always come out on top. Charly leads us to a video for the Triple Threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy.Cathy Kelley is backstage with Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Strong talks about how he will finally become a champion in NXT tonight. He talks about looking for a partner he could trust and finding that in Dunne. Dunne comments on doing whatever it takes to get the job done against The Undisputed Era tonight. Cathy asks if they're worried about The Authors of Pain. Strong knows they will bring the fight but it'll get brought right back. The panel believes The Authors have a good chance at winning tonight. Charly sends us to another break. We come back and Charly plugs the WWE Network, then re-introduces the other two on the panel. Charly sends us to a video preview for tonight's Unsanctioned Match. We see video from earlier today of Triple H backstage with Gargano and referee Drake Younger, signing a "Hold Harmless Agreement" contract for the match that will rid WWE of any liability if he gets hurt. Gargano's wife Candice LeRae joins the panel and talks about the feud with Tommaso Ciampa. Candice says she will hope for the best but she's prepared for the worst. She wants her husband back in NXT so they can work together and she wants him in front of the crowd doing what he loves to do. Referee Younger joins us from backstage. He says the match is Unsanctioned and there are no rules but he will be there to count the pin or declare the submission. Drake also talks about his bad pin on Gargano from a while back but he's confident he will still be able to call things as he should tonight. Candice is getting emotional as Charly thanks her for being with us. Charly sends us to Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. They plug tonight's opener for the new NXT North American Title and the other matches scheduled for tonight. Mauro plugs the WWE Network and sends it back to Charly. She plugs WrestleMania 34 and sends us to another break.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here