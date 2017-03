LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Hall of Fame coverage beginning with the Red Carpet pre-show. Below is the line-up for tonight:* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena* Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff* Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya* The Rock 'n' Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette* Teddy Long, inducted by JBL and Ron Simmons* Rick Rude, posthumously inducted by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat* Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior