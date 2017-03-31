|
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Hall of Fame coverage beginning with the Red Carpet pre-show. Below is the line-up for tonight:
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 6:09:48 PM
* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena
* Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff
* Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya
* The Rock 'n' Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette
* Teddy Long, inducted by JBL and Ron Simmons
* Rick Rude, posthumously inducted by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
* Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior
