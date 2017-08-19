

WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Results 8/19/17

Aug 19, 2017 - 7:01:58 PM



By Marc Middleton Aug 19, 2017 - 7:01:58 PM



- The panel discusses tonight's card next. Graves reveals that he will be calling the NXT Tag Team Title match, apparently because of tonight's NXT Homecoming theme. Graves predicts Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black will steal the show. Sam and Lita believe the NXT Women's Title match will steal the show. We go backstage to Renee Young, who is here for the Homecoming theme as well. Renee talks about being back on NXT and says she will have exclusive interviews tonight. She welcomes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer says this is his first NXT and he's here to enjoy the show, and is looking forward to the two singles title matches. Renee asks if Angle is here to scout talent and he says he's keeping that close to his chest. Angle also says he's looking forward to the Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam. Renee thanks Angle and sends it back to the panel. They talk about Angle and Charly sends us to a preview for tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match.



- We go back to the panel and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E has temporarily replaced Lita. He's also here for the NXT Homecoming happenings. Big E talks about NXT and downplays criticism on The New Day working the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show, saying they're going to start the show off right. Big E predicts The Authors of Pain will retain over SAnitY tonight. Back from a break and Graves thanks Phil Ade for his "No Fear" single being used as one of tonight's theme songs. Renee is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura now. We hear fans chanting his name in the arena. Regarding his big match at SummerSlam, Nakamura says he's staying calm but he's ready. He agrees with Drew McIntyre when he says this is "our NXT" but he doesn't like how NXT Champion Bobby Roode says this is his NXT. Neville joins the panel next but he's still in a bad mood about losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Neville says this is Christmas Eve for the King of Cruiserweights and we can expect him to do exactly what he's been doing at SummerSlam tomorrow - domination. Neville also talks about being in NXT and Sam asks about his former team with Graves. They ask him about Black vs. Itami and he says he's looking forward to the two kicking each other around. They also ask about Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and things get awkward when Neville stares at Graves as he talks about Gargano bouncing back from his tag team partner turning on him. The tension continues as Neville says you should never trust anyone. Graves quickly wraps up Neville's segment as Neville continues staring at him. We see Ember Moon arriving backstage with her family and fiance earlier today. Charly sends us to a break.



- Fans continue filing into the Barclays Center as Graves thanks Creeper for their "Poison Pens" single, another theme song for tonight. Charly sends us to a video package for tonight's NXT Women's Title match. Back to the panel and Lita is back out. Sasha Banks and Carmella have replaced Sam and Corey. Carmella shows off her Money In the Bank briefcase. Carmella predicts Ember Moon to defeat Asuka tonight. We go backstage to Renee after more discussion. She's with Becky Lynch and Bayley. They talk about being back at NXT and Bayley gives an update on her injury, noting that she hopes to be checked out again within a month and will have a better timeframe then. Becky believes Ember can take Asuka tonight. Bayley says she kind of wants to see Asuka keep her streak going tonight. We go to another break.



- Back from the break and Corey thanks Code Orange for their "Bleeding The Blur" single used for tonight's show. The band will be performing live tonight. Charly hypes the show as we see fans still filing into the arena. The panel hypes tonight's card, SummerSlam and the WWE Network once again. We go to a video package for tonight's main event. We come back and Baron Corbin has joined the panel. Corbin talks some about being in NXT before they talk about the main event. Charly wraps the pre-show.



- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event opens up with band Code Orange performing their "Bleeding In The Blur" single live in the Barclays Center on the stage. This was like a live music video package for the show.



- We're live as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness.



Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas



We go right to the ring and out comes Johnny Gargano to a pop. Andrade "Cien" Almas is out next with Zelina Vega.



Fans start chanting "Johnny Wrestling" before the bell. They go at it to start, trading holds and counters. Almas drops Gargano with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Gargano nails a hurricanrana. More back and forth. They trade pin attempts. Gargano keeps Almas grounded now. Fans chant for Gargano again. Almas breaks free with an elbow. Gargano with chops in corners as Vega yells from ringside. Almas counters Gargano in the corner and drops him with a backbreaker type of move. Almas keeps control and drops Gargano with another elbow. Almas with a low dropkick for a 2 count.



Almas keeps control now, working on the arm as he keeps Gargano grounded. Vega cheers on Almas as fans try to rally for Gargano. Gargano fights up and nails an arm drag. Almas charges but Gargano sends him face first into the turnbuckle. Almas turns it around with a kick but Gargano blocks a suplex with a knee to the head. They both go down after a double clothesline.



They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Gargano gets rocked but he responds by unloading. Gargano with a nice roundhouse kick to the head. Gargano ends up on the apron. Almas runs the ropes but Gargano hits a slingshot spear from the apron. Almas kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Gargano hits a big back kick, sending Almas to the floor. Gargano runs the ropes and nails the dive, sending Almas into the barrier. Vega isn't happy. Fans chant NXT now. Gargano brings it back into the ring and hits the big slingshot DDT for another close 2 count. Fans chant for Gargano again.



Gargano scoops Almas but Almas slides out. They trade counters again. Gargano goes for another slingshot spear from the apron but Almas catches him and hits a big tornado inverted DDT for a close 2 count. Vega and Almas can't believe it. Almas takes Gargano to the top and hits a big chop. Almas climbs up but Gargano fights back. Gargano goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Almas escapes and lands on his feet. Almas drops Gargano with a spinning elbow. Almas charges but Gargano hits an enziguri. Almas comes right back and sends Gargano into the turnbuckles with a big hip toss. More back and forth. Gargano gets Almas in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring.



Almas ends up breaking out. Almas with a big buckle bomb on Gargano. Almas goes on and covers for a close 2 count. The crowd goes wild now. Almas signals that he's ready to finish Gargano off. Fans chant for Gargano. Almas with a knee to the face and more shots to the arm. Gargano with a back kick and then a superkick. Gargano scoops Almas and launches him into the middle turnbuckle like a lawn dart. Gargano readies for the finish but Vega distracts him by throwing a DIY t-shirt at him. Almas takes advantage and hits a dropkick into the corner. Almas hits the big hammerlock DDT for the pin.



Winner: Andrade "Cien" Almas



- After the match, Almas and Vega celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to Vega and Almas on the ramp, all smiles as Gargano recovers in the middle of the ring.



- We see RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan watching the show in a skybox. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are annoying Bryan while it looks like Roderick Strong is sitting beside Angle. No Way Jose and a few others are hanging out nearby as well.



- Drew McIntyre is backstage warming up for the main event.



- The announcers lead us to a video package for tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match.



- Back to the arena and Mike Rome congratulates the crowd as Takeover is trending worldwide on Twitter. He introduces the guest commentator for the next match and out comes Corey Graves to a pop.



NXT Tag Team Title Match: SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain



We go to the ring and out comes SAnitY - Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain are out next with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Akam and Rezar are wearing new gear tonight.



Akam and Rezar hit the ring but Dain and Wolfe immediately attack them. The champs send Wolfe to the floor and double team Dain before sending him out. They stand tall for a second before they're brought out to the floor as the brawl continues. Young pulls a table from under the ring. The referee tries to calm things so he can ring the bell.



Akam brings Wolfe into the ring and the bell rings. Akam overpowers Wolfe and tags in Rezar for a double team. The Authors make quick tags and keep up the attack on Wolfe in their corner. Wolfe finally side-steps Akam and goes to tag Dain but Young jumps on the apron instead. Young takes Dain's place in the match and it's legal. Young works over Akam on the floor but Akam clotheslines him over the barrier. Wolfe comes from behind and stops Akam. Akam beats Wolfe down now. Young pulls Rezar into the crowd and they brawl while Akam is in the ring with Wolfe.



They all make it back into the ring and The Authors double team Young. Rezar covers for a 2 count. Young fights off both opponents but they double team him int he corner for a 2 count. Akam works over Young on the mat now. Rezar tags back in as Ellering cheers them on. Rezar keeps Young grounded in the middle of the ring now. Wolfe reaches for a tag but Rezar stops him and applies another submission.



Young lands on the apron and looks to make a comeback on Rezar but Rezar overpowers and lifts him high by his neck while the referee counts. Rezar drives Young into the mat. Rezar goes for an elbow drop but Young moves out of the way. Wolfe finally gets a tag and goes at it with both opponents. Wolfe launches Akam with a suplex. He tries for a German on Rezar but Rezar fights. Wolfe gets the German for a pop. Wolfe comes off the top with a clothesline to Rezar. Wolfe covers for the pin but Akam makes the save.



The Authors double team Wolfe but he keeps swinging. The Authors with a neckbreaker - powerbomb double team for another close 2 count. Wolfe ends up hitting a nice Frankensteiner. Akam gets sent to the floor. Young gets the tag and comes in to take Rezar down with a neckbreaker. Young gets riled up and fans pop. Young goes to the top but Rezar crotches him. Rezar climbs up for a superplex. Akam comes over for a double team but Nikki holds EY, which causes Akam to powerbomb Rear instead. This leads to EY getting a close 2 count thanks to ring location. The Authors end up on the floor for a breather. Young nails a big dive to take them both down. Wolfe leaps out next for another pop. Nikki gets into the ring and goes wild as fans cheer her. She looks to go for a dive but Ellering comes in and fans boo as the referee gets in between them. Ellering is being sent out of the ring while Nikki goes to the top. Akam catches her in mid-air and holds her. Dain charges and sends Nikki and Akam through the table that EY brought out earlier. The crowd goes wild.



A "this is awesome" chant starts next. Wolfe tags in and they double team Rezar out of the corner. Wolfe covers for the pin and the titles.



Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: SAnitY



- After the match, the crowd cheers as SAnitY takes the gold. Young and Wolfe raise the titles as we go to replays. We come back to Young and Wolfe celebrating. Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly suddenly appear and take out both teams to a huge pop. Fish and O'Reilly, who recently made their NXT TV debuts, destroy all 5 men and leave them laying.



- Back from a break and we see Neville, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kalisto in the crowd.



- NXT Champion Bobby Roode is backstage preparing for the main event.



- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is introduced as the guest commentator for this next match.



Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami



We go to the ring and out first comes Hideo Itami. Code Orange, with a new singer, performs as Aleister Black makes his special entrance next.



The bell rings and Black goes to work with kicks. Back and forth to start. They meet in the middle and have a shoving match. Black floors Itami with a kick. Black ends up taking a seat in the middle of the ring after Itami gets sent to the floor. Itami comes in but Black keeps control. Black with more strikes and a knee that drops Itami for a 2 count.



Itami ends up making a comeback with a knee. Itami mounts Black with strikes and yells out about respect. Itami drops Black with an elbow and covers for another weak pin attempt. Itami keeps Black grounded now. Itami keeps the offense going and mocks Black by taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Black comes back but Itami hits a DDT for a 2 count.



Black comes back with big offense for a few minutes but Itami drops him with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Itami has been focusing on the neck of Black. Itami with a fisherman's suplex for another close 2 count. Black finally floors Itami with a big kick. Itami seems to be knocked out. Black goes to the top but Itami cuts him off and climbs up for a superplex. Black sends Itami to the mat with an elbow to the neck. Itami gets back up and Black is knocked off into the turnbuckle Itami climbs back up and hits a big Falcon Arrow from the top. Black has been busted open. Itami with a close 2 count.



They end up trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Black nails a big knee but Itami responds with a Falcon Arrow for another close 2 count. Itami with a hesitation dropkick in the corner. Black avoids a GTS. Itami pushes him around and talks trash about respect. Fans boo Itami.



Black gets up out of nowhere and nails Black Mass for the pin.



Winner: Aleister Black



- After the bell, Black sits in the middle of the ring as his music plays. Mauro wonders how much longer it will be before Black earns a NXT Title shot. We go to replays. Black makes his exit as JR says goodbye to the announcers.



- Back from a break and we see Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch at ringside.



- We see NXT Women's Champion Asuka backstage warming up. Ember Moon is shown walking through the back.



- The announcers send us to a video package for the next match.



NXT Women's Title Match: Ember Moon vs. Asuka



We go to the ring and out first comes Ember Moon. Undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka is out next to a pop.



Rome does formal ring introductions before the match. Ember immediately drops Asuka and nails a dropkick for an early pin attempt. Ember with more offense, forcing Asuka to the floor. Ember goes for the baseball slide but Asuka moves. Asuka continues to try and regroup but Ember stays on her. Asuka with kicks now. Ember fights back and goes to the second turnbuckle, leaping to the floor with a cannonball. Asuka goes down hard.



Ember keeps control until Asuka pulls her face first into the steel steps. Ember keeps fighting but Asuka fights back. Asuka with a suplex onto the steel ramp. Ember clutches her injured shoulder. Asuka brings it back into the ring as the referee counts. Asuka unloads with kicks and works on the arm some more.



Asuka works Ember around the ring but Ember fights back. Asuka sweeps her. Asuka keeps Ember grounded and brings her up into a submission, turning that into another submission on the arm. Ember powers up with a teardrop suplex. Ember unloads with kicks, then drops Asuka with an enziguri but she can't get the pin. Asuka comes back and nails a German suplex into the turnbuckles. Asuka tries for the Asuka Lock but Ember struggles. Ember escapes with a back elbow. Ember goes for her own version of the Asuka Lock next. Asuka struggles and jumps on Ember's back with a hold applied. Ember falls back and slams Asuka to the mat. Asuka grabs her for a 2 count. Ember with a running lariat.



Asuka hits the running hip attack after more back and forth between the two. She ends up going for another hip attack but Ember blocks most of it. Asuka runs into a knee. Ember with a tornado suplex from the second turnbuckle. Asuka still kicks out at 2. Ember with more offense now. Asuka drops her into a kick. Asuka with several brutal kicks to the face now. Ember counters and drives Asuka to the mat for another 2 count. Ember ends up on top again but Asuka cuts her off. More back and forth in the corner. Ember with the big stomp for a 2 count. Ember ends up catching Asuka in The Eclipse out of nowhere for a very close 2 count. Both are down now as the crowd goes wild.



Ember goes to the top but Asuka puts the referee in front of her. The referee gets out of the way as Ember leaps for the cross-body. Asuka rolls through and covers for a 2 count. Asuka and the referee argue. Ember takes advantage and nails a big kick for a close 2 count. Ember can't believe it. Fans chant NXT now. Asuka goes for the arm-bar but Ember gets a quick pin attempt. Asuka drops Ember into the Asuka Lock as the crowd pops. Asuka rolls over and tightens the hold. Ember finally taps.



Winner: Asuka



- After the match, both Superstars are still down as we go to replays. Asuka gets up and clutches the title. The referee raises her arm. Asuka raises the title and stumbles around as we go to more replays. We come back and Asuka is gone. We see a disappointed Ember getting to her feet as the crowd cheers for her. Ember makes her exit.



- Back from a break and we see Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in the crowd.



- We get a video package for tonight's main event.



NXT Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode



We go to the ring and the NYPD Pipe & Drums band is out to assist with Drew McIntyre's entrance. McIntyre marches to the ring with the bagpipers right behind him. NXT Champion Bobby Roode is out next with another "glorious" entrance. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.



They meet in the middle of the ring and face off with Drew looking down at Roode. They back off before going at it and going to the corner. Drew backs off and Roode stares him down. They go at it and Drew drops Roode with a shoulder. Roode goes to the floor for a breather. They go at it in the ring now. Roode with chops in the corners. Roode keeps control and looks to go for a Glorious DDT but McIntyre avoids it. More back and forth now. McIntyre takes control and tosses Roode in the corner for a bunch of big chops. Drew drops Roode with a big boot. Drew scoops Roode from the mat and drives him right back into the mat. Drew sends Roode to the floor and follows.



Roode turns it around on the floor as the referee counts. Roode jumps off the apron but Drew catches him in mid-air. They keep at it but Drew catches Roode as he charges, and sends him into the apron with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. They come back in and Drew goes to suplex Roode to the floor. Roode nails him. Roode ends up hitting a neckbreaker while Drew is on the apron, sending him to the floor. The referee counts again.



Roode keeps control on the floor and sends Drew into the barrier. Roode breaks the count but drives an elbow to Drew's throat while he's on the apron. Roode comes back into the ring and works Drew around. Roode with a running clothesline in the corner and another neckbreaker for a 2 count. Roode keeps control and hits a missile dropkick for another pin attempt. Roode with more offense before keeping Drew grounded now. Drew gets up but Roode goes to his back for a sleeper hold. Drew rams Roode back into the corner and breaks it. Roode keeps control but McIntyre hits an overhead throw. Drew drops Roode chin-first onto the top turnbuckle. Drew looks to make his comeback now.



Drew comes flying through the air and takes Roode down. Roode fights back and hits an inverted atomic drop. Roode with a knee. Roode comes off the ropes but Drew catches him in mid-air. Drew ends up dropping Roode with a Celtic Cross for a 2 count. Roode gets a breather after dropping Drew over the rope. Roode comes back and goes to the top but Drew cuts him off. Drew climbs up but Roode knocks him back to the mat. Drew runs back up and stands on the top turnbuckle for the superplex but Roode crotches him. Roode gets McIntyre in a Tree of Woe now. Roode looks to do a move but Drew pulls himself up out of the Tree and launches Roode across the ring from the top.



Drew gets riled up as he waits for Roode to stand up. Roode looks to be knocked out but he just suckers Drew in and drives him down for a 2 count. Roode blocks a Future Shock DDT and nails a Backstabber for a 2 count. Roode unloads with strike in the corner and hits a clothesline in the corner. Drew counters a neckbreaker and backslides Roode for a 2 count. Drew with the Future Shock DDT for a close 2 count.



Drew takes Roode to the top with a fireman's carry but Roode slides out and hits a Liger Bomb for a 2 count. They trade shots while getting to their feet in the middle of the ring now. Drew with kicks and chops. They unload with slaps now. Roode sends Drew into the corner with an enziguri. Drew hits the Claymore kick for a close 2 count as Roode gets his foot on the bottom rope. Roode rolls to the floor and some fans boo. The referee starts counting as Drew gets to his feet. Drew runs the ropes and nails a huge dive over the top, taking out Roode on the floor. A "holy shit" chant starts up now.



Drew brings Roode back to the ring as the referee counts, almost making it to 10. Drew waits for Roode to get up as the fans rally with him. Drew turns around and catches Drew with a big spinebuster as he charges. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT but it's blocked. Drew drops down for a 2 count. Drew catches Roode in a tilt-a-whirl but Roode turns that into a Glorious DDT for another close 2 count. Roode waits a minute but he goes for another Glorious DDT. He nails it and keeps Drew locked for a third DDT but it's blocked. Drew nails another Claymore kick for the win and the title.



Winner and New NXT Champion: Drew McIntyre



- After the match, Drew sits on his knees and looks at the title while clutching it. We go to replays. We come back to Drew holding the title. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish suddenly appear on the ring steps. Drew approaches them but he's attacked from behind by former ROH Champion Adam Cole. They triple team Drew and Cole floors him with a big superkick. Fans chant for Cole. Cole raises the NXT Title and taunts Drew by holding it in his face. Takeover goes off the air with Cole, Fish and O'Reilly standing tall.



