Thanks to Tara for the following TNA Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday's tapings in Orlando. These should air on March 16th and March 23rd.
*SPOILERS* Partial TNA Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 3/16 and 3/23
By Marc Middleton
Mar 3, 2017 - 12:07:44 AM
March 16th Episode:
* Eli Drake vs. Moose never happens as Cody Rhodes attacks Moose and lays him out backstage
March 23rd Episode:
* Moose retained the Impact Grand Title over Cody Rhodes via split decision
Xplosion Tapings:
* Trevor Lee defeated Caleb Konley, Marshe Rockett, Idris Abraham, DJZ and Andrew Everett in a match for Xplosion
* Angelina Love defeated Angel Rose in a match for Xplosion
