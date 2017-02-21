

205 Live! Results (Feb. 21, 2017): Kendrick vs. Tozawa, Ali vs Dar, Gallagher vs. Nese

February 21, 2017

Citizen Business Bank Arena

Ontario, CA



My friends! Welcome, welcome to the 3-Dot Recap! It’s time for the A-Show as we have a packed hour of combat between averaged sized men. Thank you for tuning in. This week Smackdown ended with a Dusty finish in which Daniel freakin’ Bryan got boo’d so I’m not too confident the crowd will be all there for this episode. Without further ado let’s get into the action!



… Tozawa refuses a mocking handshake from Kendrick and bum-rushes the troll. Nice way to turn the tables after the attack under similar circumstances on Raw.



… Kendrick takes advantage after smashing Tozawa’s head into the LED Ring Post. Leave it to Kendrick to take advantage of his surroundings.



… A nice bit of psychology from Kendrick as Corey points out him softening up his opponent's neck and upper spine to ready him for the Captain’s Hook.



… And there it us! Captain’s Hook in the middle of the ring but Tozawa is able to get a arm under Kendrick’s grip.



… An impressive feat of strength as Tozawa lifts Kendrick up for that hesitation Tozawa-plex.



… AH! AH! AH! AH!



… Beautiful Tope to the outside that sends Kendrick’s lower back crashing into the announcer's table.



… Kendrick tries to escape under the ring but Tozawa is there to grab an ankle. The two tussle for a minute, the referee begins his count, and it’s revealed that Bryan Kendrick has tied Tozawa’s foot to a steel anchor under the ring.



.... Kendrick roles back in the ring as the ref gets to Ten! Akira loses via countout.



… So Bryan is 2/2 in encounters versus Tozawa after, really, out-smarting him in both meetings. That crafty veteran character shining through strong.



… In an immediate post-match interview, Kendrick hammers that point home by saying Akira’s first lesson was that the best way to beat an opponent is to beat him before the bell even rings. The second was that there’s more than one way to win.



… The third, of course, will be…



… There is no number three.



… There is never a number three.



… Next up Noam Dar is with Dasha Fuentes who asks if he and Alicia are secure in their relationship after Rich Swann put the moves on her last week.



… Dar promises that he and Alicia are TEEO PEES IN DA POWD.



… The ring bell sounds louder on 205 Live! . I wonder why…



… Oh. yeah.



… It’s because the crowd is, by this time, trying to decide who to eat first if the situation arises.



… You know who isn’t ringside for this match? Alicia FAAAAAAWKS.



… Ali in charge first, avoiding Noam’s barrage of wrist locks and armbars.



… MUSTAFA ALI TOPE CON HILO OVER THE REFEREE



… I pop for Mustafa Ali’s roll-through neckbreaker every time. The production team just knows how to shoot the thing so that it looks so damn cinematic.



… This match is struggling mightily to keep my attention.



… Mustafa Ali attempts a top rope suplex on Dar, who slips out and kicks out the legs of Ali, who bounces face first off the top turnbuckle and then ricochets to the mat. Dar leans into the corner, runs, and hits a massive Shining Wizard on Mustafa for the one, two, three.



… I honestly don’t recall Noam’s last victory. Good for him to get a little rub and keep that legitimacy.



… Austin Aries introduces a video package for… Austin Aries! That’s exciting.



…. A backstage interview recorded last night with Neville reveals that before the Raw contract signing Neville thought of Jack just as another opponent, now he’s looking forward to squashing him like a bug.



… Not sure which of those two are worst, honestly.



… We then get YET ANOTHER backstage segment where we see Gallagher doing squats with his umbrella. He says some things. It’s not important. I’m backstage interview’d out.



… Nese and Jack shakes hands and face off, collar and elbow tie up, and Nese quickly overpowers and drops Gallagher.



… Jack charges Nese into the corner. The ref gets to 5 and creates separation. Nese takes advantage with a high kick to the back of Gallaghers skull.



… Stop trying to make “Nasty Nese” happen, Mauro. It’s not going to happen.



… Nese standing on the apron, Gallagher on the outside. Jack goes to clothesline Nese’s legs but Tony cartwheels over! Magnificant! He steps to the outside and lays out the turning Englishmen! Radical!



… Let’s get a Gallagher, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven faction called “Mustache Mountain”.



… Incredible moment of chain wrestling that concludes with your weekly MASSIVE headbutt from Gallagher to his opponent.



… Both men down, getting to their feet in opposite corners. Gallagher begins to get ready for that running drop kick as Mauro and the crowd begin to anticipate it but before Jack can get to running Nese rolls out of the ring. Smart.



… The two battle on the top rope, exchanging blows, Gallagher hits ANOTHER massive headbutt and falls into the tree of woe.



… Nese does a sit-up to latch onto the waist of a backwards Gallagher. SUPLEX OFF THE TOP! Nese then sits-up again to try to untangle himself.



… Mauro is screaming CORE STRENGTH. I got nothing for that.



… Nese is unable to do so, and Gallagher hops up and delivers a drops Nese with a top rope belly to backdrop.



… Gallagher measures Nese as he rises up, runs, and BOOOM hits a dropkick for the win.



… The Gentlemen is happy about his victory, the crowd waits for a Neville run in but… it doesn’t happen. The episode ends and thats… it.



… A really nothing episode of 205 Live! with storylines minimally advanced and no match-ups that anyone was really clamoring for. Tozawa vs. Kendrick had potential but they’re clearly telling a long form story with those matches rather than delivering top flight contests.



TL;DR Recap



Bryan Kendrick def. Akira Tozawa via Countout

Noam Dar def. Mustafa Ali

Jack Gallagher def. Tony Nese



… Who was most missing on 205 Live! tonight besides Neville? I missed Rich Swann, I missed Cedric Alexander, and I really missed Gran Metalik - I think this could’ve been a great time for him to come out a try to show how good he really is after a lackluster debut.



… A question I want to pose: For those that aren’t 205 loyalists, do the segments on Raw make you more interested in tuning in on Tuesday night?



That’s all folks! It’s a truncated 3-Day tonight for a couple reasons. I hit a good groove in my book and want to get back to focusing on that, and from taking feedback it seems like folks want less me, more straightforwardness.



Talk next week!



Twitter: @martyoropeza

