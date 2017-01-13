

Impact

*SPOILERS* TNA Impact Wrestling Tapings from 1/12/17

By Marc Middleton Jan 13, 2017 - 3:35:55 AM



* Angelina Love defeated Brandi Rhodes in a match taped for Xplosion



* James Storm, Eddie Kingston and Bram defeated Abyss and Crazzy Steve in a Falls Count Anywhere match for Open Fight Night



* World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley comes to the ring and brags on how he's taken out Eddie Edwards and Ethan Carter III. He talks about how no wrestler or MMA fighter can beat him when pro wrestler & UFC fighter Josh Barnett comes out to make his debut. He calls Lashley a liar. Lashley gives Barnett the chance to leave before he whips his ass. They scrap and Lashley slides out of an armbar. Barnett challenges Lashley to a title match and he accepts



* Moose defeated Drew Galloway to become the new TNA Impact Grand Champion. The match ended in a split decision



* Eddie Edwards calls out Davey Richards but his wife Angelina Love comes out instead. She introduces Davey as The American Wolf and he comes out cutting a promo on Eddie. They end up brawling before Eddie challenges Davey to a Street Fight



* Josh Barnett defeated Bad Bones with Lashley on commentary



* Rosemary retained the TNA Knockouts Title over Jade in a Last Knockout Standing match



* Davey Richards vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight ends in chaos after Davey smashed two chairs into Eddie's head. Eddie's wife Alisha was handcuffed to the ring and taunted by Angelina. Love hits Earl Hebner with a low blow and counts Davey's pin on Eddie. Angelina and Davey make out on top of Eddie's while he's knocked out



* Lashley retained the World Heavyweight Title over Josh Barnett. The match first saw Barnett win the title but referee Brian Hebner didn't see Lashley kick out. Referee Brian Stifler came out to inform Hebner of what happened. Barnett is celebrating with the title when Earl Hebner comes out and restarts the match. There may have been controversy with this finish too as Barnett looked to kick out before the pin. Lashley was announced the winner



* The wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness was a mess, especially for the show closer. Sutter's groomsmen were Aron Rex, Rockstar Spud and Mike Bennett. Maria Kanellis, Sienna and ring bearer Allie are also here. Lots of heat from the crowd here, they really didn't like this at first. Laurel says "I Do" but Sutter doesn't. He disses Laurel and announces that he's in love with Allie. Maria fires Allie but Allie nails her. Sienna comes for Allie but Brooke Tessmacher is out for the save. Robbie E is out next to stop Mike Bennett. The segment ended with Allie and Sutter kissing in the middle of the ring while Laurel cried her way to the back. Allie and Sutter were over with the crowd at the end



