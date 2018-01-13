





*SPOILERS* Impact Wrestling TV Tapings from 1/12/18

Jan 13, 2018 - 2:24:33 PM



By Marc Middleton Jan 13, 2018 - 2:24:33 PM



* Rohit Raju won a match taped for Xplosion



* Fantasma defeated Braxton Sutter. Sutter cut a heel promo after the match and said Allie isn't out with him because she ruins lives. He called himself the biggest star in the company but Brian Cage came out and destroyed him



* Rosemary defeated Hania. Rosemary cut a promo after the match and said she's coming for the Knockouts Title. Taya Valkyrie comes out to confront Rosemary, saying she's lucha royalty and the star of this show. Taya attacks and lays Rosemary out on the ramp



* KM comes out with the Knockouts Title and introduced Laurel Van Ness. KM says he's an ordained minister and he will be marrying LVN and the title. He says, "It's 2018 and that's a real ting." Braxton utter comes out to object, saying Brian Cage almost killed him and he saw what was most important - LVN. He said he made the biggest mistake one year ago and Allie ruins lives. Sutter proposes to LVN and says they should spend their life together with the title. She says no. Allie comes out and beats LVN down and then stands tall to end the segment



* Kongo Kong comes out with Jimmy Jacobs and asks Joseph Park to bring Abyss out. He says his hand was forced to destroy Chandler Park and the law office. He wants to know where Abyss is. Grandma Jenny Park comes out and says she's had enough, she's tired of how they're treating Joseph. Joseph comes out and says Abyss is never coming back. Kong ends up attacking Park while granny watches



* They start taping the Impact Crossroads episode now



* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retain over Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley



* Winner Takes Both Titles: Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori to become a dual champion



* Allie defeated Laurel Van Ness to become the new Knockouts Champion



* A tag match is announced but it starts as Bobby Lashley vs. OVE. Brian Cage comes out to be Lashley's partner and they get the win. Lashley tried to shake Cage's hand after the match but he just nodded and walked away



* Kongo Kong defeated Joseph Park



* Impact Global Champion Austin Aries retained over Johnny Impact in what was said to be a pretty epic match. Alberto El Patron came out after the match and clapped in a disingenuous way on the ramp



* KM defeated Sugar Dunkerton in a match for Xplosion



* Sienna defeated Keira Hogan in a match for Xplosion



* Eli Drake defeated Fallahh Bahh in a match for Xplosion



