*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 6:09:48 PM
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Hall of Fame coverage beginning with the Red Carpet pre-show. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena

* Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff

* Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya

* The Rock 'n' Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette

* Teddy Long, inducted by JBL and Ron Simmons

* Rick Rude, posthumously inducted by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

* Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, presented by Dana Warrior

